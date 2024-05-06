THE MANDALORIAN: Gina Carano Denies Reports She's Eager For Disney To Give Her Old Job Back

Former MMA fighter Gina Carano remains at loggerheads with Disney. She reportedly hopes to receive a $75,000 payout and possibly be rehired by the House of Mouse in an Elon Musk-backed lawsuit filed after her firing from The Mandalorian.

That came after the Cara Dune actress shared a series of social media posts deemed offensive by many. The main source of outcry saw her compare being a conservative in modern America to what "thousands" of Jews went through at the hands of the Nazis during the Holocaust.

According to Screen Rant (via SFFGazette.com), Carano attended a FAN EXPO Philadelphia panel this weekend and reportedly told attendees that "she has no ill will toward Disney and would be willing to work for Star Wars again."

During the appearance, she supposedly said that the only reason she's spoken out is to help others, though we've previously learned that her lawsuit seeks both the $75,000 in punitive damages mentioned above and a court order which would potentially force Lucasfilm to rehire her.

We're not sure how that latter part would work, as it's hard to believe any court in the land will make Jon Favreau write Carano into The Mandalorian and Grogu, for example.

While this may look like Carano is extending an olive branch to Disney, the actress has taken to X to dispute the report:

"I think people need to remember the media twists and turns your words into what they interpret it as and not the words that were actually spoken in the moment. Great thing is. There’s video proof and it shows how corrupt and slanted the 'media' and people who call themselves 'journalists' can be." "If you didn’t hear it from my mouth. Don’t believe the headlines. Look at the full story, not their sound bites they use for cheap attention. Distinguish good journalism from the posers pushing agendas. Big mistake, huge."

It's not overly surprising to learn that Carano has issues with the mainstream media. However, we've so far been unable to find any footage from this event and her post appears to have been made after even her most ardent supporters deemed any sort of willingness to work with Disney as The Mandalorian star selling out.

As always, stay tuned for updates as we have them.