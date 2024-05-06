THE MANDALORIAN: Gina Carano Denies Reports She's Eager For Disney To Give Her Old Job Back

Gina Carano is in the process of suing Disney after they fired her from The Mandalorian, but denies reports that she's campaigning to be given a second chance as heroic Rebel, Cara Dune. Check it out...

By JoshWilding - May 06, 2024 04:05 PM EST
Former MMA fighter Gina Carano remains at loggerheads with Disney. She reportedly hopes to receive a $75,000 payout and possibly be rehired by the House of Mouse in an Elon Musk-backed lawsuit filed after her firing from The Mandalorian

That came after the Cara Dune actress shared a series of social media posts deemed offensive by many. The main source of outcry saw her compare being a conservative in modern America to what "thousands" of Jews went through at the hands of the Nazis during the Holocaust. 

According to Screen Rant (via SFFGazette.com), Carano attended a FAN EXPO Philadelphia panel this weekend and reportedly told attendees that "she has no ill will toward Disney and would be willing to work for Star Wars again." 

During the appearance, she supposedly said that the only reason she's spoken out is to help others, though we've previously learned that her lawsuit seeks both the $75,000 in punitive damages mentioned above and a court order which would potentially force Lucasfilm to rehire her.

We're not sure how that latter part would work, as it's hard to believe any court in the land will make Jon Favreau write Carano into The Mandalorian and Grogu, for example.

While this may look like Carano is extending an olive branch to Disney, the actress has taken to X to dispute the report:

"I think people need to remember the media twists and turns your words into what they interpret it as and not the words that were actually spoken in the moment. Great thing is. There’s video proof and it shows how corrupt and slanted the 'media' and people who call themselves 'journalists' can be."

"If you didn’t hear it from my mouth. Don’t believe the headlines. Look at the full story, not their sound bites they use for cheap attention. Distinguish good journalism from the posers pushing agendas. Big mistake, huge."

It's not overly surprising to learn that Carano has issues with the mainstream media. However, we've so far been unable to find any footage from this event and her post appears to have been made after even her most ardent supporters deemed any sort of willingness to work with Disney as The Mandalorian star selling out. 

As always, stay tuned for updates as we have them. 

Fired THE MANDALORIAN Star Gina Carano Says Pedro Pascal Remembers Her As A Protector On Set
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 5/6/2024, 4:37 PM
She can deny it all she wants, but she’s desperate for Disney to give her, her job back and that’s plain to see
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 5/6/2024, 4:48 PM
@FireandBlood - I feel like Josh and the media that keep bringing her up every time she tweets are just as desperate as she is.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/6/2024, 4:51 PM
@TheFinestSmack - OK BUDDy no trashing Josh ...first call
marvel72
marvel72 - 5/6/2024, 4:45 PM
Just sue them and move on from Disney.
VISIONaryNPa1
VISIONaryNPa1 - 5/6/2024, 4:45 PM
The desperation is leeching off her.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/6/2024, 4:50 PM
She is a chick and she is gay ...WTF KENNEDY!!!?
marvel72
marvel72 - 5/6/2024, 4:54 PM
@Malatrova15 - Too strong of a female for Kennedy, makes some comments on twitter and Disney lose their shit.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/6/2024, 5:16 PM
@marvel72 - lucky we have ben shapiro
Evansly
Evansly - 5/6/2024, 4:51 PM
Only place I've seen saying she wanted it back was CBM
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/6/2024, 4:52 PM
@Evansly - and CosmicBookNews also known as the cooler Comicbookmovie
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/6/2024, 4:59 PM
@Evansly - I have seen a couple of other sites say it too
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 5/6/2024, 4:53 PM
Sorry, girlfriend...

User Comment Image
QuietStorm
QuietStorm - 5/6/2024, 4:55 PM
Gina...little advice.
User Comment Image
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 5/6/2024, 4:56 PM
What if MYTIMETOSHINE reported it, Simple Jack's on this site would absolutely believe it
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 5/6/2024, 4:57 PM
I truly don't care how anyone feels about Gina, but she's right about the mainstream media. Their allegiance is with the giant corporations, not the truth and certainly not the people. I'm talking all of it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/6/2024, 4:57 PM
I’m sorry to say that she is right to an extent about the media , we see it everyday with clickbait & stuff…

However , maybe share the video footage that you say is out there since that could help your cause?.

Anyway , still hilarious to me that her lawsuit includes forcing Disney to give her a job back since doesnt that pretty much mean that she does want it and back would be willing to work with them again lol.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/6/2024, 4:59 PM
User Comment Image

So apparently she is too conservative for left wingers and is too liberal for right?.

LOL
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 5/6/2024, 5:09 PM
She used a gif from a Disney movie.

User Comment Image
MotherFuckerJon
MotherFuckerJon - 5/6/2024, 5:19 PM
Playing the "you didn't break up with me, I broke up with you" card. She would backflip at the chance of getting those fat Disney paychecks again and she knows it. She's not fooling anyone.
MahN166A
MahN166A - 5/6/2024, 5:26 PM
I get what she is saying about the media. However it ain’t just mainstream doing this. It also any third party or independent. You see it a lot now on YouTube platforms who care to commentate on political or social issues.
One example I see most commonly (from both sides of the political spectrum):

“Person A just DESTROYED Person B”

If the subject is one that is discussed, both parties make commentary saying one side got destroyed by the other simply because they wanna feel like their side is “winning”.
Meanwhile they are both losing.

