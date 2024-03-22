THE MANDALORIAN & GROGU: Will Giancarlo Esposito Reprise His Role As The Villainous Moff Gideon?

In The Mandalorian's season 3 finale, we learned that Moff Gideon's cloning experiments had seemingly revolved around creating duplicates of himself. Using the blood he took from Grogu, the Imperial managed to make Force-sensitive doubles he'd decked out in Beskar armour, giving him a near-unstoppable army.

Din Djarin discovered what Gideon was up to and destroyed his clones, leaving the villain seething in an action-packed battle that saw the bounty hunter, Grogu, and Bo-Katan Kryze finally overpower the Moff.

Gideon then met his maker in a fiery explosion which seemingly brought his story to a close, though some believe that the man we saw defeated was, in fact, one of the baddie's doubles. In fact, the simple fact he didn't have facial hair has led to many fans being convinced the real Gideon didn't die!

For the time being, The Mandalorian season 4 is no longer happening and, instead, The Mandalorian & Grogu will be released in theaters.

Very little has been revealed about the 2026 movie, but Gideon actor Giancarlo Esposito has today weighed in on the possibility of reprising his villainous role in the movie. Explaining that he "loves the Star Wars universe," the actor confirmed he "doesn’t have any plans [to return] because they haven’t called me."

Esposito finished by saying, "I love Moff Gideon...because 'You have something I want!'"

Last year, he admitted, "I know nothing about Season 4. [Jon Favreau] hasn’t tipped his hat to me. So many fans are like, “You were a clone, right?” It could be. I trust Jon knows what he’s doing. I would love to keep dying and coming back."

"That’d be my favorite thing of all," Esposito added. "There are a lot of ways to go and I’m open to whatever they have in play."

If nothing else, it feels like Gideon's experiments will be what eventually led to the creation of Supreme Leader Snoke. The show has hinted that might be the case on several occasions and, if it wasn't the case, it's going to be another missed trick for the Disney-owned Star Wars franchise.

We'll see what happens with The Mandalorian & Grogu but the hope among fans is that a fourth season of The Mandalorian will eventually follow on Disney+.

Watch the full interview with Esposito in the X post below (via SFFGazette.com).