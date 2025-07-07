ANDOR Star Adria Arjona Suits Up As The DCU's WONDER WOMAN In Awesome New Fan Art

While DC Studios announced plans for the Themyscira-set Paradise Lost TV series at the start of 2023, there was no mention of a new Wonder Woman movie. Updates have since been few and far between, though that finally changed last month.

At the time, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn said, "Wonder Woman's a separate thing, slow moving, but it's moving. We're working on Wonder Woman. Wonder Woman's being written right now."

Andor and Morbius star Adria Arjona has long been a firm fan favourite to play the DCU's Wonder Woman and responded positively to the idea of playing the Amazon in multiple interviews. "[James Gunn] gave me my first movie ever...my first studio movie," she said, referring to The Belko Experiment. "So I owe him a lot. I love James Gunn...I don’t know."

For what it's worth, Gunn himself hasn't closed the door on casting Arjona as Diana Prince, even if the planned Wonder Woman movie is still a long way from beginning production.

"You know, I follow Adria on Instagram, and everyone came out, 'He just followed her. That means she's Wonder Woman.' She'd be a great Wonder Woman, by the way," the Superman director recently shared. "But she was in a movie I made, seven years ago. We've been friends and have known each other since that time. So, I followed her then, I didn't just follow her [recently]."

We'll have to wait and see what happens. In the meantime, some incredible new fan art has been revealed—courtesy of artist Bucky Seventysix

—that offers a glimpse at what it could look like if Arjona does indeed get the opportunity to suit up as Wonder Woman in the DCU.

It's an impressive sight, and with so much support for the actor, that would certainly lessen the blow for any fans unhappy that Gal Gadot's time as Wonder Woman is over.

The Justice League star not reprising her DCEU role isn't hugely surprising. However, there may have been a time when she did anticipate reporting the role of Diana again. Promoting Netflix's Heart of Stone in 2023, she insisted her return was planned.

At the time, Gadot talked repeatedly about meeting with Gunn and Peter Safran and strongly hinted that the duo had assured her she would return as the iconic DC Comics character in a new Wonder Woman movie.

Despite that, the plug was pulled on Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 3 almost immediately after DC Studios was formed, primarily because it didn't fit into the DCU's new direction. The trades, meanwhile, published a firm denial regarding Gadot's return, and it was clear their information was coming straight from DC Studios.

Do you think Arjona would make for a good Wonder Woman after seeing this fan art? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.