THE MANDALORIAN, PREDATOR, And ROCKY Icon Carl Weathers Has Died Aged 76

THE MANDALORIAN, PREDATOR, And ROCKY Icon Carl Weathers Has Died Aged 76 THE MANDALORIAN, PREDATOR, And ROCKY Icon Carl Weathers Has Died Aged 76

Carl Weathers was a screen icon who, in recent years, had become a Star Wars mainstay in The Mandalorian. Unfortunately, we've now learned the legendary actor passed away, aged 76, this past Thursday.

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 03, 2024 07:02 AM EST
Filed Under: The Mandalorian
Source: SFFGazette.com

Unfortunately, we've learned that Carl Weathers, the iconic actor who is best known for his roles in Rocky and Predator, has passed away at 76. As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, his family released a statement last night confirming he died on Thursday. 

"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers," it reads. "He died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1st, 2024. Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life."

"Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend."

Many of you will, of course, know Weathers best for his standout work as the enigmatic Greef Karga in The Mandalorian. The actor appeared in ten episodes across the show's first three seasons and even stepped behind the camera to direct "Chapter 12: The Siege" and "Chapter 20: The Foundling," both of which received glowing reviews. 

We'd expected and hoped to see him return in the Star Wars TV show's rumoured fourth season and almost certainly in The Mandalorian & Grogu movie heading to theaters a few years from now. 

Weathers was born on January 14, 1948, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Before pursuing a career in acting, he played college football at San Diego State University and served as a linebacker in the NFL, repping the Oakland Raiders in 1970 and later the Canadian Football League's BC Lions.

Weathers transitioned to acting in the 1970s, with a breakthrough role as Apollo Creed in 1976's Rocky, opposite Sylvester Stallone. He returned in several sequels and later gained recognition for his role as Dillon in the 1987 film Predator, alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger.

In addition to his film career, Weathers has appeared in numerous television shows, including Arrested Development and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. He also directed episodes of Hawaii Five-0 and Chicago Med.

"I love directing. It’s my passion," he said of his work on The Mandalorian in a 2023 interview. "This show gives you so much opportunity to deal with all these different characters. Even though they’re different episodes, it’s not like typical episodic television - it’s not a whodunnit, it’s not a dark comedy, it’s not a procedural."

"It’s so many different things, and it’s action-adventure on top of that. As a director, you get a chance to exercise your talent, and also your ability to deliver in those different areas."

Our thoughts go out to his family; Hollywood has lost a true great.

THE MANDALORIAN & GROGU: 5 Villains Who Could Face The Duo In Their Upcoming STAR WARS Movie
Related:

THE MANDALORIAN & GROGU: 5 Villains Who Could Face The Duo In Their Upcoming STAR WARS Movie
THE MANDALORIAN & GROGU Could Lead To The STAR WARS Fan-Favorites Making A Permanent Leap To Theaters
Recommended For You:

THE MANDALORIAN & GROGU Could Lead To The STAR WARS Fan-Favorites Making A Permanent Leap To Theaters
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

TheManWithoutFear - 2/3/2024, 7:56 AM
An icon. I first saw him in Rocky, then Arrested Development. Most recently he was one of my favourites when I used to watch Mando. RIP.
lazlodaytona - 2/3/2024, 8:01 AM
Man. This one hurts. His Apollo is almost as Iconic as Rocky himself. So much so that they've been able to make 3 movie's featuring Apollo's son.
He seemed like a good man on a personal level. As a big fan of his as a kid, I really am gonna miss Mr. Weathers and pray his family & friends are coping well.
TheVisionary25 - 2/3/2024, 8:05 AM
A true legend….

From Rocky to Predator & most recently Mandalorian , the man had a screen presence that immediately engaged you to him and now it will be sorely missed.

RIP sir , thank you for giving us your immense charisma & talent.
AquaClunge - 2/3/2024, 8:06 AM
So sad, he came across as such a nice guy. Defo one of my favorite action movie stars growing up 😩

RIP sir

?si=KR-J3zAsUwFssh0H
Bucnastydathird - 2/3/2024, 8:11 AM
Predator was my all time favorite featuring him
Feralwookiee - 2/3/2024, 8:13 AM
R.i.p. Chubbs.

FireandBlood - 2/3/2024, 8:22 AM
RIP

🙏🏽 👑
Batmangina - 2/3/2024, 8:33 AM
Goddamn. Carl Weathers was [frick]ing badass.

I would have [frick]ing LOVED a Lando and Karga buddy cop show or some shit with both guys at their current ages with some kind of history/backstory maybe enhanced with Donald Glover/MBJ flashbacks or something.

His role and arc in Predator from semi-honorable Agency Guy on the DL to self sacrificing return to his band of brothers combat mentality is picture [frick]ing perfect.
GhostDog - 2/3/2024, 8:38 AM
An actual ICON. His comedic work is amazing and not talked about enough. His time on Arrested Development is hilarious


RIP
TheVisionary25 - 2/3/2024, 8:38 AM
I’m gonna miss him saying Mando…

?si=3NsaO4xje_SJx-AV
TheVisionary25 - 2/3/2024, 8:41 AM
?si=6SLW-ubRD4msOZUl

?si=hsteFCsijFZ-KwSQ
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 2/3/2024, 8:46 AM
Very sad news. I grew up watching so many of his movies. I loved him in the Rocky movies, Predator and Happy Gilmore. I think I had rented all his low budget movies too from the video store in the 90s.
FusionWarrior - 2/3/2024, 9:00 AM
RIP Champ
dracula - 2/3/2024, 9:12 AM
More trustworthy than jesus
bobevanz - 2/3/2024, 9:20 AM
I watched Happy Gilmore yesterday, today I'll watch Action Jackson. My parents are around his age and it freaks me out everytime a celebrity dies. Ahhhhh RIP

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder