First VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Popcorn Bucket Revealed...And It's No Match For DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE!

Excitement has slowly started to build for Venom: The Last Dance since that big Knull reveal in the final trailer, but the threequel's popcorn bucket might underwhelm many of you. Take a closer look here!

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 16, 2024 04:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Venom

Gimmicky popcorn buckets have been sold in theater chains for decades, but it's really over the past year that they've seemingly become collector's items. 

We're not sure where it started, but people flocking to buy them made headlines with the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie last fall. Then it was the Dune: Part Two popcorn bucket which received attention for its potential NSFW potential, something Marvel Studios capitalised on with its own wacky Deadpool & Wolverine-themed offering.

Unfortunately, the first Venom: The Last Dance popcorn bucket leaves much to be desired. 

As you can see below, it's just a generic bucket with an image of Venom that's been recycled from the 2018 movie. It's possible we'll see some more imaginative efforts in the coming weeks and if one of them isn't a version of what we got for the Dune sequel with Venom's teeth...well, what a missed opportunity to go viral that will be. 

Excitement for the threequel has started to build since that final trailer was released, with confirmation that Knull, God of the Symbiotes, will appear generating a great deal of discussion among fans. 

Then, there's the rumour that Venom and Spider-Man will team up in the MCU for a Multiversal adventure...true or not, the leak has gone in Sony's favour as it's greatly increased interest in what's planned for Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock in Venom: The Last Dance and beyond. 

Check out the popcorn bucket below and head to the comments section to let us know if you have any better ideas! 

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

The movie stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Graham, and Rhys Ifans. Kelly Marcel directs from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance will be released in theaters on October 25.

Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 9/16/2024, 4:27 PM
That's peak
JFerguson
JFerguson - 9/16/2024, 4:28 PM
Josh is upset his NSFW popcorn bucket collection won’t be getting a new addition.

Seriously there’s no news here.
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 9/16/2024, 4:30 PM
Why the [frick] did I click on this?

I was curious if they knocked together a fancy popcorn bucket, but the fact that Joshy-Boy felt like an article was needed for this.
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 9/16/2024, 4:32 PM
@DravenCorvis - btw, how many movies regularly get popcorn buckets like that?

Yeah, so why is this news?

