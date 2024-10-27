From SPIDER-MAN To VENOM: THE LAST DANCE: Every Sony Marvel Movie Ranked According To Rotten Tomatoes

Love it or hate it, Rotten Tomatoes is now more important than ever when it comes to whether moviegoers decide to check out the latest releases on the big screen, and it's not uncommon for studios to tout scores as proudly as star ratings.

It's been quite the ride for the Spider-Man franchise over the years. His 2002 movie was a game-changer for the genre, and what's followed has been an amazing and sometimes disappointing journey for the web-slinger. Of course, the Universe continues to expand even without Peter Parker with the likes of VenomMorbius, and Madame Web.

After Spider-Man: No Way Home blew the minds of fans, last year saw us step back into the Multiverse for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Its predecessor, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, won an Oscar and the follow-up will likely do the same next month.

We haven't added Spidey's cameo appearances in Captain America: Civil WarAvengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, but you will find his other Sony/Marvel Studios movies, their scores, and what we think of them with an updated ranking that also includes Venom: The Last Dance.

To take a look through this feature, all you need to do is click the "Next" button below...
 

13. Madame Web

madame-web-mcu-copy

Score: 11%

Rotten or Fresh? Rotten

Critics Consensus: Madame Web's earnest approach to the title character's origin story has a certain appeal, but its predictable plot and uneven execution make for a forgettable superhero adventure.

We don't think Madame Web is necessarily the worst movie on this list, but it has more than its fair share of issues. Dakota Johnson is terrible, the story is laughably bad and, for some reason, there's a lot of crummy ADR. The three younger leads shine (particularly Isabela Merced and Sydney Sweeney), only to be overshadowed by mediocrity; there's got to be a version of this story which works but this ain't it. 
 

12. Morbius

image-w1280-copy

Score: 15%

Rotten or Fresh? Rotten

Critics Consensus: Cursed with uninspired effects, rote performances, and a borderline nonsensical story, this dreary mess is a vein attempt to make Morbius happen.

The second-lowest-scored movie here, Morbius deserves its "Rotten" rating for having few redeeming features. Jared Leto certainly did his best to inject some life into the Living Vampire, but a borderline nonsensical plot and Fantastic Four-style cuts resulted in an origin story that was a total mess. Throw in two of the worst post-credits scenes we've seen, and this is well and truly sucked.
 

11. Venom

31be28ebad5e98f9cd479d6a7b7d1edaf38d6dbe-copy

Score: 30%

Rotten or Fresh? Rotten

Critics Consensus: Venom's first standalone movie turns out to be like the comics character in all the wrong ways - chaotic, noisy, and in desperate need of a stronger attachment to Spider-Man.

Spider-Man didn't appear in Venom, but it's still very much a "Spider-Man" movie. After all, Eddie Brock is one of the wall-crawler's greatest villains; it's just a shame that Sony Pictures and director Ruben Fleischer failed to do the character justice. Tom Hardy's zany performance was a sight to behold and the Symbiote looked great, but this felt like it should have been released in 2005.
 

10. Venom: The Last Dance

3-V4k-LQg0k-Sq-PLct-I5zi-YWab-AZYF-1

Score: 36%

Rotten or Fresh? Rotten

Critics Consensus: TBD

Look, we might be in the minority here but Venom: The Last Dance deserves a better score than that. Is it a masterpiece? Oh, hell no. However, it's objectively the best of the three in terms of story and visuals, while Eddie Brock and Venom's dynamic is finally more heartfelt and enjoyable than in previous instalments. Plus, for the first time, it left us wanting more of these characters.
 

9. The Amazing Spider-Man 2

image-w1280-1-copy

Score: 51%

Rotten or Fresh? Rotten

Critics Consensus: While the cast is outstanding and the special effects are top-notch, the latest installment of the Spidey saga suffers from an unfocused narrative and an overabundance of characters.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 tried to cram way too much in, with Electro and Harry Osborn's Green Goblin serving as the lead villains. Meanwhile, the death of Gwen Stacy was crammed in...just 'cause? The costume looked great, but Marc Webb's sequel completely lost the plot (literally). Despite that, it was surprisingly enjoyable in places and we can't fault Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone.
 

8. Venom: Let There Be Carnage

210928195034-01-venom-carnage

Score: 57%

Rotten or Fresh? Rotten

Critics Consensus: A sequel aimed squarely at fans of the original's odd couple chemistry, Venom: Let There Be Carnage eagerly embraces the franchise's sillier side.

Initially, Venom: Let There Be Carnage looked destined for "Fresh" territory, but it's just a couple of percentage points short. Honestly, the sequel did have a few issues (it should have been longer, for starters), but it deserves a much better score than this. The clash between Eddie and Cletus didn't disappoint, while the post-credits scene was exciting...until it ultimately led nowhere.
 

7. Spider-Man 3

spider-manblacksuit-copy

Score: 63%

Rotten or Fresh? Fresh

Critics Consensus: Though there are more characters and plotlines, and the action sequences still dazzle, Spider-Man 3 nonetheless isn't quite as refined as the first two.

A disappointing end to Sam Raimi's trilogy, Spider-Man 3 screwed up both Venom and Sandman. Making the latter the murderer of Uncle Ben was a baffling, weird move, and cramming Venom in at the last minute just stunk of producer Avi Arad. It's still hard to believe things could get this bad after Spider-Man 2, but perhaps the only place was down after such a spectacular second instalment?
 

6. The Amazing Spider-Man

Amazing-Spider-man

Score: 71%

Rotten or Fresh? Certified Fresh

Critics Consensus: A well-chosen cast and sure-handed direction allow The Amazing Spider-Man to thrill, despite revisiting many of the same plot points from 2002's Spider-Man.

Marc Webb's reboot treads a lot of familiar ground, but we did get a Spider-Man who finally delivered the wisecracks comic book fans had grown used to. The Lizard design wasn't perfect, but the action was great, and it's a shame Sony Pictures chose not to commit to those eye-catching POV scenes. There was a lot here that didn't work, but there's plenty of love about this fresh take on the franchise too.
 

5. TIE: Spider-Man

image-w1280-2-copy

Score: 90%

Rotten or Fresh? Certified Fresh

Critics Consensus: Not only does Spider-Man provide a good dose of web-swinging fun, it also has a heart, thanks to the combined charms of director Sam Raimi and star Tobey Maguire.

The first live-action movie starring the iconic Marvel Comics character was a little rough around the edges (especially if you watch it today), but hard to fault at the time. Sure, it was a shame that the Green Goblin looked like a Power Ranger, but Willem Dafoe was perfect as Norman Osborn, and Tobey Maguire's earnest performance as a Steve Ditko-style Peter Parker was a real win for this movie.
 

5. TIE: Spider-Man: Far From Home

190702134836-spider-man-far-from-home

Score: 91%

Rotten or Fresh? Certified Fresh

Critics Consensus: A breezily unpredictable blend of teen romance and superhero action, Spider-Man: Far from Home stylishly sets the stage for the next era of the MCU.

Spider-Man: Far From Home delivered a memorable take on Mysterio, made MJ a character we could all fall in love with, and reinvented some classic villains in unique ways (even if it wasn't what some fans wanted to see). Throw in a last-minute twist and the best mid-credits scene Marvel Studios has ever delivered, and this sequel is why there was such backlash to the Disney/Sony split.
 

4. Spider-Man: Homecoming

5964c5b35c260

Score: 92%

Rotten or Fresh? Certified Fresh

Critics Consensus: Spider-Man: Homecoming does whatever a second reboot can, delivering a colorful, fun adventure that fits snugly in the sprawling MCU without getting bogged down in franchise-building.

Yes, Spider-Man: Homecoming featured a little too much Iron Man, but you can't blame Sony Pictures for wanting Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark to play a role after The Amazing Spider-Man 2 so badly underperformed. Taking that aside, and Tom Holland really proved himself here (The Vulture was also an extremely entertaining villain). Jon Watts did an overall spectacular job too.
 

3. TIE: Spider-Man 2

image-w1280-3-copy

Score: 93%

Rotten or Fresh? Certified Fresh

Critics Consensus: Boasting an entertaining villain and deeper emotional focus, this is a nimble sequel that improves upon the original.

A legit classic, Spider-Man 2 was Sam Raimi firing on all cylinders, whether it was the Evil Dead-inspired scene with Doctor Octopus' arms, Harry Osborn unmasking the wall-crawler, or amazing action sequences aplenty (has anything really rivalled that epic, exciting battle atop the train?). This arguably deserves to be at the top of this list...well, from a live-action perspective, anyway! 
 

3. TIE: Spider-Man: No Way Home

image-w1280-4-copy

Score: 93%

Rotten or Fresh? Certified Fresh

Critics Consensus: A bigger, bolder Spider-Man sequel, No Way Home expands the franchise's scope and stakes without losing sight of its humor and heart.

Previously the highest-rated live-action Spider-Man movie, #2 is a fine spot for this one. A celebration of the wall-crawler's big screen history, it's impossible to find fault with the threequel (beyond a few minor instances of less-than-perfect visual effects), and as well as plenty of fan service, it served as a terrific new chapter in the story of this Peter Parker. It deserved a "Best Picture" Oscar nod.
 

2. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

221213152642-01-spiderman-across-the-spider-verse-2023-1

Score: 95%

Rotten or Fresh? Certified Fresh

Critics Consensus: Just as visually dazzling and action-packed as its predecessor, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse thrills from start to cliffhanger conclusion.

It was always going to be difficult to top its predecessor, but Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse proves to be every bit as amazing (even if critics don't quite agree). While essentially half a movie ahead of the indefinitely delayed final chapter, the visuals are unlike anything we've seen either in a superhero movie or animated blockbuster. Honestly, it's damn near perfect and deserving of its place near the top of this list.
 

1. Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

Spidey-1-copy

Score: 97%

Rotten or Fresh? Certified Fresh

Critics Consensus: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action.

This Oscar-winning animated adventure was a true joy to watch, and groundbreaking both in terms of visuals and from a storytelling point of view. Putting the focus on Miles Morales paid off in a big way for Sony Pictures, and this tale had more heart than pretty much any of the other movies listed here. While not as visually breathtaking as its sequel, we'd argue the story was perhaps a little stronger overall. 
 

FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 10/27/2024, 11:13 AM
Sony hasn't made a good live-action comic book movie, since 2004.
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 10/27/2024, 11:15 AM
@FinnishDude - Without Marvel's help, to be more precise.
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 10/27/2024, 11:34 AM
The Amazing Spiderman 2 is my #1, but both animated movies are great!
MasterMix
MasterMix - 10/27/2024, 11:41 AM
1. Spider-Man 2
2. Spider-Man
3. Spider-Man: No Way Home
4. Spider-Man: Homecoming
5. The Amazing Spider-Man
6. Spider-Man 3
7. Spider-Man: Far From Home
8. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
9. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
10. The Amazing Spider-Man 2
11. Venom: Let There Be Carnage
12. Venom
13. Venom: The Last Dance
14. Morbius
15. Madame web
ForestDragonEli
ForestDragonEli - 10/27/2024, 12:36 PM
@MasterMix - Many problems with this list, number one being you put both Spiderverses way too low.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 10/27/2024, 11:41 AM
Next year I'm gonna start writing articles, just to stop the madness of these copy and paste rankings he updates every year with any [frick]ing worthy insight. You're cooked ^_^
Spike101
Spike101 - 10/27/2024, 11:50 AM
You’ve got to love a ranking…. Seriously though Spider-Man 2 is far better than No Way Home which without the Rami characters and castings with be every bit as bad as the other two MCU efforts. The freeway scene is a good example of this.
Thing94
Thing94 - 10/27/2024, 11:52 AM
1. Spider-Man 2
2. No Way Home
3. Across the Spider-Verse
HOTSHOT
HOTSHOT - 10/27/2024, 12:14 PM
1. Across the Spider-Verse
2. Into the Spider-Verse
3. No Way Home
4. Spider-Man 2
5. Spider-Man Homecoming
Batmangina
Batmangina - 10/27/2024, 12:29 PM
The animated films are brilliant but they pale in comparison to the Raimi achievements - Spider-Man 2 was and is still a [frick]ing revelation.

Spider-Man 2 is a comic book come to life.

A cartoon is a comic book that moves.

Big difference.

ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 10/27/2024, 12:30 PM
Well, you know you're starting on the right foot when you have Madame Web dead last.

