VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Exceeds Expectations During Second Weekend As It Passes $300 Million Worldwide

Venom: The Last Dance has managed to turn things around during its second weekend in theaters, crossing $300 million worldwide after overperforming in North America and overseas. Read on for details...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 04, 2024 05:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Venom

Venom: The Last Dance surprised box office experts last weekend by underperforming with a disappointing $51 million opening weekend. 

The threequel had a better time of it overseas but was projected to plummet during its second weekend in North America with only $19 million. Instead, it's overperformed thanks to a solid $26.1 million; to put that number into context, this is a drop of only -48.8%, a result Sony Pictures must be overjoyed with. 

Last week, Venom: The Last Dance was being compared to movies like The Marvels and The Flash, but those dipped by -78.1% and -72.5%, respectively, during their second weekends in theaters.

It's even beaten 2018's Venom (-64.7%) and 2021's Venom: Let There Be Carnage (-56.4%). Now, this movie has reached $90 million and is eying a North American run of $140 million - $150 million.

News overseas is even more positive as Venom: The Last Dance has crossed $200 million at the international box office with $227.1 million in total. As a result, it's sailed beyond the $300 million mark with a total $317.1 million global cume. 

At this point in their respective runs, Venom had made $378.1 million and Venom: Let There Be Carnage was sat at $352.4 million. So, while this third chapter isn't quite living up to its predecessors, it's no flop and should ultimately head to the $480 million - $500 million mark worldwide. 

"The most cinematic, monumental Venom movie to date, we said in our recent review of the movie, "The Last Dance leaves room for improvement but by upping the stakes and allowing Eddie and Venom to bond, it’s epic and heartfelt enough to leave us hoping this is far from Tom Hardy’s last whirl as the Lethal Protector."

Check out our interview with filmmaker Kelly Marcel below. 

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

The movie stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Graham, and Rhys Ifans. Kelly Marcel directs from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance is now playing in theaters.

bobevanz
bobevanz - 11/4/2024, 5:43 AM
I had 450 million worldwide, [frick] this trilogy and most importantly, [frick] the people who enabled Sony to make three of these..
Conquistador
Conquistador - 11/4/2024, 5:57 AM
LOL! laughing at all those who called me crazy when i said this will outgross Joker 2!

The real business isn't from these Spider-Man side character movies, They are just maintaining the rights whilst allowing Disney to continue prodcuing the solo movies for a nice fee and percentage of the box office returns.

Doesn't matter if Madame Webb and the others flopped! They still getting Disney money.

