A MINECRAFT MOVIE First Social Media Reactions Praise The "Insanely Bonkers" Video Game Adaptation

As we first reported on GameFragger.com, the social media embargo for A Minecraft Movie has been lifted, and the first reactions are way more positive than expected. We know by now to take posts like these with a pinch of salt, though at least one critic didn't shy away from calling it "easily the worst movie I have seen in years."

Video game movies have found a greater level of success in recent years (The Last of Us, The Super Mario Bros. Movie), though there are still those that fail to strike a chord with moviegoers and gamers alike (Uncharted, Gran Turismo).

The latter category has found plenty to find fault with in A Minecraft Movie's trailers, though it does appear a lot of love has been poured into doing right by the games...even if making it a commercial-friendly blockbuster has involved giving this franchise the Jumanji treatment.

The reviews will be key for A Minecraft Movie - they differ greatly to reactions like these more often than not -but it is expected to open at #1 with an estimated $60+ million debut in North America.

Overall, it sounds like it has the potential to be a fun time at the theater. Gamers of all ages play Minecraft, but the younger crowd could help make this one of the year's biggest titles. Time will tell.

You can see a selection of reactions to A Minecraft Movie in the X posts below.

Welcome to the world of Minecraft, where creativity doesn’t just help you craft, it’s essential to one’s survival! Four misfits - Garrett "The Garbage Man" Garrison, Henry, Natalie, and Dawn - find themselves struggling with ordinary problems when they are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into the Overworld: a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination.

To get back home, they’ll have to master this world (and protect it from evil things like Piglins and Zombies, too) while embarking on a magical quest with an unexpected, expert crafter, Steve. Together, their adventure will challenge all five to be bold and to reconnect with the qualities that make each of them uniquely creative...the very skills they need to thrive back in the real world.

With a cast led by Black (The Super Mario Bros. Movie) and Jason Momoa (Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom), A Minecraft Movie also stars Emma Myers (Wednesday), Danielle Brooks (Peacemaker), Sebastian Eugene Hansen (Just Mercy), and Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus).

A Minecraft Movie will be released in theaters on April 4, 2025.