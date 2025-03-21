DOOM: THE DARK AGES Director Hugo Martin Responds To "Woke Ages" Online Criticisms

DOOM: THE DARK AGES Director Hugo Martin Responds To &quot;Woke Ages&quot; Online Criticisms

The Slayer's new game is being dubbed as "woke" by some online because it gives players the option to customize their difficulty levels.

News
By ChandlerMcniel - Mar 21, 2025 11:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Video Games
Source: GameFragger.com

Generally speaking, the term “woke” is now used by people on the internet that think something is too politically correct, but now it's seemingly being used to brand something one doesn't like. 

When DOOM: The Dark Ages had a new gameplay trailer released a few months ago, the gaming community went wild. There was a lot to love like a trio of melee weapons, a cybernetic dragon, and a gigantic mech suit. There were some criticisms of course, like the lack of brutal glory kills, and apparently one of those criticisms is the difficulty sliders. 

Difficulty sliders aren't new in the gaming world, but they are new to the DOOM franchise. The idea is simple: you can customize the difficulty of the game to your liking. You can choose how much damage projectiles do, how fast those projectiles move, and more. You can make the game easy, somewhat difficult, or control-breaking soulslike shooter that will send you into fits of rage. 

Apparently people don't like that and think it's “woke”. So, the director, Hugo Martin, responded in a new video on X. 

“DOOM: The Woke Ages… I’ve heard about this. I’ve seen the videos. Well, here’s the thing about the — first of all, I don’t agree with that. Really when you think about options like the sliders, the policy was it has to be good both for the white belts and the black belts. You know, if we’re gonna allow you to slow the game down, we have to enable you to speed the game up. And that was a really good policy for everything. So everything in the game, you can either make things super hard or super easy. You know, or just find that sweet spot somewhere in the middle.”

Martin even goes on to describe how the best players in their own office slow the game down to make it more difficult. 

“What we see with the sliders from our best players in the office is that they do a lot of surprising things. You would think it's just ‘crank everything up’, but that's actually not the case.”

These difficulty sliders are heavily customizable. You can make the projectiles super slow but also have them do massive amounts of damage. This would create a sort of high stakes maze for the player. While the modern DOOM games are known for their speed, slowing DOOM: The Dark Ages down, does not necessarily mean the game will become easy. 

“It really enhances that three-dimensional shmup, you know that bullethell experience that is kind of what classic DOOM is. Classic DOOM is a three-dimensional bullethell, weaving between these slow-moving projectiles that hit really hard. And that’s what creates the maze, and that’s what encourages the player to move, is really the projectiles. And that’s what we focused on for this game,” said Martin.

I have to applaud Martin's use of the word bullethell which I will be adding to my vocabulary and tucking away for when the game comes out. 

The director even mentioned that the regular difficulty options, ranging from normal to ultra violent, will be part of the game just like the others. 

The categories of the difficulty sliders include Damage to Player, Damage to Demons, Enemy Projectile Speed, Enemy Aggression, Parry Window, Daze Duration, Game Speed, and Resource Values. The amount of variety in the sliders seems like it could lead to a very unique experience for every player. You could turn Enemy Aggression really low, but Enemy Projectile Speed and Damage to Player really high to create a high risk, high reward type scenario. You could turn everything related to the difficulty down and the speed all the way up to feel like a god, if you wanted. You could make the experience as difficult or as easy as you prefer. 

What the developers tried to do with DOOM: The Dark Ages, is create something more akin to the classic DOOM games that had players weaving between projectiles.

How making a game customizable makes it “woke”, a term that is generally political, is completely unknown to me, but hopefully those who were complaining about the difficulty sliders just didn't understand how they worked or what their purpose is. 

Doom: The Dark Ages is the third modern DOOM game. It is a prequel to DOOM (2016), which has also had a sequel, DOOM: ETERNAL in 2020. The original DOOM game had a short lived comic in 1996, but there haven't been any comics for the modern games. 

DOOM: The Dark Ages releases May 13. Are you excited to play it? Let us know in the comments!

DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 3/21/2025, 11:35 AM
User Comment Image
ThorArms
ThorArms - 3/21/2025, 11:36 AM
Good lord. The dweebs are calling difficulty settings woke now too? Yawn.

Just gotta laugh at this point when I hear it. Overused, overdone, and has lost any sense of meaning.
Vigor
Vigor - 3/21/2025, 12:54 PM
@ThorArms - their president got in again. So now they're empowered and emboldened
ARegularCrab
ARegularCrab - 3/21/2025, 11:44 AM
Yet further proof that the people who throw "woke" around are all knuckle-draggers with major free time issues.

This game looks INFINITELY better than Eternal. Bring it on!
NickScryer
NickScryer - 3/21/2025, 11:45 AM
If anything, they pussied out by excluding brutal glory kills.

Customizable difficulty settings may bring more casual audience - which can be a bad or good thing.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 3/21/2025, 11:47 AM
User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/21/2025, 11:50 AM
NGL this arctile is kinda woke. far too much words with text and spaces.
User Comment Image
KurtCrawler
KurtCrawler - 3/21/2025, 11:50 AM
I hate everything
AnEye
AnEye - 3/21/2025, 11:56 AM
So I can make my gaming experience 10x more difficult than the past Doom games?

Well sign me the [frick] up!
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 3/21/2025, 12:01 PM
This can't be widespread. I haven't heard anything about a damn difficulty slider being called woke. Funny seeing an article about a new "woke" game and it's not Assassin's Creed Shadows. Hell even the Japanese government is upset over that game.

And No I'm not weighing in on the game's content. I haven't played it. Haven't really played an AC game since Unity. But the main story this week has been the negative reception to Shadows.

The universal praise has been the graphics. Everything else is an absolute battlefield
Evansly
Evansly - 3/21/2025, 12:10 PM
@DarthOmega - I stopped playing Assassin's Creed after the 3rd one and it doesn't seem like they got any better than those first 3. I do find the outrage that people have for the historical accuracy to be fairly comical as the games have never been truly historically accurate. The Pope does even space magic in the 2nd one and you have to take his ass down.

The game looks extremely mid though. Watching the gameplay it just makes me want to boot up Ghost of Tshushima which is an amazing game. I am very excited for the sequel Ghost of Yotei
AnEye
AnEye - 3/21/2025, 12:13 PM
@Evansly - I'm enjoying the hell out of it so far (AC: Shadows) granted my two favs are Assassins Creed 3 & Black Flag and while it's not there as a favorite, I am still having a good time.

Origins, Odyssey & Valhalla were pretty decent too. Odyssey I swear to god felt like was never-ending lol.
Evansly
Evansly - 3/21/2025, 12:22 PM
@AnEye - I believe EA games end up on GamePass eventually so I will have to check out Black Flag!

I am finishing up a game and was planning on playing KCD2 next my friends have been loving the new Monster Hunter too
Waifuslayer2
Waifuslayer2 - 3/21/2025, 12:22 PM
@AnEye - enjoy your gay black Samurai kissing non binary people in fuedal Japan simulator
AnEye
AnEye - 3/21/2025, 12:25 PM
@Evansly - Ubisoft+ you mean. Not that bad of a sub service if I'm going to be honest.

Not so much into KCD2 or Monster Hunter (for sure not Monster Hunter, could not get into it with the last one) but I think the next game on my list is probably Alan Wake 2. I always like to keep a SP game I'm playing and a multiplayer game I play constantly. So right now its AC Shadows and BO6. Used to be MK1 but eh...moving on lol.
AnEye
AnEye - 3/21/2025, 12:25 PM
@Waifuslayer2 - THANKS!!! I WILL!!!!
ANewPope
ANewPope - 3/21/2025, 12:27 PM
@Waifuslayer2 - Don't you have kids you need to take care of?
Waifuslayer2
Waifuslayer2 - 3/21/2025, 12:30 PM
@ANewPope - they're at school 👍
Waifuslayer2
Waifuslayer2 - 3/21/2025, 12:31 PM
@AnEye - User Comment Image
Evansly
Evansly - 3/21/2025, 12:32 PM
@AnEye - I just pulled up GamePass and I can only play Odyssey or Valhalla with my membership so I would likely need to use the Ubisoft service. I'll more than likely look for a sale to get Black Flag

I'm finishing up the Cyberpunk DLC (slowly) but have also been playing Marvel Rivals & Helldivers with friends and Minecraft with my kids
AnEye
AnEye - 3/21/2025, 12:32 PM
@Waifuslayer2 - Must really bother you someone likes a game huh lmao
Waifuslayer2
Waifuslayer2 - 3/21/2025, 12:40 PM
@AnEye - just think it's fascinating someone would willingly give Ubisoft money on day one for ANYTHING they make after their recent releases, not to mention the massive shit it takes on Japanese history and culture.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 3/21/2025, 12:40 PM
@Evansly - That's what I said. I saw gameplay and I thought to myself I should just play Ghosts of Tsushima again. I haven't played since the DLC dropped. A damn good and visually stunning game.

About Shadows I'm not really thinking about the negative reception in the West, it some in the Japanese government seems to feel it's incredibly disrespectful. I don't know enough about Yasuke, who he really was, or Japanese culture to weigh in with any confidence, but the backlash is significant
Evansly
Evansly - 3/21/2025, 12:47 PM
@DarthOmega - The DLC is really good! AND if you start it at the right time you get more time with your horse which is really valuable. Suckered Punch really did a great job with the story and respect to culture from what I have seen. I know some are worried about the sequel but I'm really looking forward to exploring a new part of Japan with a new character. I'm sure the legend of the original Ghost will come up a lot within it.

I can't say I'm surprised, to my original point, the franchise hasn't been great with history to begin with and when you combine that with a culture who us proud of their history it is a recipe for disaster.

Now I want to continue my New Game+ in GoT
AnEye
AnEye - 3/21/2025, 12:51 PM
@Waifuslayer2 - Oh wow, thanks for the concern, gaming messiah. I had no idea I was single-handedly funding Ubisoft’s evil empire by buying a video game I’m interested in. Truly, your noble crusade to shame people for enjoying things is inspiring.

As for ‘taking a massive shit on Japanese history and culture’—yeah, because the historically airtight Assassin’s Creed series, where people parkour off churches into hay bales and fight ancient alien relic cults, was totally a documentary before this. But hey, if you get your history lessons from open-world RPGs, that’s on you.

Anyway, I’ll be over here actually playing the game instead of seething over people enjoying things. Best of luck on your righteous war against fun.
AnEye
AnEye - 3/21/2025, 12:53 PM
@Evansly - Black Flag was really worth it. But honestly all the modern day stories within the AC games, I've always, always disliked so I say if you like the modern parts in the games, they never get better.

Helldivers I gotta get. Heard a lot of good things about that. My five-year old just like his old brother who is 13 now is also obsessed with Minecraft. Just got him a new lunchbox that is Minecraft themed lol.
Evansly
Evansly - 3/21/2025, 12:59 PM
@AnEye - I put it on my wishlist so I'll get a notification when it's on sale!

Helldivers is a lot of fun but extremely hectic! I have a group we run a full squad with a few times a week and it's so much fun!

My 6 year old son's current obsessions are 55% Lego Star wars, 25% Minecraft and the remaining 20% is split between super heroes and pokemon

My daughter is just 100% unicorns, Hello Kitty and mermaids ha
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 3/21/2025, 12:19 PM
Im not the biggest fan of difficulty sliders. I prefer different difficulty setting. it tempts me to change things if something gets too hard which yes is my own mental weakness. I normally start games on the hardest difficulty because im only doing one play thru most of the time. I don't like the option to change difficulty in game because at some point I might get frustrated and use it and once I use it in a fit of rage I regret it and the game looses a little luster. classic difficulty modes are just better.
the old doom difficulties:
I'm Too Young To Die: Easiest difficulty, with weaker enemies and less aggressive AI.
Hey, Not Too Rough: Easier than "Hurt Me Plenty".
Hurt Me Plenty: Normal difficulty, the base experience for the game.
Ultra-Violence: Harder difficulty with stronger and more resilient enemies.
Nightmare: The hardest difficulty, with fast-moving, respawning enemies, and double ammo pickups.
Waifuslayer2
Waifuslayer2 - 3/21/2025, 12:20 PM
"woke" doesn't apply here at all BUUUUUUT the idea of these difficulty sliders worries me about the overall balance and design of the game.
RedFury
RedFury - 3/21/2025, 12:25 PM
Solid article man. I like that you explained everything outside of the quotes for those that may not understand what all the lingo means.

I'm equally as confused as to how anyone could consider Doom being woke, but it's a symptom of the times it seems. It drives me nuts that people can't move past the things they don't like, and have to shit on everyone else's parade because of their myopic views. They need to grow up, keep their opinions to themselves, and contribute to society rather than trying to make it as depressed as they are.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 3/21/2025, 12:30 PM
Idiots call anything they don't understand or like "woke" nowadays, Doom is no exception.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 3/21/2025, 12:35 PM
That's not woke.

Assassin's Creed though, that's woke af.
marvel72
marvel72 - 3/21/2025, 12:51 PM
Changing the difficulty setting on games isn't woke,it is so everyone can enjoy the games.
Vigor
Vigor - 3/21/2025, 12:59 PM
@marvel72 - which is inclusive. Which is what they don't like they want things exclusive, to men, and white men specifically. True story


See how the sickness and curse of this country has spread yet ?
Vigor
Vigor - 3/21/2025, 12:52 PM
Our biggest problem is we are even caving to these nonintelligents and nazi adjacents when we should have a no-tolerance stance instead

