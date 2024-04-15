EA's Upcoming BLACK PANTHER Game Will Be Open World According To A New Job Listing

Unrelated to the forthcoming Black Panther and Captain America WWII video game from Skydance New Media, EA is also working on a third-person Black Panther game.

By MarkJulian - Apr 15, 2024
An EA job posting has been discovered, which strongly suggests that the developer's upcoming Black Panther game will be open-world.

First announced in July 2023, EA's Cliffhanger Studios is spearheading development on an original, third-person, single-player Black Panther game in collaboration with Marvel Games

Now, there's a new job listing on the EA website for a Principal Sandbox Designer, and the description states that the new hire would be working on the Black Panther game.

This makes sense considering that Cliffhanger was created last year by EA to specifically work on the Black Panther video game.

Additionally, the job listing states the position will be, "Reporting to the Design Manager, the Sr. Technical Designer Sandbox will be instrumental in designing and populating encounters, systems, and gameplay within a dynamic and evolving open world."

"Drawing upon a deep understanding of technical design principles and a passion for creating immersive sandbox experiences, this role demands close collaboration with design teams, AI engineering, and technical art departments to bring our game world to life."

The gaming community has responded to the news in mixed fashion. While there is undoubtedly curiosity in exploring the fictional city of Wakanda, most players have become disenchanted with open world games after so many of them have been released in the past ten years.

In a press release released back in 2023, Cliffhanger studio head Kevin Stephens stated, "We’re dedicated to delivering fans a definitive and authentic Black Panther experience, giving them more agency and control over their narrative than they have ever experienced in a story-driven video game."

"Wakanda is a rich superhero sandbox, and our mission is to develop an epic world for players who love Black Panther and want to explore the world of Wakanda as much as we do."

Of course, this isn't the only AAA Black Panther game that Marvel currently has in development.

The curtain was recently pulled back on Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, which will see Steve Rogers and Azzuri, fighting Hydra Nazi's in the streets of Paris.

Black Panther will also be one of the playable characters in the upcoming Overwatch-like Marvel Rivals 6v6 shooter.

Are you looking forward to the new Black Panther game from EA or are you on the fence now that it seems it will be open world? Let us know in the comment section below.

