Here's When New Game+ Mode Will Arrive For Insomniac Games' SPIDER-MAN 2

Though its release was marred by a controversial hack and leak of sensitive data, Insomniac still has plenty to celebrate regarding Spider-Man 2.

With over 2.5 million copies sold in only one day, Spider-Man 2 became the all-time fastest-selling PlayStation original video game.

Following those initial 24 hours, sales figures for the game exceeded five million copies sold in just 11 days.

Considering that Spider-Man 2 is only available on the PlayStation 5, these sales numbers represent a significant achievement. Available for both the PS4 and PS5, God of War: Ragnarok is the second-best-selling title on the list of the fastest-selling PlayStation Studios titles.

However, those impressive sales numbers didn't translate to any wins at the most recent Game Awards.

As the controversy surrounding the hack and the sequel picking up zero wins at the GA's dies down, it seems Insomniac wants to get back to business as usual.

The next update for the game, which arrives on March 7th will include new costumes and New Game+ mode. Mysteriously, Insomniac is also teasing that those two items are not the only thing the update will bring.

❗ OUR NEXT UPDATE IS COMING MARCH 7



Our title update for Marvel's #SpiderMan2PS5 arrives next month and adds highly requested features like New Game+, new suits, and more!



Watch our social media for a complete list of features closer to release. 🕸️🕷️ #BeGreaterTogether pic.twitter.com/qhncOPkUXY — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) February 7, 2024

Spider-Man 2 is a direct sequel to Marvel's Spider-Man (released in 2018) and 2020's Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and it was released on October 20, 2023 for the PS5.

The game features Peter Parker and Miles Morales as the two playable characters, who will team up to face a new threat: Venom. Other villains that have been confirmed to appear in the game include Kraven the Hunter, The Lizard, Sandman, Black Cat, and more.

When it was released in 2018, the first Spider-Man game received positive reviews from critics as the gameplay, aesthetics, plot, and characterizations all received high marks. Based on 120 reviews, the game had an overall Metacritic score of 91%.

The sequel also currently has an overall Metacritic score of 91% from 130 reviews.