RUMOR: THE LAST OF US PART III Is In Development, And We May Have The First Story Details

Though we're still waiting on an official announcement, it looks like Naughty Dog has begun work on a third game in the mega-popular The Last of Us series...

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 20, 2025 11:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Last of Us
Source: Via GameFragger.com

Rumors began to do the rounds that development was already underway on a third The Last of Us game back in 2023, but co-creator Neil Druckmann debunked the reports shortly after.

However, the Naughty Dog co-president did later offer a slightly more positive update.

“I know there’s a bunch of people wondering about The Last of Us Part 3 and whether that will be a thing or not,” Druckmann told Buzzfeed last year. “All I could say is, at Naughty Dog we’re very, very privileged that our publisher is Sony — which means Sony funds our games, supports us, and we’re owned by Sony."

“Our process is the same thing we did when we did Part 2, which is if we can come up with a compelling story that has this universal message and statement about love — just like the first and second game did — then we will tell that story. If we can’t come up with something, we have a very strong ending with Part 2 and that will be the end.”

More recently, Druckmann suggested that fans shouldn't get their hopes up for another game, but that doesn't mean work has not progressed behind the scenes.

Part II concluded with Ellie deciding not to allow herself a spark of hope and humanity by sparing Abby's life and returning home (a couple of fingers short) to find that Dina and baby JJ had left. She picks up her guitar, strums Pearl Jam's "Future Days," and thinks back to the night she made an effort to forgive Joel and attempted to mend their strained relationship.

It's a powerful, haunting final sequence, and as Druckmann rightly points out, would serve as a fitting end to the story... if a third game wasn't on the way!

Daniel Richtman believes that Naughty Dog are now in the process of casting for a group of new characters. According to the scooper, "part of the plot will be about a group of scavengers surviving on the outskirts of a post apocalyptic city, crammed into a Victorian house that serves as their base."

Here are brief descriptions of the new characters: 

Val, female, Leader of the group

Ezra, male, wants to take over the house from Val

Mason, male, a former soldier. When Val gets put in charge, Mason must choose between his loyalty to Ezra and the house

Lucas, male, affable, but develops a relationship with another young scavenger and will have a turn that shows his dark side.

Gracie, female 18-25 (no other details on this character)

Of course, we're sure Ellie, Abby, Dinah and the rest of the surviving protagonists from the second game will return.

If a third game is in the works, we're sure an official announcement will be with us fairly soon. In the meantime, the second season of HBO's The Last of Us is set to premiere next month.

Evansly
Evansly - 3/20/2025, 11:41 AM
I only got back into gaming a few years ago but really need to check these out.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 3/20/2025, 11:43 AM
This is a great series, I'd love another game, but part 2 seems like a fitting conclusion🤷🏾‍♂️
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 3/20/2025, 12:09 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - Part 3 doesn't need to be made if we are being honest. There is really no point to continuing the story of Ellie going forward. The fireflies are gone, Nobody is searching for a cure anymore, and Ellie and Abby made their peace. Abby as a character was so divisive due to Naughty Dog making her dad so prominent when he was just an NPC in game 1 with little to no importance to the plot. So I don't think continuing with Abby would sell.
Humperdink
Humperdink - 3/20/2025, 12:13 PM
@ModHaterSLADE -

Good point. Part 2 was a great way to end the series.
clogan
clogan - 3/20/2025, 11:44 AM
It needs to come full circle with Ellie serving her original purpose, in my honest opinion.
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 3/20/2025, 11:44 AM
Still haven't played Part II and don't plant to, but if this third really is a new cast I may jump back in and partake.
Waifuslayer2
Waifuslayer2 - 3/20/2025, 11:53 AM
No it's not. Intergalactic will bankrupt the studio.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 3/20/2025, 12:14 PM
@Waifuslayer2 - Why?
Waifuslayer2
Waifuslayer2 - 3/20/2025, 12:18 PM
@SonOfAGif - because it looks awful and fans are rejecting it. Also TLOU 2 has sold 2/3 less copies than the original and the studio has already said a third game is pretty much not gonna happen.
VileBlood
VileBlood - 3/20/2025, 12:27 PM
@Waifuslayer2 - You guys are always up in your feelings. Intergalactic looks amazing.
Waifuslayer2
Waifuslayer2 - 3/20/2025, 12:28 PM
@VileBlood - lol what looks amazing about it?
Waifuslayer2
Waifuslayer2 - 3/20/2025, 12:29 PM
@VileBlood - it looks like Forspoken with an energy sword.
VileBlood
VileBlood - 3/20/2025, 12:32 PM
@Waifuslayer2 - The art style, the music and the gameplay look awesome. Never played Forspoken cause it looks bland and got poor reviews. I see no resemblence between the 2 games. But I don't let my feelings dictate what games I play or hate before its even released.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 3/20/2025, 11:54 AM
'Develpment' Mark is drunk again peeps! 😅
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 3/20/2025, 11:57 AM
@BraveNewClunge - Not drunk, just somewhat overreliant on spell-check!
supermanrex
supermanrex - 3/20/2025, 11:56 AM
this will probably go down in video game urban legend status. kinda like half life 3, GTA 6..... yeah i said it. until i see that game on my console GTA6 is an urban legend.
VileBlood
VileBlood - 3/20/2025, 12:29 PM
@supermanrex - GTA 6 has an official trailer so calling it an urban legend is a little silly.
AC1
AC1 - 3/20/2025, 12:05 PM
I only recently played Part II (literally a couple of weeks ago) and I enjoyed it although I think it was a bit too long and the first game was better overall. I'd be down for a Part III if there's a good enough story reason to make it, if not leave it at Part II.

Considering Part II also started playing around with gameplay flashbacks I think it'd be pretty cool if a hypothetical Part III did more of that and told a non-linear story, with part of that flashing back to Joel's life in the 20 years between the outbreak beginning and meeting Ellie; then Ellie's life after the events of Part II and maybe whatever Abbie's up to as well. 3 playable protagonists, possibly across two different time periods, with an interconnecting story.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 3/20/2025, 12:09 PM
So Druckmanm says not to get our hopes up, yet a scooper claims to have story details. I think I'm gonna listen to Neil on this one
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 3/20/2025, 12:15 PM
@bkmeijer1 - It doesn't need a third game. The Last of Us is living on in live action now.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/20/2025, 12:24 PM
✅️
✅️
✅️
✅️
✅️
✅️
TheWinkler
TheWinkler - 3/20/2025, 12:28 PM
I'm here for it. PT 2 had Hella fun mechanics and really tense situations that made me feel accomplished when I finally made it through. The Rat King still makes my butthole clench.

If they ditch out on continuing Ellie and Abby's resepective stories, I'm honestly cool with it. 2 had a good conclusion to the story, but that doesn't mean I don't want more of that gameplay.

