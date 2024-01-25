THE LAST OF US PART II's Ending Was Originally Going To Be MUCH Bleaker - SPOILERS

The Last of Us Part II remastered edition was recently released for the PlayStation 5, and a revealing commentary track from Naughty Dog Head of Creative and the game's executive producer Neil Druckmann is included.

Druckmann, who is also an EP on the HBO adaptation, shares some very interesting details over the course of the track, including the fact that the game was originally going to end on a very different note.

If you haven't played The Last of Us Part II yet, major spoilers follow.

As the story approaches its conclusion, a vengeance-fuelled Ellie tracks Abby and her protégé/surrogate brother, Lev, to the base of a ruthless gang of scavengers known as the Rattlers, who have been keeping them as slaves.

Abby is found tied to a pole on the beach, emaciated and near death, but Ellie - unable to let Abby's murder of Joel go - forces her adversary into one last fight by holding a blade to the helpless Lev's throat.

Ellie ultimately manages to overpower Abby, and is just about to finish her off by drowning her beneath the waves when she has a change of heart and allows her to leave with Lev. However, Druckmann reveals that the story was going to end with Ellie finishing Abby off, with Lev having already been killed at an earlier point in the game (presumably with his sister, Yara).

The game is far from a cheery experience, anyway, but this would have taken things to a whole new level of bleakness! We'd have to agree with co-writer Halley Gross here, as Ellie killing Abby would have cost her the small amount of humanity she had left and completely altered whatever plans are (presumably) in place for a third game.

What do you think? Would you have preferred to see Ellie kill Abby and take revenge for Joel? Drop us a comment down below.

