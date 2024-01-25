THE LAST OF US PART II's Ending Was Originally Going To Be MUCH Bleaker - SPOILERS

The end of The Last of Us Part II wasn't exactly a barrel of laughs, but Neil Druckmann has now revealed that the game's original conclusion was a lot bleaker...

By MarkCassidy - Jan 25, 2024 09:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Last of Us
Via GameFragger.com

The Last of Us Part II remastered edition was recently released for the PlayStation 5, and a revealing commentary track from Naughty Dog Head of Creative and the game's executive producer Neil Druckmann is included.

Druckmann, who is also an EP on the HBO adaptation, shares some very interesting details over the course of the track, including the fact that the game was originally going to end on a very different note.

If you haven't played The Last of Us Part II yet, major spoilers follow.

As the story approaches its conclusion, a vengeance-fuelled Ellie tracks Abby and her protégé/surrogate brother, Lev, to the base of a ruthless gang of scavengers known as the Rattlers, who have been keeping them as slaves.

Abby is found tied to a pole on the beach, emaciated and near death, but Ellie - unable to let Abby's murder of Joel go - forces her adversary into one last fight by holding a blade to the helpless Lev's throat.

Ellie ultimately manages to overpower Abby, and is just about to finish her off by drowning her beneath the waves when she has a change of heart and allows her to leave with Lev. However, Druckmann reveals that the story was going to end with Ellie finishing Abby off, with Lev having already been killed at an earlier point in the game (presumably with his sister, Yara).

The game is far from a cheery experience, anyway, but this would have taken things to a whole new level of bleakness! We'd have to agree with co-writer Halley Gross here, as Ellie killing Abby would have cost her the small amount of humanity she had left and completely altered whatever plans are (presumably) in place for a third game.

What do you think? Would you have preferred to see Ellie kill Abby and take revenge for Joel? Drop us a comment down below.

"The Last of Us Part II takes place five years after the events of the first game and nearly 25 years after the outbreak of the Cordyceps brain infection began. Ellie, who is now 19 years old, returns as the protagonist whom players assume control of. Joel, in his mid-fifties, also returns as a briefly playable character, as does Abby Anderson, who functions as the game's dual protagonist.

Joel and Ellie, having settled down in Tommy's settlement, live in relative peace within the thriving community. While there, Ellie has even managed to form friendships with Dina and Jesse. However, the survivors face constant threats from infected and other hostile survivors.

When a tragic event disrupts the tranquility of her life, a hate filled Ellie embarks on a journey to Seattle in a search for vengeance to carry out justice. As she hunts down those responsible one by one, she is confronted with the traumatizing physical and emotional consequences of her actions."

Nightwing1015 - 1/25/2024, 9:15 PM
I get the idea with her sparing Abby but I've always thought the number of times she changed her mind about it undermined the whole thing. She changed her mind like 6-7 times in the game about whether she was actually gonna kill her. Whose to say she didn't change her mind right back the other way a week after the game ended
MarkCassidy - 1/25/2024, 9:20 PM
@Nightwing1015 - She was always dead set on killing her. The only reason she didn't is because Abby got the drop on her, spared her because of Lev, and left. As soon as she found out where she was later on, she resumed her mission.
Mercwitham0uth - 1/25/2024, 9:19 PM
I'll say this about TLoU Part 2. It had really fun gameplay but I hated the story. I would have liked the story a tad bit better if Ellie did kill Abby.
SonOfAGif - 1/25/2024, 9:20 PM
I feel like Abby should have died in the Rattler Compound and Ellie finally realizes it was all for nothing. Every bad decision comes with a price. Joel paid his and Abby paid hers and at some point Ellie will pay hers. And her price was coming back hole to Dina gone and an empty home.
BigDriggs - 1/25/2024, 9:22 PM
Should've killed her. I hated playing as Abby, even though I liked Lev. Good game all around but as a fan of Ellie and Joel, together as a family, I disliked some of the story decisions.

