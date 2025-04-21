THE LAST OF US Star Pedro Pascal Breaks Down Joel's Episode 2 Moment: "That Was Really Devastating" - SPOILERS

THE LAST OF US Star Pedro Pascal Breaks Down Joel's Episode 2 Moment: &quot;That Was Really Devastating&quot; - SPOILERS

The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal has reflected on shooting some of the show's most shocking scenes for "Through the Valley," and breaks down what those days on set were like for him. Read on for details...

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 21, 2025 11:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Last of Us
Source: EW (via GameFragger.com)

In The Last of Us season 2, episode 2, "Through the Valley," viewers were forced to bid a violent farewell to Pedro Pascal's Joel after Abby takes her revenge for what he did to her father in the season 1 finale. Remember the surgeon Joel gunned down in cold blood? That was him. 

This was a moment that proved hugely divisive when it happened in The Last of Us Part II video game, and watching it on television was no easier. 

Entertainment Weekly (via GameFragger.com) spoke with Pascal about his on-screen death. "I'm in active denial," he admitted. "I realize this more and more as I get older, I find myself slipping into denial that anything is over."

"I know that I'm forever bonded to so many members of the experience and just have to see them under different circumstances, but never will under the circumstances of playing Joel on The Last of Us," Pascal continued. "And, no, I don't spend a lot of time thinking about it because it makes me sad."

Pascal always knew it was coming, of course, and reflected on what it was like to step onto to set in full makeup and prosthetics to shoot Joel's last moments as Abby rains down those blows on him (the last of which proves fatal). 

"[I] killed the vibe completely as soon as anyone set their eyes on me," he recalled. "This kind of shock and heartbreak... it was weird to be on the receiving end of that. It's like the extreme version of, 'Is there something on my face?' I really could see this sort of grief take over everyone's look in their eyes."

Reflecting on what appeared to be one final look between Joel and Ellie before he dies, Pascal revealed, "I have no idea if it's captured on camera, but [there's] a subtle sense that Joel can hear her in the last breath of life that he has left in him. He can hear her calling for him and hear that she's in danger and wants to help her and is unable to lift even a finger to do so. I remember playing that, and that was really devastating."

And with that, the whole thing just became even more heartbreaking. 

Trailers for the series have confirmed we haven't seen the last of Pascal as Joel (fans of the game will know what's coming), though the actor wasn't willing to give anything away about exactly when and where we'll see him again. 

"Something that I do feel like keeping secret is, how will those things play and where will they be placed," Pascal teased, "which I think is still a lovely thing to not know for people that watch the show."

You can watch the promo for next week's episode of The Last of Us below. 

THE LAST OF US Season 2 Adapts The Game's Most Controversial Moment...But Makes One Big Change - SPOILERS
Related:

THE LAST OF US Season 2 Adapts The Game's Most Controversial Moment...But Makes One Big Change - SPOILERS
THE LAST OF US Season 2 Star Kaitlyn Dever On Abby's Surprising Debut & Chilling Revenge Vow - SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

THE LAST OF US Season 2 Star Kaitlyn Dever On Abby's Surprising Debut & Chilling Revenge Vow - SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 4/21/2025, 11:27 AM
Apparently my wife lost sleep over this. Must've been a helluva thing.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 4/21/2025, 11:29 AM
Thought is was done well, Video game was better though. Maybe it just felt rushed in live action. They are gonna have a tough time keeping audiences. Im going to keep watching but the girl that plays Ellie has been missing, I don't know the charm from the game? She definitely plays the chip on the shoulder role well but there just seems like she's missing something. Maybe Tommy can jump into the Joel role, I like that guy. Been a while since I played the game, can't remember how much he was in the second one but im down for an Ellie rampage. Hopefully they nail it
Antitrollpatrol
Antitrollpatrol - 4/21/2025, 11:32 AM
@NonPlayerC - while I don't think she's the best pick for Ellie. Her reaction in last night's episode kind of got me on board for the rest of the season. Hope the rest of the story's writing and the actor's deliverance of the story will help make this a good season.
NGFB
NGFB - 4/21/2025, 11:33 AM
Overrated. SPOILERS: You mean to tell me Abby and her gang had nothing else to do for five years in the apocalypse than to hunt down one guy for revenge? Revenge is a weak storyline. And how they flip the switch on these characters is annoying. I mean Joel turned in to the Punisher in one moment, and Abby turned in to a sadistic torture machine in another. The "I'm gonna kill him slowly" thing is old. And now we'll get another "Revenge!" story while Ellie hunts Abby. This is not high level storytelling, in a video game or TV show.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/21/2025, 11:37 AM
@NGFB - The same writering talent behind the first game where not the same ones behind part 2 and it shows.
BackwardGalaxy
BackwardGalaxy - 4/21/2025, 12:22 PM
@NGFB - Um, the answer is in your nonsensical rant. It was FIVE years. They did A LOT before they got revenge. We just didn't see it because that's not the story they're telling.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 4/21/2025, 12:48 PM
@NGFB - The game explains what they were doing for 5 years after Joel killed Abby's father. The former fireflies joined WLF in Seattle and trained and went on missions. Abby went hard in the gym because Joel was 6 foot and a brutal killer and she wanted to physically match his energy if they met and the crew were using WLF to obtain weapons, supplies, and resources so they can all rejoin the fireflies in California. They were supposed to go kill Joel, rejoin WLF, fix the boat, and then flee to California.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 4/21/2025, 11:38 AM
The Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score for The Last of Us season 2 is Disappointing 53%. Lot of 1 Star Reviews.

One of the 1/2 Star Reviews.

Apr 18, 2025

I cannot recommend the second season of last of us. The writing and direction involving Involving other characters specifically Bella Ramsey ruins the experience for me. Years have passed and she looks and acts like a kid. For those who dont know anything about the game, brace yourself.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 4/21/2025, 11:39 AM
So they actually did the thing. I'm impressed. For the record, I never played the game, but my kids have so I knew.
zephyrrr
zephyrrr - 4/21/2025, 11:40 AM
I have no interest in Last of Us 2 based on the game. And it's not that I have any issues with major characters dying, as they do all the time in other stories like Game of Thrones. The problem here is that any potentially fertile character-driven storytelling is snuffed out to turn The Last of Us into a "message" tale to make the point "revenge is destructive and bad". Yeah, okay, thanks for preaching a basic thing we all know already from so many other stories. It's like they threw away their own narrative because they couldn't creatively figure out any other way forward.
Bryanferryfan
Bryanferryfan - 4/21/2025, 11:52 AM
It was a shock 😮 but looking forward to the rest of the season
Bryanferryfan
Bryanferryfan - 4/21/2025, 11:53 AM
Btw I'm an OG poster just thought I'd kick the tires and give this old site a spin
IronMan616
IronMan616 - 4/21/2025, 12:00 PM
Poor Pedro, hopefully he finds work soon, you've hardly seen him since Game of Thrones.
kg8817
kg8817 - 4/21/2025, 12:00 PM
My wife lost her mind over this last night. I mean utter devastation and anger, especially at me that I kept this development from her since she knows I played the game.

I was impressed they did it, but had my issues with Bella’s portrayal of Ellie in the first episode. But she put in a hell of a performance in this one.

Then we watched the episode 3 preview and my wife said she can feel Ellie’s anger and to get that bitch, and I got to admit I liked what I saw from her in the 3rd episode preview.

Gonna be interesting to see the reaction to this and if they can stick the landing.
PatientXero
PatientXero - 4/21/2025, 12:07 PM
I haven’t read this, but have seen two headlines potentially spoiling something I expected to come, but maybe not this soon. If it is spoiled, you’re a fucķing cūnt. The show just came out last night. You should wait a couple days before using spoilery headlines. Be vague.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/21/2025, 12:18 PM
Welp, at least they stuck to their guns despite all the complainers saying they'd switch up THAT scene.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 4/21/2025, 12:24 PM
Seeing him trying to lift a finger while Ellie was begging him to get up was so [frick]ing sad. Phenomenal acting but devastating blow to the series.

I’m sure there will be Joel flashbacks later this season but man.. do I hope they change up what they do with Abby in the end.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 4/21/2025, 12:28 PM
I'm just going to say it: the kill itself was a little weak. Very well acted. I bought Abby, Joel, and Ellie. Even the crew. The crew sold the scene well, but I don't know, it didn't feel as brutal as the game. Maybe because they didn't show the brutality, and the actual stab seemed soft.

I didn't think they'd do it so early, though. Kudos to them for having the balls to do that second episode and not dragging it out. It's still absolutely devastating to lose a main character in a show or movie

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder