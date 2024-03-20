MARVEL 1943: RISE OF HYDRA Puts Captain America And Black Panther In WWII Paris

Drew Moerlein plays Steve Rogers aka Captain America and Khary Payton voices Azzuri aka Black Panther in Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra.

By MarkJulian - Mar 20, 2024 04:03 PM EST
Source: GameFragger.com

During Epic Games' State of Unreal showcase at this year's Game Developers Conference (GDC '24), Skydance New Media and Marvel Games revealed further details on the highly anticipated Black Panther and Captain America WWII game, which was initially hinted at in 2022. The new trailer confirms that Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is the official title of the game. 

Amy Hennig, a former director at  Naughty Dog who oversaw the production of the Uncharted video game series, is in charge of the game's development.

At last year's D23 Disney Expo, Hennig stated, "Marvel has been an incredible partner throughout the creative process as we develop an original story and build an exciting new team of characters. We hope fans are intrigued by this sneak peek, and we’re excited to share more down the road."

Check out the brand new trailer below.

Joining Black Panther and Captain America in the game are Gabriel Jones, a U.S. soldier and member of the Howling Commandos; and Nanali, leader of the fledgling Wakandan Spy Network.

While he doesn't appear in the trailer, the game's subtitle, Rise of Hydra, suggests that the third Super Soldier Cap mentions in the trailer will be the Red Skull.

It's expected that this title will be released on multiple platforms in 2025, including the PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S. Marvel and Skydance are describing Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra as a "narrative-driven action-adventure game."

Gamers are already raving about the title's graphics, which seem to be utilizing all the power of  Epic's Unreal Engine 5.

It's also worth noting that EA is working on a separate, third-person, single-player Black Panther game, which was first announced in 2023.

Marvel 1943 Rise of Hydra Official Synopsis: In the chaos of war, worlds collide. Captain America and Azzuri, the Black Panther of the 1940s, must overcome their differences and form an uneasy alliance to confront their common enemy. Fighting alongside Gabriel Jones of the Howling Commandos, and Nanali, a Wakandan spy embedded in Occupied Paris, they must join forces to stop a sinister plot that threatens to turn the havoc of WWII into the ultimate rise of Hydra

Marvel Studios Executive Addresses New Approach To Streaming Titles Following Past Pressure From Disney
Marvel Studios Executive Addresses New Approach To Streaming Titles Following Past Pressure From Disney
MARVEL'S BLACK PANTHER Game Dev Faces Backlash After Admitting To Not Hiring White Developers
MARVEL'S BLACK PANTHER Game Dev Faces Backlash After Admitting To Not Hiring White Developers
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 3/20/2024, 4:28 PM
Uhhhh shiiieeeeet!!!
User Comment Image

Payton always brings the f*cking HEAT!!!
What a powerful voice acting man, his Black Panther already rocks.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 3/20/2024, 4:32 PM
Deadass one of the most excting Marvel trailer in recent memory, too bad it's for a game and not a movie....or is it?

Gotta wait for the gameplay boi!
Slotherin
Slotherin - 3/20/2024, 4:33 PM
I'm curious about what brings Black Panther to Paris.
This has potential to be really cool.

I just hope they don't prop up Black Panther at the expense of Captain America.
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 3/20/2024, 4:42 PM
@Slotherin - what does that last part even mean
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 3/20/2024, 4:48 PM
@ShimmyShimmyYA - "Don't make it too 'black'."
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 3/20/2024, 4:51 PM
@EskimoJ - I was gonna let it come out naturally
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 3/20/2024, 4:54 PM
@ShimmyShimmyYA - They’ve never had the balls to really say it. They use “woke” instead
DENNISsystem
DENNISsystem - 3/20/2024, 4:34 PM
Really interesting to see Cap and Azzuri as opposite takes: the isolationist Black Panther who prefers Stealth, and The bombastic fighting symbol of freedom that is Steve Rogers. Anyways, the trailer has me hyped. And Cap’s costume and voice actor are killing it in this.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 3/20/2024, 4:35 PM
That looks [frick]ing great! I'd love to see a version of that as a movie as well. Captain America and Black Panther kicking Nazi ass in World War II? Pure gold!
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 3/20/2024, 4:36 PM
They should start making full movies in this style
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 3/20/2024, 4:44 PM
@GodHercules20 - Spielberg and Zemeckis tried. Uncanny valley set in for people and they didn’t like it
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/20/2024, 4:37 PM
when do we see gameplay? cause cinematics don't mean sh1t anymore,also does this mean we are getting two Black Panther games or has the other one been sh1t canned?
GhostDog
GhostDog - 3/20/2024, 4:42 PM
Inject this into my veins.
User Comment Image
Kurban
Kurban - 3/20/2024, 4:52 PM
I think it’s dumb that they lean in so hard on the MCU aesthetic when this could just be an MCU project.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 3/20/2024, 4:53 PM
User Comment Image
TheBlueMorpho
TheBlueMorpho - 3/20/2024, 4:58 PM
Like the trailer. Hope the game will be goood.
User Comment Image
Wyatt2
Wyatt2 - 3/20/2024, 5:01 PM
More WW2 propaganda. What year is it?
TheManWithoutFear
TheManWithoutFear - 3/20/2024, 5:03 PM
Looks really good and I love Hennig's work. I'll be there day 1 probably.

Having said that, I had thought this would be a Howling Commandos focussed game for some reason. So part of me is disappointed cause I would have loved that even more.
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 3/20/2024, 5:18 PM
@TheManWithoutFear - too easy for that to just fall into an original call of duty , Medal of Honor clone

