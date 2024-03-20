MARVEL 1943: RISE OF HYDRA Puts Captain America And Black Panther In WWII Paris

During Epic Games' State of Unreal showcase at this year's Game Developers Conference (GDC '24), Skydance New Media and Marvel Games revealed further details on the highly anticipated Black Panther and Captain America WWII game, which was initially hinted at in 2022. The new trailer confirms that Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is the official title of the game.



Amy Hennig, a former director at Naughty Dog who oversaw the production of the Uncharted video game series, is in charge of the game's development.

At last year's D23 Disney Expo, Hennig stated, "Marvel has been an incredible partner throughout the creative process as we develop an original story and build an exciting new team of characters. We hope fans are intrigued by this sneak peek, and we’re excited to share more down the road."

Check out the brand new trailer below.

Joining Black Panther and Captain America in the game are Gabriel Jones, a U.S. soldier and member of the Howling Commandos; and Nanali, leader of the fledgling Wakandan Spy Network.

While he doesn't appear in the trailer, the game's subtitle, Rise of Hydra, suggests that the third Super Soldier Cap mentions in the trailer will be the Red Skull.

It's expected that this title will be released on multiple platforms in 2025, including the PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S. Marvel and Skydance are describing Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra as a "narrative-driven action-adventure game."

Gamers are already raving about the title's graphics, which seem to be utilizing all the power of Epic's Unreal Engine 5.

It's also worth noting that EA is working on a separate, third-person, single-player Black Panther game, which was first announced in 2023.

EA and Cliffhanger Games are developing a Black Panther action-adventure video game.pic.twitter.com/1XImzGg3Xs — Geeks of Color (@GeeksOfColor) July 10, 2023

Marvel 1943 Rise of Hydra Official Synopsis: In the chaos of war, worlds collide. Captain America and Azzuri, the Black Panther of the 1940s, must overcome their differences and form an uneasy alliance to confront their common enemy. Fighting alongside Gabriel Jones of the Howling Commandos, and Nanali, a Wakandan spy embedded in Occupied Paris, they must join forces to stop a sinister plot that threatens to turn the havoc of WWII into the ultimate rise of Hydra