MARVEL 1943: RISE OF HYDRA's Main Cast Revealed Along With More Jaw-Dropping Screenshots

Following a reveal trailer which blew everyone's minds courtesy of Unreal Engine 5, Skydance New Media and Marvel Games have now announced (via GameFragger.com) the cast of their upcoming narrative-driven action-adventure game, Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra.

Four heroes will be playable in the game; those are Captain America, Black Panther, Howling Commandos member Gabriel Jones, and Nanali, the leader of the Wakandan Spy Network.

We knew of some of these castings, but can now reveal that The Walking Dead and Teen Titans GO! star Khary Payton plays Azzuri, T’Challa’s grandfather and the WWII-era Black Panther, while Drew Moerlein portrays Steve Rogers, aka Captain America.

Megalyn Echikunwoke will star as Nanali, a Wakandan spy embedded in Occupied Paris, and Marque Richardson takes on the role of Gabriel Jones, a U.S. soldier and member of the Howling Commandos. Lyne Renée plays Julie, a key ally in the French Resistance, and Joel Johnstone rounds out the cast as Howard Stark, father of Tony Stark, a.k.a. the Invincible Iron Man.

It's also been revealed today that Grammy Award-winning composer Stephen Barton, who counts Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Star Trek Picard, Apex Legends, Titanfall, and 12 Monkeys among his credits, will provide Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra's score.

"In the chaos of war, worlds collide," reads the synopsis. "Captain America and Azzuri, the Black Panther of the 1940s, must overcome their differences and form an uneasy alliance to confront their common enemy."

"Fighting alongside Gabriel Jones of the Howling Commandos, and Nanali, a Wakandan spy embedded in Occupied Paris, they must join forces to stop a sinister plot that threatens to turn the havoc of WWII into the ultimate rise of Hydra."

Some new screenshots from the game. Check them out in the X post below.

And here's that trailer, in case you missed it...

In the chaos of war, worlds collide. @Skydance New Media and Marvel Games present 'Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra', an original story where four heroes must overcome their differences and form an uneasy alliance to confront their common enemy. #GDC2024 #Marvel1943 pic.twitter.com/71dKVI9tRh — Marvel Games (@MarvelGames) March 20, 2024

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is expected to be released on all major platforms in 2025.