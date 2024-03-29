KNUCKLES TV Series Gets A New Poster As SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3 Wraps Production With A Shadow Tease

KNUCKLES TV Series Gets A New Poster As SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3 Wraps Production With A Shadow Tease KNUCKLES TV Series Gets A New Poster As SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3 Wraps Production With A Shadow Tease

With less than a month to go before Knuckles premieres on Paramount+, we have a new poster for the small screen Sonic the Hedgehog spin-off. The third movie, meanwhile, has just wrapped shooting...

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 29, 2024 03:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Sonic the Hedgehog
Source: GameFragger.com

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 director Jeff Fowler has confirmed on social media (via GameFragger.com) that shooting has now wrapped on the upcoming threequel. Of particular note is the fact his clapperboard is decorated with various characters, including Sonic, Tails, Knuckles...and Shadow!

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 set the stage for that fan-favourite to make an appearance in this next instalment, though we still don't know who will lend their voice to the anti-hero created by Robotnik's grandfather (Keanu Reeves remains a fan-favourite suggestion).

Ben Schwartz (Sonic the Hedgehog), Colleen O'Shaughnessey (Miles "Tails" Prower), Idris Elba (Knuckles the Echidna), James Marsden (Tom Wachowski), and Tika Sumpter (Maddie Wachowski) all set to reprise their respective roles from the first two movies.

New additions to the franchise will include Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones), Alyla Browne (Furiosa), James Wolk (Harley Quinn), Sofia Pernas (Jane the Virgin), Cristo Fernández (Ted Lasso), and Jorma Taccone (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse).

Very little has been revealed in terms of plot details, though it was recently confirmed that Jim Carrey will return as the evil Doctor Robotnik! 

Take a closer look at Fowler's teaser below. 

In other news, a new poster has been released for Paramount+'s Knuckles ahead of its premiere next month. 

The new live-action event series follows the title character on a hilarious and action-packed journey of self-discovery as he agrees to train Wade (Adam Pally) as his protégé and teach him the ways of the Echidna warrior. The series takes place between the films Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

The ensemble cast includes guest stars Stockard Channing (The West Wing), Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones), Scott Mescudi (Don’t Look Up), Ellie Taylor (Ted Lasso), Julian Barratt (Mindhorn), Rory McCann (Game of Thrones), Cary Elwes (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning), Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future), Paul Scheer (Black Monday), and Rob Huebel (Childrens Hospital).

Special guest star Ben Schwartz will reprise his role as Sonic, as will Tika Sumpter as Maddie. Colleen O’Shaughnessey will also return as a special guest star in her role as Tails.

All of the key creative team from the previous films have returned for the series, including the films’ director/executive producer Jeff Fowler, who directed the pilot episode and helped transition the film's signature cinematic animation style to television.

It's a cool poster and one which suggests Knuckles will have a lot of fun in the show. 

Knuckles is set to premiere on Paramount+ on April 26, while Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will race into theaters on December 20.

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3 Teaser Confirms Jim Carrey Eggman Return As JESSICA JONES' Krysten Ritter Joins Cast
Related:

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3 Teaser Confirms Jim Carrey Eggman Return As JESSICA JONES' Krysten Ritter Joins Cast
SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3: 2024 Release Date Confirmed As New Photo Confirms Plans For Shadow's Long-Awaited Debut
Recommended For You:

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3: 2024 Release Date Confirmed As New Photo Confirms Plans For Shadow's Long-Awaited Debut
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Matchesz
Matchesz - 3/29/2024, 3:13 PM
Wonder what shenanigans Rachel will get herself into this time lol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/29/2024, 3:39 PM
Cool!!.

I still need to see the sequel but I thought the first Sonic was ok personally…

I hope to watch the second atleast before this comes out.

Also in regards to Knuckles , it does look kinda fun and them using Knuck If You Buck in the trailer was [frick]ing wild lol.

?si=bq1yj96krhG8gvjI
NightEagle3
NightEagle3 - 3/29/2024, 3:47 PM
I feel like season 2 of Knuckles will be "knuckles & Shadow" or something like that
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/29/2024, 3:49 PM
@NightEagle3 - or Shadow might just get his own spin-off.
CoHost
CoHost - 3/29/2024, 3:55 PM
Keanu Reeves or bust
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 3/29/2024, 4:05 PM
Very excited for Sonic 3!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder