KNUCKLES TV Series Gets A New Poster As SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3 Wraps Production With A Shadow Tease

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 director Jeff Fowler has confirmed on social media (via GameFragger.com) that shooting has now wrapped on the upcoming threequel. Of particular note is the fact his clapperboard is decorated with various characters, including Sonic, Tails, Knuckles...and Shadow!

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 set the stage for that fan-favourite to make an appearance in this next instalment, though we still don't know who will lend their voice to the anti-hero created by Robotnik's grandfather (Keanu Reeves remains a fan-favourite suggestion).

Ben Schwartz (Sonic the Hedgehog), Colleen O'Shaughnessey (Miles "Tails" Prower), Idris Elba (Knuckles the Echidna), James Marsden (Tom Wachowski), and Tika Sumpter (Maddie Wachowski) all set to reprise their respective roles from the first two movies.

New additions to the franchise will include Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones), Alyla Browne (Furiosa), James Wolk (Harley Quinn), Sofia Pernas (Jane the Virgin), Cristo Fernández (Ted Lasso), and Jorma Taccone (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse).

Very little has been revealed in terms of plot details, though it was recently confirmed that Jim Carrey will return as the evil Doctor Robotnik!

Take a closer look at Fowler's teaser below.

In other news, a new poster has been released for Paramount+'s Knuckles ahead of its premiere next month.

The new live-action event series follows the title character on a hilarious and action-packed journey of self-discovery as he agrees to train Wade (Adam Pally) as his protégé and teach him the ways of the Echidna warrior. The series takes place between the films Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

The ensemble cast includes guest stars Stockard Channing (The West Wing), Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones), Scott Mescudi (Don’t Look Up), Ellie Taylor (Ted Lasso), Julian Barratt (Mindhorn), Rory McCann (Game of Thrones), Cary Elwes (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning), Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future), Paul Scheer (Black Monday), and Rob Huebel (Childrens Hospital).

Special guest star Ben Schwartz will reprise his role as Sonic, as will Tika Sumpter as Maddie. Colleen O’Shaughnessey will also return as a special guest star in her role as Tails.

All of the key creative team from the previous films have returned for the series, including the films’ director/executive producer Jeff Fowler, who directed the pilot episode and helped transition the film's signature cinematic animation style to television.

It's a cool poster and one which suggests Knuckles will have a lot of fun in the show.

Knuckles is set to premiere on Paramount+ on April 26, while Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will race into theaters on December 20.