The Lethal Protector Sidelined? Conflicting Reports Emerge About Insomniac's Venom Spin-off Game

The Lethal Protector Sidelined? Conflicting Reports Emerge About Insomniac's Venom Spin-off Game

Insomniac Games was reportedly developing a Venom spin-off, but the project was ultimately shelved following Tony Todd’s passing in 2024..or was it?

News
By MarkJulian - Apr 25, 2026 10:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Video Games
Source: GameFragger.com

There's been a significant update on Insomniac's long-rumored (but never officially confirmed) Venom spin-off game.

To date, Insomniac has made 3 mainline Spider-Man games, not including DLC or remasters.

The studio’s Marvel run began in 2018 with Spider-Man on PS4, a game that redefined and reset expectations for superhero titles. It was later expanded with the three-part The City That Never Sleeps DLC, and eventually brought to PS5 as a remastered edition.

In 2020, Insomniac followed up that success with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, a standalone spin-off that bridged the gap to the next chapter; 2023's  Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which introduced Venom to the series. 

It seems there were also plans to expand the universe further.

According to Miles Morales voice actor Nadji Jeter, a Venom spin-off was in the works at one point. It's a project that has been heavily rumored before but never actually confirmed by anyone professionally involved with Insomniac, until now.

However, according to Jeter, the project was ultimately scrapped following the passing of Tony Todd on November 6, 2024.

An important follow-up to this story surfaced shortly after Jeter’s podcast comments. Video game journalist and author Jason Schreier (formerly of Kotaku, now with Bloomberg) has indicated that Jeter’s account may not be 100% accurate.

Namely, that the Venom game was merely paused, not cancelled, and that it's now back in active development.

Insomniac is also very busy currently, (hopefully) putting the finishing touches on their upcoming Wolverine game.  COVID and a ransomware hack/leak have extended the development timeline of Insomniac's Wolverine game, but the title is currently slated to hit retailer shelves on September 15, 2026. 

Moving back to Venom, previous rumors state that the Venom symbiote would pass from Harry Osborn to Eddie Brock, with Cletus Kasady (Carnage) serving as the villain.

The big question now is timing, namely when could a Venom spin-off game realistically arrive?

Insomniac is reportedly staffed somewhere in the 400–600 range, and its plate already looks full.

Alongside Wolverine, Spider-Man 3, and the potential Venom project, the studio is also said to be developing a new Ratchet & Clank installment and even laying the groundwork for an original IP.

At that size, most similarly-sized studios can only actively support around two to three AAA titles at the same time.

That means something in Insomniac's current lineup will either need to be staggered or scaled for a much-slower development track while the priority projects move closer to release.

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KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 4/25/2026, 10:31 AM
"Moving back to Venom, previous rumors state that the Venom symbiote would pass from Harry Osborn to Eddie Brock, with Cletus Kasady (Carnage) serving as the villain."

🙄😐🤔💭


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bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/25/2026, 10:49 AM
I would've liked it. I guess we'll get Spider-Man 3 instead. Hyped AF for Wolverine!
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/25/2026, 5:12 PM
@bobevanz - all for ?
Gambito
Gambito - 4/25/2026, 10:49 AM
Currently playing Spider-Man 2 please tell me it gets better, I’ve gotten to the scorpion escape and 1) I’ve feel like I’ve barely played as Spider-Man 2) the story is just so slow and boring and 3) 80% of it so far feels like QTE all the time. People really love it so I guess it gets better???
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 4/25/2026, 11:09 AM
@Gambito - for me the peak was the second act. Third act felt kinda tacked on and random, but was fortunately quick (but not quick enough) to play through
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 4/25/2026, 12:34 PM
@Gambito - The first game is the better one, no doubt about it. The second game has webgliding, symbiote and iron-spider legs powers, two Spider-Man to play with, and all the movie suits, but ultimately, that's all it got. There's a parry button, too, if you're interested in that.

There's a level where you have to play as a deaf girl making graffitis. No joke. In a Spider-Man game.

Mysterio is a Miles-exclusive villain. Because.

I won't lie to you and say it gets better. But there *IS* a level where you get to play as Venom, unleash the symbiote on a bunch of goons and fight a boss.

There are little gems here and there, but the game is mostly a letdown. Which does not bode too well for Wolverine.
Astroman
Astroman - 4/25/2026, 4:39 PM
@OrgasmicPotatoe - thanks for the review.

“There's a level where you have to play as a deaf girl making graffitis. No joke. In a Spider-Man game.”

That sealed the deal in me not playing it.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 4/25/2026, 5:12 PM
@Astroman - It's a literal side mission that's optional but he would never tell you that
FireGunn
FireGunn - 4/25/2026, 5:12 PM
@OrgasmicPotatoe - Why did you frame an optional mission as something you have to do?
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/25/2026, 5:15 PM
@Astroman - can’t never trust reviews unless you have review your self that’s important not strangers think there are people like avatar have goood reviews many people who do not regardless what reviews think about avatar
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 4/25/2026, 5:46 PM
@FireGunn - Because the cool thing to be in the United States is a bully. The idea of a side mission including a minority is demonic to these people.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 4/25/2026, 8:38 PM
@SonOfAGif - How could that be demonic ? Serious question.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 4/25/2026, 8:44 PM
@Astroman - Glad I could help. As to what the other twerps here have taken offense to, while the quest is technically optional, it is required if you want to unlock all the suits, so it's still part of the game's progression.

Truly 'optional' would be like basketball in GTA San Andreas.

Another huge letdown for me was the lack of replayable enemy bases, like in the first game. I spent sooooo much time in those.
Rexotron
Rexotron - 4/25/2026, 11:41 AM
Well officially it was in development. Insomniac had that massive leak a couple years ago. That Listed Venom: Lethal Protector as a mid range title like Miles Morales. It was supposed to be last fall I think. But also... No video game is going to be cancelled because one of the voice actors died. No matter who it is. That is so laughable. The voice actor is going to be the last person to know the status of a project anyways. Insomniac also now has 3 teams across 3 different physical studios. The Mile Morales team is doing Wolverine. The Spider-Man 2 team is doing Spider-Man 3 and The Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart team is supposed to be doing Venom.
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/25/2026, 5:16 PM
@Rexotron - Batman Arkham games
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/25/2026, 5:17 PM
@dragon316 - with mark hamill
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 4/25/2026, 12:38 PM
Damn. RIP Tony Todd, but it's not like Venom had his face, or even his exact voice either, it was still modified.

The point is, you can definitely recast Venom in a video game. They could even have Eddie Brock be the host this time, to explain the voice change. This is not nearly a good reason to cancel a Venom game.
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/25/2026, 5:17 PM
@OrgasmicPotatoe - it’s not more as excuse not to
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 4/25/2026, 8:47 PM
@dragon316 - It's also not a washer/dryer combo. Thanks a lot, Sherlock, truly enlightening stuff !
MaximusTheMad
MaximusTheMad - 4/25/2026, 1:22 PM
No one asked for a Venom game without Spider-Man.

It's like a Bane game without Batman.

I know Venom has become his own franchise but I'm tired of it.
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/25/2026, 5:18 PM
@MaximusTheMad - what about venom comic series without Spider-Man
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/25/2026, 5:19 PM
@dragon316 - did people ask for venom comic series , same with wolverine , nightwing with out Batman ,
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/25/2026, 1:42 PM
Damn shame if true. But there are still plenty of other symbiotes they could incorporate as boss battles in addition to Carnage if they do develop the game. Would be cool if they also used The Jury in some way.

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