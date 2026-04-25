The Lethal Protector Sidelined? Conflicting Reports Emerge About Insomniac's Venom Spin-off Game

There's been a significant update on Insomniac's long-rumored (but never officially confirmed) Venom spin-off game.

To date, Insomniac has made 3 mainline Spider-Man games, not including DLC or remasters.

The studio’s Marvel run began in 2018 with Spider-Man on PS4, a game that redefined and reset expectations for superhero titles. It was later expanded with the three-part The City That Never Sleeps DLC, and eventually brought to PS5 as a remastered edition.

In 2020, Insomniac followed up that success with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, a standalone spin-off that bridged the gap to the next chapter; 2023's Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which introduced Venom to the series.

It seems there were also plans to expand the universe further.

According to Miles Morales voice actor Nadji Jeter, a Venom spin-off was in the works at one point. It's a project that has been heavily rumored before but never actually confirmed by anyone professionally involved with Insomniac, until now.

However, according to Jeter, the project was ultimately scrapped following the passing of Tony Todd on November 6, 2024.

The Venom spinoff Spider-Man game at Insomniac was cancelled due to the death of Tony Todd



Miles Morales voice Nadji Jeter has confirmed the news pic.twitter.com/xz5sQgVRB2 — ScreenTime (@screentime) April 24, 2026

An important follow-up to this story surfaced shortly after Jeter’s podcast comments. Video game journalist and author Jason Schreier (formerly of Kotaku, now with Bloomberg) has indicated that Jeter’s account may not be 100% accurate.

Namely, that the Venom game was merely paused, not cancelled, and that it's now back in active development.

‼️VENOM game reportedly “cancelled”?



Miles Morales actor Nadji Jeter recently claimed that a Venom spin-off and DLC were shelved 👀



However, journalist Jason Schreier has pushed back, saying this is NOT true and the game isn’t cancelled.



Here’s the reality:

- A Venom spin-off… pic.twitter.com/AJBXcUUUVS — TheGameVerse (@TheGameVerse) April 25, 2026

Insomniac is also very busy currently, (hopefully) putting the finishing touches on their upcoming Wolverine game. COVID and a ransomware hack/leak have extended the development timeline of Insomniac's Wolverine game, but the title is currently slated to hit retailer shelves on September 15, 2026.

Moving back to Venom, previous rumors state that the Venom symbiote would pass from Harry Osborn to Eddie Brock, with Cletus Kasady (Carnage) serving as the villain.

The big question now is timing, namely when could a Venom spin-off game realistically arrive?

Insomniac is reportedly staffed somewhere in the 400–600 range, and its plate already looks full.

Alongside Wolverine, Spider-Man 3, and the potential Venom project, the studio is also said to be developing a new Ratchet & Clank installment and even laying the groundwork for an original IP.

At that size, most similarly-sized studios can only actively support around two to three AAA titles at the same time.

That means something in Insomniac's current lineup will either need to be staggered or scaled for a much-slower development track while the priority projects move closer to release.