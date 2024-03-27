The PS5 Exclusive STELLAR BLADE Will Officially Drop Its Demo This Friday After A Premature Leak

Gamers were enjoying themselves 'immensely' during an early release of the Stellar Blade demo, especially when it came to customizing Eve's armor gear, which was very distinctive (and by distinctive, we mean virtually nonexistent).

However, the demo was not meant to be published on March 9th as Shift Up and Sony have recently confirmed that the demo was always intended to be released on March 29th.

A Stellar Blade demo launches on PS5 March 29, with save data carrying over to the full game ⚔️



In the free Stellar Blade demo, players will be able to make up to the first boss before it ends. Progression will carry over into the full game, which will be released on April 26.

Per the official PlayStation blog:

The demo takes place from the very beginning of the game when Eve, a member of the 7th Airborne Squad is sent to Earth on a mission to reclaim the planet from the Naytiba, up to the first boss fight. This first stage will include the tutorial phase to help you familiarize yourself with basic combat features as you explore post-war Eidos 7, a human city now infested by the Naytiba, giving you an early grasp of gameplay mechanics that will serve you throughout the game’s story.

The upcoming single-player action-adventure game follows Eve, a warrior out to reclaim Earth after humanity lost the planet to the alien Naytiba, in a long-fought war. It turns out not every human fled to the stars, as Eve makes contact with the last remnants of humanity, shortly after her squad touches down from space.

About Stellar Blade : The future of humanity is balanced on the edge of a blade. Ravaged by strange, powerful creatures, Earth has been abandoned, and what is left of the decimated human race has fled to a Colony in outer space.

After travelling from the Colony, EVE arrives on the desolate remains of our planet with a clear-cut mission: to save humankind by reclaiming Earth from the Naytiba – the malevolent force that has devastated it. But as EVE tackles the Naytiba one-by-one, piecing together the mysteries of the past in the ruins of human civilization, she realizes that her mission is far from straightforward. In fact, almost nothing is as it seems…

Engage in blisteringly fast combat as you slash a path through the remnants of Earth in an all-new action adventure on PS5. Unleash graceful yet brutal attacking combos, unlock new moves and weapon upgrades, and face epic boss encounters that will challenge both brain and brawn in equal measure.

Become immersed in a highly detailed post-apocalyptic world that blends beauty and horror to spectacular effect. Explore breathtaking science fiction-inspired environments, brought to life via the graphical power of PS5.

Unravel a gripping human fate story, with mature themes, a thought-provoking narrative and emotionally-charged revelations from beginning to end.