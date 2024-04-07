Ubisoft Announces New STAR WARS OUTLAWS Story Trailer Debuting This Week

Buckle up, Star Wars fans. A new trailer for Ubisoft's upcoming open-world action-adventure game Star Wars Outlaws is coming this week.

The publisher announced that a new story trailer for the highly anticipated game will debut this week on Tuesday, April 9. The trailer will be posted to YouTube (and likely Ubisoft's associated social media channels) at 9:00 a.m. PST / 12:00 p.m. EST.

Ubisoft first revealed Star Wars Outlaws last year, introducing it as the first-ever open-world Star Wars game. Players will step into the boots of Kay Vess, "a scoundrel seeking freedom and the means to start a new life, along with her companion Nix."Star Wars Outlaws is set between the events of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back™ and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, "in a time when the Galactic Empire relentlessly pursues the final defeat of the Rebel Alliance, and the criminal underworld is thriving."

We don't actually know much about the character of Kay Vess, other than she's currently living the high-stakes lifestyle of an outlaw and seeks the means to escape her life in the criminal underworld and start anew. It was previously teased that Vess will be offered a fresh chance at life from a mysterious character named Jaylen, who we don't know much about. It is through this seemingly sinister middle-man that Vess will have to earn her freedom by pulling off "one of the greatest heists the Outer Rim has ever seen."

Watch the World Premiere of the Star Wars Outlaws Story Trailer. Join us at 9AM PST / 6PM CET. — Star Wars Outlaws (@StarWarsOutlaws) April 5, 2024

While we have a general overview of Star Wars Outlaws, this story trailer will hopefully provide more context and backstory for Kay Vess, including where she fits in this massive universe and why she specifically has been chosen for this great heist. We'll hopefully also learn more about her faithful companion, Nix.

The game is being billed as an "original scoundrel story," that will see players "live the high-stakes lifestyle of an outlaw." But what does that mean exactly? Ubisoft teased that players will have the freedom to approach situations and missions how they best see fit, whether that means a blaster fight, stealth and gadgets, or tricky distractions.

As players embark on these high-stakes missions presented by the crime syndicates, they'll make choices that influence Kay Vess's reputation across the galaxy. In a sense, this sort of sounds like you'll be determining how much of a "scoundrel" Vess actually is.

Star Wars Outlaws is set to release sometime this year for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC.