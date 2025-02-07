WONDER WOMAN Video Game Still "Years From Release;" THE FLASH Game Reportedly Scrapped After Movie Bombed

WONDER WOMAN Video Game Still &quot;Years From Release;&quot; THE FLASH Game Reportedly Scrapped After Movie Bombed

We have some not very positive updates on Warner Bros. and Monolith Productions' long-awaited Wonder Woman game, which has reportedly already cost the studio over $100 million to produce...

By MarkCassidy - Feb 07, 2025 02:02 PM EST
Source: Via GameFragger.com

First announced back in 2021, official updates on Warner Bros. Games and Monolith Productions' (Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and its sequel Middle-earth: Shadow of War) open world Wonder Woman game have been few and far between, and we may now know why.

According to a new report from Bloomberg, the game was heavily rebooted during production last year, and has already cost the studio over $100 million. The title is still said to be years away from release, “if it ever makes it to market.”

In fact, it sounds like Warner Bros.' entire video game division may be struggling (or even in jeopardy) after Warner Bros. Discovery took $300 million in losses on gaming last year due to a $200 million writedown on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, and $100 million writedown on Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions and the fighting game MultiVersus.

The report also mentions that games based on Constantine and The Flash were in early development at WB Montreal before the plug was pulled (in the latter's case, this was down to the DCEU movie starring Ezra Miller bombing at the box office).

There is some good news (well, kinda of) for Batman fans, as a new single-player Rocksteady title focusing on the Dark Knight is reportedly in the works... though, like Wonder Woman, years from release!

We still know very little about the plot the Wonder Woman game will follow, but the single-player title will be an open-world action-adventure with an original story set in the DC Universe that will "allow players to become Diana and fight to unite her Amazon family and the human race."

Last year, a rumor did the rounds that the Wonder Woman game would be released under the games as a service (GaaS) model, which Warner Bros. Discovery quickly denied.

"Wonder Woman is a single-player action-adventure game set in a dynamic open world," the studio said in a statement. "This third-person experience will allow players to become Diana of Themyscira and introduce an original story set in the DC Universe while also featuring the Nemesis System. Wonder Woman is not being designed as a live service game."

Check out the previously-released announcement teaser below.

"She will fight to unite the warriors of two worlds.

You are Wonder Woman. In development by Monolith Productions, creators of the critically acclaimed Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and sequel Middle-earth: Shadow of War, this open-world action-adventure game will feature the beloved DC Super Hero, Wonder Woman.

The single player open-world action game will introduce an original story set in the DC Universe and allow players to become Diana of Themyscira in the fight to unite her Amazon family and the humans from the modern world. Powered by the Nemesis System, gamers will forge deep connections with both enemies and allies as they progress from a heroic fighter into a proven leader."

THE FLASH Star Tom Cavanagh Shares Honest Review Of 2023 Movie: They Took [Barry Allen's] IQ Level Down...
