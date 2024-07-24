RUMOR: DC Studios' Wonder Woman-Less TV Series PARADISE LOST May Have Found Its Creative Team

RUMOR: DC Studios' Wonder Woman-Less TV Series PARADISE LOST May Have Found Its Creative Team

DC Studios appears to be forging ahead with Paradise Lost as a new report claims James Gunn and Peter Safran may have found a creative team for the series set on Wonder Woman's home island of Themyscira.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 24, 2024 04:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Wonder Woman
Source: Nexus Point News

When DC Studios announced its "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters" slate at the end of last January, one of the most surprising projects was a TV series titled Paradise Lost.

While both Superman and Batman were given big screen reboots, there was no mention of Wonder Woman beyond a TV show which looks set to explore Themyscira's past long before Diana Prince was born. 

Since then, filmmaker Patty Jenkins has confirmed she won't be back for Wonder Woman 3, while Gal Gadot has claimed to be the DCU's Wonder Woman, only for insiders to debunk the notion. All the while, James Gunn has remained silent on the Amazon Warrior.

Today, Nexus Point News has shared an update on Paradise Lost, revealing that Kira Snyder and Janet Lin are in talks to take charge of the HBO/Max series. 

Snyder (no relation to Justice League director Zack Snyder, FYI) is best known for writing and producing The Handmaid's Tale and The 100. As for Lin, she counts the likes of Bones and Bridgerton among her credits. 

"Set in Themyscira, home of the Amazons and birthplace of Wonder Woman," reads the show's official logline, "this drama focuses on the genesis and political intrigue of an island of all women."

That's all we have to go on for now and, even with a creative team possibly found, it's clear Paradise Lost is still years away from reaching our screens. Wonder Woman seemingly won't follow until after that and, by then, Gunn and fellow DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran should have no issue introducing a new, much younger version of Diana. 

As noted, Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984 writer/director Patty Jenkins was given her marching orders by the studio and, back in May, confirmed the planned threequel isn't happening. 

Asked if the movie has been scrapped, the filmmaker said, "Yeah, for the time being, but probably easily forever." As for whether another director would take her place, Jenkins responded, "No, they’re not interested in doing any Wonder Woman for the time being."

"It’s not an easy task, what’s going on with DC," she added. "James Gunn and Peter Safran have to follow their own heart into their own plans. I don’t know what they’re planning on doing and why...I have sympathy for what a big job it is."

What are your hopes for Wonder Woman in the new DCU? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

WONDER WOMAN Leaked Video Game Concept Art Reveals Some Of The Enemies Diana Will Face
Related:

WONDER WOMAN Leaked Video Game Concept Art Reveals Some Of The Enemies Diana Will Face
WONDER WOMAN: DC Studios Boss James Gunn Has Seemingly Confirmed Diana Prince Will Be Recast For The DCU
Recommended For You:

WONDER WOMAN: DC Studios Boss James Gunn Has Seemingly Confirmed Diana Prince Will Be Recast For The DCU
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 7/24/2024, 5:03 AM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/24/2024, 5:38 AM
Cool , they both seem to have decent resumes so we’ll see especially since this site has tended to be hit or miss with its scoops.

Anyway , there’s definitely inspiration this can take from the comics whether it be George Perez’s “Paradise Island Lost” arc or Wonder Woman Historia:The Amazon’s by Kelly Sue DeConnick (a series Gunn himself has praised).

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Maybe even the new 52 origin which while controversial would perhaps fit the GOT-esque approach for this…

Anyway , overall I hope it turns out well when the show does happen!!.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/24/2024, 5:43 AM
lol, they actually went and hired The Handmaid's Tale and Bridgerton creatives for their female-led project.

Would you have hired them for Batman? Or any male-led project? I mean, Handmaid's Tale is dope, so I'm sure that's why you hired her. Not because it's a feminist show. It's because of the quality of the show, of course. So why would she not be good for a project like Brave and the Bold or Lanterns. There are similar themes in The Authority, hire her for that.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/24/2024, 5:47 AM
Baba booey
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/24/2024, 6:01 AM
When we do get Diana (which I think will be sooner then later) then my 2 choices are either Melissanthi Mahut or Charlee Fraser.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder