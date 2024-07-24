RUMOR: DC Studios' Wonder Woman-Less TV Series PARADISE LOST May Have Found Its Creative Team

When DC Studios announced its "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters" slate at the end of last January, one of the most surprising projects was a TV series titled Paradise Lost.

While both Superman and Batman were given big screen reboots, there was no mention of Wonder Woman beyond a TV show which looks set to explore Themyscira's past long before Diana Prince was born.

Since then, filmmaker Patty Jenkins has confirmed she won't be back for Wonder Woman 3, while Gal Gadot has claimed to be the DCU's Wonder Woman, only for insiders to debunk the notion. All the while, James Gunn has remained silent on the Amazon Warrior.

Today, Nexus Point News has shared an update on Paradise Lost, revealing that Kira Snyder and Janet Lin are in talks to take charge of the HBO/Max series.

Snyder (no relation to Justice League director Zack Snyder, FYI) is best known for writing and producing The Handmaid's Tale and The 100. As for Lin, she counts the likes of Bones and Bridgerton among her credits.

"Set in Themyscira, home of the Amazons and birthplace of Wonder Woman," reads the show's official logline, "this drama focuses on the genesis and political intrigue of an island of all women."

That's all we have to go on for now and, even with a creative team possibly found, it's clear Paradise Lost is still years away from reaching our screens. Wonder Woman seemingly won't follow until after that and, by then, Gunn and fellow DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran should have no issue introducing a new, much younger version of Diana.

As noted, Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984 writer/director Patty Jenkins was given her marching orders by the studio and, back in May, confirmed the planned threequel isn't happening.

Asked if the movie has been scrapped, the filmmaker said, "Yeah, for the time being, but probably easily forever." As for whether another director would take her place, Jenkins responded, "No, they’re not interested in doing any Wonder Woman for the time being."

"It’s not an easy task, what’s going on with DC," she added. "James Gunn and Peter Safran have to follow their own heart into their own plans. I don’t know what they’re planning on doing and why...I have sympathy for what a big job it is."

What are your hopes for Wonder Woman in the new DCU?