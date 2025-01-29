RUMOR: AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER Star Eyed To Play Cyclops In Marvel Studios' X-MEN Reboot

RUMOR: AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER Star Eyed To Play Cyclops In Marvel Studios' X-MEN Reboot

We have yet another huge X-Men reboot casting rumour to share with you today as it appears Marvel Studios is eyeing one of Avatar: The Way of Water’s young leads for the role of Scott Summers/Cyclops.

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 29, 2025 02:01 PM EST
Filed Under: X-Men

There's been a lot of casting buzz surrounding Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot lately, with Stranger Things star Sadie Sink a supposed frontrunner for Jean Grey and The Bear's Ayo Edebiri potentially among those being eyed for Storm. We've also heard that Gambit and Kitty Pryde will be in the movie.

Today, we finally have some news on the team's leader, Scott Summers/Cyclops. While it's still early days for the project - which, last we heard, is being penned by The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes scribe Michael Lesslie - it does appear as if casting is slowly beginning.

According to scooper @MyTimeToShineH, "Jack Champion (Avatar, Scream 6) is being considered for the role of Cyclops in the X-Men reboot."

Champion's main credits include Miles "Spider" Socorro in Avatar: The Way of Water and Ethan Landry in Scream VI. He also shot a small role as "Kid on Bike" in Avengers: Endgame, and is set to return for James Cameron's Avatar sequels.

The rising star is likely one of many actors being considered for what's bound to be a lead role in the movie and, as he's only 20, this one again points to the mutant team being on the younger side. With Marvel Studios looking to build the MCU around these characters, that's not hugely surprising. 

As for whether Champion is a good fit for Cyclops, that's to be determined but he certainly looks the part (see below).

Addressing the future of the X-Men in the MCU last year, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said, "I think you will see that continues in our next few movies with some X-Men players that you might recognize. Right after that, the whole story of Secret Wars really leads us into a new age of mutants and of the X-Men."

"Again, [it’s] one of those dreams come true. We finally have the X-Men back." Reading between the lines, it appears the "Mutant Saga" is very nearly upon us as we rocket to the end of the ongoing Multiverse Saga. 

Marvel Studios has been sitting on the rights to the X-Men for the better part of six years, but after critical and commercial flops like Dark Phoenix and The New Mutants, the characters being put on ice for a while was inevitable (and, the meantime, access to Earth-10005 has proved an easy way to add those characters to the Multiverse Saga). 

Do you think Champion would be a good fit for the MCU's Cyclops? As always, let us know your thoughts in the usual place.

X-MEN Reboot Rumored To Be Casting For Actors To Play Kitty Pryde... And Gambit
Related:

X-MEN Reboot Rumored To Be Casting For Actors To Play Kitty Pryde... And Gambit
RUMOR: The Russo Brothers Will Oversee X-MEN Reboot And More After AVENGERS: SECRET WARS Release
Recommended For You:

RUMOR: The Russo Brothers Will Oversee X-MEN Reboot And More After AVENGERS: SECRET WARS Release

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
xfan320
xfan320 - 1/29/2025, 5:57 PM
Looks more like a Bobby Drake/Iceman
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/29/2025, 6:15 PM
@xfan320 - Iceman is f**king straight
User Comment Image
Forthas
Forthas - 1/29/2025, 5:59 PM
I guess that is the right age if the other rumors are true!
Vigor
Vigor - 1/29/2025, 6:00 PM
So is a variant of "kid on bike" from Endgame, another universe's Scott Summers?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/29/2025, 6:06 PM
@Vigor - Yes remember how he wiped his nose towards Scott
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/29/2025, 6:08 PM
@Malatrova15 - Hey now give the kid a break, he was crying for 5 years straight
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/29/2025, 6:16 PM
@Vigor - that was him!!.

User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/29/2025, 6:05 PM
UUgh , but Zoe Dalsaña looks nothing like Scott ...and Emilia Perez was god awful
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/29/2025, 6:06 PM
but hes not black, what the phuck?
User Comment Image
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 1/29/2025, 6:10 PM
@harryba11zack - there will be others
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/29/2025, 6:16 PM
@AllsNotGood - xavier and magnut both better be representing the streets for reals homes.
Truoptimusprime
Truoptimusprime - 1/29/2025, 6:06 PM
That's why he looked at Scott Lang like that in endgame. Scott looking at Scott 😆!
bobevanz
bobevanz - 1/29/2025, 6:09 PM
I guess if they're cast for early 20's but I don't like it at all
Matchesz
Matchesz - 1/29/2025, 6:13 PM
Cyclops is younger than Spiderman cool
DocSpock
DocSpock - 1/29/2025, 6:16 PM

They need Hanz & Franz to man this girly boy up.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder