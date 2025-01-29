RUMOR: AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER Star Eyed To Play Cyclops In Marvel Studios' X-MEN Reboot

There's been a lot of casting buzz surrounding Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot lately, with Stranger Things star Sadie Sink a supposed frontrunner for Jean Grey and The Bear's Ayo Edebiri potentially among those being eyed for Storm. We've also heard that Gambit and Kitty Pryde will be in the movie.

Today, we finally have some news on the team's leader, Scott Summers/Cyclops. While it's still early days for the project - which, last we heard, is being penned by The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes scribe Michael Lesslie - it does appear as if casting is slowly beginning.

According to scooper @MyTimeToShineH, "Jack Champion (Avatar, Scream 6) is being considered for the role of Cyclops in the X-Men reboot."

Champion's main credits include Miles "Spider" Socorro in Avatar: The Way of Water and Ethan Landry in Scream VI. He also shot a small role as "Kid on Bike" in Avengers: Endgame, and is set to return for James Cameron's Avatar sequels.

The rising star is likely one of many actors being considered for what's bound to be a lead role in the movie and, as he's only 20, this one again points to the mutant team being on the younger side. With Marvel Studios looking to build the MCU around these characters, that's not hugely surprising.

As for whether Champion is a good fit for Cyclops, that's to be determined but he certainly looks the part (see below).

Addressing the future of the X-Men in the MCU last year, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said, "I think you will see that continues in our next few movies with some X-Men players that you might recognize. Right after that, the whole story of Secret Wars really leads us into a new age of mutants and of the X-Men."

"Again, [it’s] one of those dreams come true. We finally have the X-Men back." Reading between the lines, it appears the "Mutant Saga" is very nearly upon us as we rocket to the end of the ongoing Multiverse Saga.

Marvel Studios has been sitting on the rights to the X-Men for the better part of six years, but after critical and commercial flops like Dark Phoenix and The New Mutants, the characters being put on ice for a while was inevitable (and, the meantime, access to Earth-10005 has proved an easy way to add those characters to the Multiverse Saga).

Do you think Champion would be a good fit for the MCU's Cyclops? As always, let us know your thoughts in the usual place.