RUMOR: SCREAM Star Neve Campbell Has Been Cast As Polaris In MCU X-MEN Reboot

We have a very interesting new rumor for Marvel Studios' long-awaited X-Men reboot here, with Neve Campbell said to have been cast as Polaris...

By MarkCassidy - May 12, 2025 12:05 PM EST
Following the recent news that Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier is in early talks to helm Marvel Studios' X-Men, we have a casting rumor relating to a popular mutant character who has yet to appear on the big screen.

According to scooper MTTSH, Scream star Neve Campbell has been cast as Polaris.

There have been numerous rumors claiming that certain actors are being eyed for specific roles in the movie, but this is the first time we've heard that someone has actually been cast.

Dr. Lorna Sally Dane, aka Polaris, was introduced in the late '60s, before being revealed to be Magneto's daughter many years later. She has similar powers to her father, and suffers from mental health issues which frequently lead to her losing control and turning on her fellow mutant heroes. She has also been known as Malice, and one of Apocalypse's Four Horsemen, Pestilence.

Polaris made her live-action debut in 2018's The Gifted series, where she was played by Emma Dumont.

If this is accurate (the trades should weigh in soon if it's on the level), Campbell (51) would likely be introduced as one of the first generation of X-Men, possibly making her debut alongside members of the original 20th Century Fox era cast that are set to return for Avengers: Doomsday or Secret Wars before going on to have a larger part in the X-Men movie.

In related news, photographer UnBoxHD is claiming that this is a shot of Patrick Schwarzenegger as Scott Summers, aka Cyclops, on the set of (presumably) Avengers: Doomsday (no, we're not buying it either_.

The Hot Mic's Jeff Sneider recently reported that Harris Dickinson, Margaret Qualley, and Julia Butters are still on the studio's radar (they were said to be in contention to play Cyclops, Rogue and Kitty Pryde, but we don't know if this is still the case), and believes Alien: Romulus star David Jonsson could be "back in play" for an unknown part. He also reports that 15-year-old Trinity Bliss, who made her big-screen debut as Tuk in James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water, might be in line to play Jubilee. 

Other names that have popped up in the rumor mill include Hunter Schafer (Mystique), Ayo Edebiri (Storm) and Javier Bardem (Mr. Sinister). 

Here's what Kevin Feige had to say about his "10-year plan" for the Mutant Saga in a recent interview.

"I think you will see that continues in our next few movies with some X-Men players that you might recognize. Right after that, the whole story of Secret Wars really leads us into a new age of mutants and of the X-Men. Again, [it’s] one of those dreams come true. We finally have the X-Men back."

Macbeth (2015), The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023) and Assassin's Creed (2016) scribe Michael Lesslie penned the script, but we wouldn't be surprised if another writer (or two) were brought in to give it another pass before the movie enters production.

No release date has been set.

Related:

Recommended For You:

ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/12/2025, 12:31 PM
But she doesn't have green hair!

Also that would make Magneto over a certain age too. Not certain that's a very good idea.
ClintthaManster
ClintthaManster - 5/12/2025, 12:50 PM
@ObserverIO - Only way it makes sense for me is if they fully move the Fox-Men into the MCU and not recasting those OG roles. I can't see that going over particularly well with some folks, but whatever, I DGAF, more fun comic book movies for me!
McMurdo
McMurdo - 5/12/2025, 1:12 PM
@ClintthaManster - there is zero chance this is true. Unless Feige truly is out of touch.
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 5/12/2025, 12:31 PM
So she's from the future?
gambgel
gambgel - 5/12/2025, 12:32 PM
MTTS didnt say its for the reboot.

The most obvious choice would be for Doomsday, next to Ian McKellen.

there is no way Feige is signing actors for the reboot right now without an official director, and even less starting with Polaris and not the core X-Men. This must be for doomsday. would be pretty dope, if true
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 5/12/2025, 12:33 PM
@gambgel - good point
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/12/2025, 12:38 PM
@gambgel -

I think that would be a good idea, not dopey at all.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 5/12/2025, 1:26 PM
@gambgel - it sounds like they have a official director. Jack Schrier.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/12/2025, 12:33 PM
Im More concerned about Emma Dummont well being
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/12/2025, 1:03 PM
@Malatrova15 - You mean Nick Dumont.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/12/2025, 1:04 PM
yup. Nick.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 5/12/2025, 12:38 PM
But she’s 51…gross

User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/12/2025, 12:41 PM
she white
User Comment Image
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 5/12/2025, 12:41 PM
I’m old enough to remember when
Marvel rumors would unleash massive hype

Now they unleash massive cringe

How long has Marvel fallen
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/12/2025, 1:19 PM
@WakandaTech - people cringe movie news ? I have never felt emotion cringe In my life
McMurdo
McMurdo - 5/12/2025, 1:29 PM
@WakandaTech - yeah. Glory days.
RedFury
RedFury - 5/12/2025, 12:49 PM
I could see Patrick Schwarzeneggar as Cyclops come to think of it. He can definitely pull off the heroic jock thing based on the roles we've seen him in so far.

He's also got that Scott Summers look to him, and is around the age I was hoping they would go for. I would be okay with this.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/12/2025, 12:58 PM
@RedFury - me too

I haven’t seen it in its entirety but he played Golden Boy from Gen V and just going by that role I think he could be a nice Cyclops too!!

User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/12/2025, 1:07 PM
@RedFury - I mean they already announced James Mardsen.

Could be a new variant, but unless they're big names new variants just aren't the crowd pleasers that old variants are.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/12/2025, 1:08 PM
*Marsden
Polaris
Polaris - 5/12/2025, 1:34 PM
@RedFury - I like him way more for the role than Harris Dickinson
Polaris
Polaris - 5/12/2025, 1:34 PM
@ObserverIO - Marsden for Doomsday, this one for the reboot
PatientXero
PatientXero - 5/12/2025, 12:57 PM
If true, which I highly doubt, they’ll just put her in Magneto’s shoes.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/12/2025, 1:05 PM
Well , that’s a random ass rumor lol…

Also is it for Doomsday/Secret Wars or the X-Men reboot because the scooper doesn’t say so it could be for either or if it isn’t BS.

Anyway , I’m not THAT familiar with Polaris but there are definitely similarities to Wanda there which could be a reason they went older with this apparent casting…

Perhaps this Lorna has already conquered her “demons” so to speak and is at a more stable place?.

Anyway , we’ll see though I do like Neve Campbell and think she could pull it off!!.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 5/12/2025, 1:11 PM
Back 'n the day tho...

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 5/12/2025, 1:37 PM
@Nomis929 - yeah she's a beautiful woman. 90s heartthrob for sure.
dagenspear
dagenspear - 5/12/2025, 1:26 PM
How old is Magneto here for goodness sake.
DarkeyeZ
DarkeyeZ - 5/12/2025, 1:34 PM
@dagenspear - Do the math as to when World War 2 was.
Polaris
Polaris - 5/12/2025, 1:30 PM
WHAT
McMurdo
McMurdo - 5/12/2025, 1:38 PM
@Polaris - lol I was wondering what your response to this was gonna be
DarkeyeZ
DarkeyeZ - 5/12/2025, 1:35 PM
nice to see more of the core X-Men in the films, but she is too old. Though, if Havok appears with her, I'm good.
Polaris
Polaris - 5/12/2025, 1:38 PM
This is not the movie I'd expect Lorna to show up in for the first time, and the choice of actress seems so random... Idk it's probably bs but it'd be interesting to see her with McKellen's Magneto (and hopefully Wanda)
McMurdo
McMurdo - 5/12/2025, 1:40 PM
@Polaris - it's 1000% fake unless she's actually just playing a small bit in Doomsday.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 5/12/2025, 1:42 PM
@Polaris - It looks like she may have been cast for Doomsday... I assumed it was for the X-Men reboot but not sure. Waiting on clarification, but this seems to be legit.

