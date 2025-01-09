RUMOR: WICKED Star Cynthia Erivo Is Being Eyed For The Role Of Storm In Marvel Studios' X-MEN Reboot

While a handful of MCU movies have been dated for after Avengers: Secret Wars, there's been no word on exactly when Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot will be released.

We know that Michael Lesslie (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes) is penning the screenplay, but beyond that, updates have been few and far between. Unsurprisingly, social media scoopers are already dropping hints about who could play Marvel's Merry Mutants.

Stranger Things star Sadie Sink is supposedly being eyed for the role of Jean Grey and, according to scooper @MyTimeToShineH, Wicked's Cynthia Erivo is "one of the actors Marvel has been eyeing for Storm."

Sink is 22 and Erivo is 38, so that's a big age difference between the two team members. However, it's possible Marvel Studios is casting a wide net and has yet to decide whether we're getting an established team of Uncanny X-Men or a younger group of First Class-style mutants.

While Erivo is best known for her award-winning work on stage, she counts several noteworthy screen credits to her name. Those include Bad Times at the El Royale, Pinocchio, and Luther: The Fallen Sun.

Her star is on the rise in Hollywood and bringing Erivo into the fold for this long-awaited X-Men reboot would surely bring even more attention to the project.

Talking about bringing the X-Men into the MCU last year, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said, "I think you will see that continues in our next few movies with some X-Men players that you might recognize. Right after that, the whole story of Secret Wars really leads us into a new age of mutants and of the X-Men."

"Again, [it’s] one of those dreams come true. We finally have the X-Men back." So, as expected, it appears the "Mutant Saga" is very nearly upon us as we rocket to the end of the ongoing Multiverse Saga.

Marvel Studios has been sitting on the rights to the X-Men for the better part of six years, but after disasters like Dark Phoenix and The New Mutants, putting the characters on ice for a while was a must (and access to Earth-10005 has proved an easy way to add those characters to the Multiverse Saga).

Only time will tell what's planned for the MCU's mutants but given the success of Marvel Animation's X-Men '97, we'd imagine that series will heavily inspire what we see from the team in live-action.

What do you hope to see from Marvel Studios X-Men movie? Do you think Erivo would be a good fit for Storm? As always, sound off with your thoughts in the comments section.