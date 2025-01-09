RUMOR: WICKED Star Cynthia Erivo Is Being Eyed For The Role Of Storm In Marvel Studios' X-MEN Reboot

After defying gravity in Wicked, it sounds like a superhero role might be next for Cynthia Erivo as a new rumour claims she's among the actors Marvel Studios is considering for the MCU's Ororo Munroe.

By JoshWilding - Jan 09, 2025 04:01 AM EST
Filed Under: X-Men

While a handful of MCU movies have been dated for after Avengers: Secret Wars, there's been no word on exactly when Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot will be released.

We know that Michael Lesslie (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes) is penning the screenplay, but beyond that, updates have been few and far between. Unsurprisingly, social media scoopers are already dropping hints about who could play Marvel's Merry Mutants. 

Stranger Things star Sadie Sink is supposedly being eyed for the role of Jean Grey and, according to scooper @MyTimeToShineH, Wicked's Cynthia Erivo is "one of the actors Marvel has been eyeing for Storm." 

Sink is 22 and Erivo is 38, so that's a big age difference between the two team members. However, it's possible Marvel Studios is casting a wide net and has yet to decide whether we're getting an established team of Uncanny X-Men or a younger group of First Class-style mutants.

While Erivo is best known for her award-winning work on stage, she counts several noteworthy screen credits to her name. Those include Bad Times at the El RoyalePinocchio, and Luther: The Fallen Sun.

Her star is on the rise in Hollywood and bringing Erivo into the fold for this long-awaited X-Men reboot would surely bring even more attention to the project.

Talking about bringing the X-Men into the MCU last year, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said, "I think you will see that continues in our next few movies with some X-Men players that you might recognize. Right after that, the whole story of Secret Wars really leads us into a new age of mutants and of the X-Men."

"Again, [it’s] one of those dreams come true. We finally have the X-Men back." So, as expected, it appears the "Mutant Saga" is very nearly upon us as we rocket to the end of the ongoing Multiverse Saga. 

Marvel Studios has been sitting on the rights to the X-Men for the better part of six years, but after disasters like Dark Phoenix and The New Mutants, putting the characters on ice for a while was a must (and access to Earth-10005 has proved an easy way to add those characters to the Multiverse Saga). 

Only time will tell what's planned for the MCU's mutants but given the success of Marvel Animation's X-Men '97, we'd imagine that series will heavily inspire what we see from the team in live-action.

What do you hope to see from Marvel Studios X-Men movie? Do you think Erivo would be a good fit for Storm? As always, sound off with your thoughts in the comments section.

ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 1/9/2025, 4:46 AM
Give her the leather vest, Mohawk, and full time all white eyes, and she'd kill it
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 1/9/2025, 4:47 AM
@ProfessorWhy - hell, make Grande Jean
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/9/2025, 5:09 AM
@ProfessorWhy - but she is green.
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 1/9/2025, 4:55 AM
No thank you. She will freak out over the fan art.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/9/2025, 5:11 AM
@AnthonyVonGeek - wait till they tell her the character is black.
TheyDont
TheyDont - 1/9/2025, 5:00 AM
Please not that asshole
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/9/2025, 5:10 AM
@TheyDont - wich asshole do you propose?
TheyDont
TheyDont - 1/9/2025, 5:37 AM
@Malatrova15 - One that is not a fuсking moron preferably
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 1/9/2025, 5:06 AM
Josh is just trolling today. That’s not even a consideration. User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/9/2025, 5:08 AM
shes an assho1e but when I thought deeper about it and I remembered storm also has an assho1e
User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/9/2025, 5:10 AM
@harryba11zack - is who i think it is?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/9/2025, 5:08 AM
We need someone more human looking this is suposed to be wife of Tchalla
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/9/2025, 5:12 AM
Please no, she'll cry over the first comic accurate fan art she see's of the character. Also word on the street she's an asshole.
Polaris
Polaris - 1/9/2025, 5:13 AM
I hope not. She's a good actress but I don't see her as Storm at all.
Mercwitham0uth
Mercwitham0uth - 1/9/2025, 5:16 AM
For the love of God and all that is holy, NO!
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 1/9/2025, 5:16 AM
It seems like Hollywood picks a handful of actors and just cast them in everything. Nothing against her acting skills but damn, she is not right for Storm. So far they have been blind when it comes to casting this character. Hell, Jodie Turner Smith would be a much better choice
vegetaray
vegetaray - 1/9/2025, 5:16 AM
So Cynthia, after being prompted in an interview if she’d ever consider being in a ~Comic Book Movie~, says she’s always wanted to play Storm. Now Grace Randolph, err…I mean “MyTimetoShine”, coincidentally says she’s being lined up for the role of Storm?

First off Grace needs to really start thinking about unplugging from the MyTimeToShine account since it’s painfully obvious she’s engagement farming rumors now…Second , here we are once again with Josh Wilding parroting her said engagement farming posts as near fact just so he can pad those click numbers. What’s the over under on how many times Josh will post links to this “article” in the leaks and rumors sub on Reddit? I’m saying 47…Hell, I’m surprised that there wasn’t redirect links to feearHQ and SFFGazette to “articles” by one of Josh’s 12 other personas imbedded in this “article as well. Site has become an absolute joke…
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/9/2025, 5:21 AM
@vegetaray - Grace tried to claim Jamie Foxx's Elektro being confronted by Spider-man in TAS:2 was an intentional reference to Trayvon Martin because he was wearing a hoodie.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/9/2025, 5:22 AM
How interesting since it was only yesterday or so she said in an interview she would love to play Storm….

https://x.com/NBRfilm/status/1877116706667000027

Now her expressing her desire to play a character and then being rumored as someone being considered for that role might just be a coincidence since she’s been getting a lot of acclaim for Wicked so it’s very possible they are looking at her for Ororo but still…

Anyway , I think she’s a good actress and could indeed play Storm but I personally just don’t see it.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/9/2025, 5:25 AM
This could work. But I hope they don't make her gay and change the bloody storyline to fit that in.

Storm is Black Pnather 's babe.

For [frick]s Sake
MMFRESHSW2
MMFRESHSW2 - 1/9/2025, 5:27 AM
NOOOOOOOOOOOO
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/9/2025, 5:35 AM
My choice is still Jodie Turner Smith…

User Comment Image

However she’s the same age as Cynthia Erivo so if they are indeed looking at someone like Sadie Sink for Jean Grey and the rest of the X-Men in their early 20’s then it would be weird to have an older Storm (though I guess that depends on their take).

We’ll see though , it could all be BS.
Steel86
Steel86 - 1/9/2025, 5:39 AM
Oh heck no!

