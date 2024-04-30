X-MEN: Could MUFASA Director Barry Jenkins Be A Contender To Helm MCU Reboot?

Marvel Studios is reportedly very close to announcing a writer for the long-awaited X-Men reboot, but we still haven't heard anything about a potential director. Could Barry Jenkins be in the mix?

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 30, 2024 09:04 AM EST
Filed Under: X-Men

Marvel Studios has been taking pitch meetings with writers for the X-Men reboot since late last year, and recent reports indicate that we are very close to finding out who will pen the script for the project.

Once a scribe is in place, the studio will turn its attention to a director - but there's a good chance Kevin Feige and co. already have a list of filmmakers in mind that they feel could be the right person to bring the iconic mutant heroes back to the big screen.

In the latest edition of his newsletter, Jeff Sneider mentions Moonlight and Mufasa: The Lion King director Barry Jenkins as one filmmaker who could be on Marvel's radar to helm the movie. Sneider doesn't say Jenkins is actually in talks, but he seems to feel that if the upcoming Lion King prequel is a success, he might be a strong contender.

There's nothing to say that Jenkins would be interested, of course, but taking the helm of Mufasa proves that he doesn't have an aversion to working on major studio blockbusters, and he sent the following response to a fan after sharing his reaction to seeing Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in theaters back in 2018.

Again, this shouldn't be taken as confirmation or even a rumor that Jenkins is in negotiations to direct X-Men, but it will be interesting to see if the filmmaker's name does wind up on a potential shortlist down the line.

Feige assured fans that a reboot was in the works shortly after Disney acquired 20th Century Fox's assets back in 2019, but we haven't had a single official update until recently. There were rumors that contractual issues may have been preventing Marvel Studios from introducing new actors as established mutant characters such as Wolverine, Cyclops, Storm, etc, to The MCU.

It's said that if Marvel wanted to reboot the team using any of the same characters from Fox's franchise before 2025, the likes of Simon Kinberg, Bryan Singer and co. would be, at minimum, entitled to credits and compensation, and may even have some degree of creative control as well.

We have no idea if this is accurate, but it would explain why it's pretty much been radio silence on all things X-Men since 2019, and why the only established mutant character we've seen in The MCU since is Professor Xavier (Patrick Stewart) in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Beast (Kelsey Grammer) in The Marvels. Hugh Jackman is also set to return as Logan in Deadpool and Wolverine later this year.

This wouldn't prohibit Marvel from debuting new mutant heroes and villains with no connection to the earlier films, however, which we saw when Kamala Khan was ret-conned as a mutant in the season finale of Ms. Marvel. A recent rumor also claimed that Israeli hero Sabra will be introduced as a mutant in Captain America: Brave New World.

Would you like to see Barry Jenkins helm the MCU X-Men reboot? Drop us a comment down below.

DannRamm113
DannRamm113 - 4/30/2024, 9:33 AM
Would make sense, follows typical formula, take director of awards darling and put him in high budget territory with Fiege hand holding. The difference being Jenkins has taken Mufasa first, which is a safer bet box office wise and they can say “he has an academy award and a box office success, everyone get excited!”
Origame
Origame - 4/30/2024, 9:36 AM
Looks at filmography: "wow, you mean he actually has a history and isn't just hired because of his skin color and identity politics? Well I might actually..."

Sees he directed dear white people

?si=EQb6mfN8_g0R-XK3
thedrudo
thedrudo - 4/30/2024, 9:50 AM
@Origame - Barry didn’t direct Dear White People. He’s most known for Moonlight and If Beale Street Could Talk.
MahN166A
MahN166A - 4/30/2024, 9:53 AM
@Origame -

You actively searched his filmography to find something in regards to race and identity politics.

You wouldn’t even waste your time to watch anything on his filmography, and then saw “Dear White People”, and felt validated in your bullshit.

Your Autism is showing as it always does.
Origame
Origame - 4/30/2024, 9:57 AM
@thedrudo - he did. Specifically the TV series.
Origame
Origame - 4/30/2024, 9:59 AM
@MahN166A - ...so you're seriously suggesting I not look into the qualifications of the people being hired for franchises I care about?

Also, funny how you guys speak in the name of tolerance yet openly make autism jokes as if that makes me any lesser of a person or my opinions less valid.
MahN166A
MahN166A - 4/30/2024, 10:02 AM
@Origame -

Who is, “you guys”??
I am a tit for that individual. I don’t care for tolerance when it comes to intolerance. Hell, I don’t really care for tolerance in general.

When I see a moron like you on a platform writing stupid shit, regardless of what side of the field you play on, I will call it out.
And it’s really not your autism that makes you less of a person, it’s the stupidity displayed in what you write THAT MAKES YOU A LESSER PERSON.
Accountability.
Instead of victimizing yourself because you have autism.

Everything you write, you come off as a full fledged retard. Retard.

That said, I am a firm believer in freedom of speech and not a believer in freedom of consequence.

I am ready for my ban so I can make a new account.

User Comment Image
MahN166A
MahN166A - 4/30/2024, 10:04 AM
@MahN166A -

Tit for Tat*
Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 4/30/2024, 10:05 AM
@MahN166A - In the case of X-men, I don't see a problem with having a director who worked on those subjects, I mean the whole comics is about race and identity right?
MahN166A
MahN166A - 4/30/2024, 10:09 AM
@Usernametaken -

There has been a back and forth debate about X-Men where people say it’s about race and identity and others say it isn’t simply because they took a clip of Stan Lee not directly saying that it has anything to do with those subjects.

It has ALWAYS been about interpretation. All ART IS ABOUT INTERPRETATION. Do we get definitive answers on these things? Yes. But we also have a choice to absorb materials and make our own assessments too. Take what you will from that.
Origame
Origame - 4/30/2024, 10:12 AM
@MahN166A - 1) yet you're showing intolerance for specifically autism.

2) then why mention my autism at all? In fact the exact wording "your autism is showing" pretty blatantly shows a correlation between my autism and what you consider bad behavior.

3) yes, the guy who keeps preaching about tolerance on here is gonna speak to me about victimhood. Let's see if you have this same attitude if I blame your ignorance here on your "blackness".

4) now making this about mental illness. Ok, Ableist.

5) well that's some life you lead. Come here knowing you're getting banned to make a new account, rinse and repeat. Truly you are a sad, strange little man. And unlike you, I'm not gonna make this about any random details about yourself. You just are a sad, strange little man.
Origame
Origame - 4/30/2024, 10:14 AM
@Usernametaken - no, it's about discrimination in general. And I really don't see how it's relevant to lump all white people into that, as was done with dear white people. That is an inherently racist show.
MahN166A
MahN166A - 4/30/2024, 10:17 AM
@Origame -

1) Stop quoting Toy Story at the end of your rants.

2) I told you, I am Tit For Tat. I will battle intolerance with intolerance. I ain’t PC. I don’t care for tolerance, especially for those that TRULY DESERVE IT. Hence, present company.
Reading is not your strong suit. Clearly.

3) [frick] you and your autism.
Origame
Origame - 4/30/2024, 10:24 AM
@MahN166A - 1) literally only did that once here.

2) I'm intolerant of race baiting identity politics being shoved into everything. Notice how I didn't care about his skin color and actually praised the fact he was experienced until I saw the actual sh!t he worked on?

3) "f@#$ you and your blackness."

See how that sounds? And you wonder why I accused you of being intolerant to specifically autism, as opposed to "intolerance" as you claimed. 🙄
MahN166A
MahN166A - 4/30/2024, 10:31 AM
@Origame -

LMFAO. What is funny is that you continuously assume that I am black.

You are intolerant to race baiting and politics being shoved in your face, yet you specifically went onto the man’s IMDB, analyzed his work and saw “Dear White People” and went, “OH NO! He definitely doesn’t qualify”. Because you were hurt by the content of which he directed a SINGLE EPISODE. That automatically disqualified him in your eyes.
It’s not even so much that you were looking for that.
It’s more so the fact that you went searching for that just to build a case in your glass house of logic, to make it make sense for yourself. And it does the opposite of make sense. 95% (fake percentage I am making relevant for this conversation which is probably accurate) that you didn’t watch ANYTHING on that man’s directorial list and yet you felt like you had a decisive mindset on him being qualified.

That is the stupidity I am referring to. But yeah maybe it is the autism that prevents you from processing critical information, whether it’s what I am writing to you, you acting out moments like that or even wiping your own ass.

Who knows at this point?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/30/2024, 9:36 AM
never heard of him, but my main concern is who the writers are
DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 4/30/2024, 9:38 AM
I don’t know. Could he?
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 4/30/2024, 9:42 AM
The Xsurgence is in full effect 🙌🏽

User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/30/2024, 9:44 AM
Joss Whedon or bust
GhostDog
GhostDog - 4/30/2024, 9:45 AM
The guy worships Wong Kar-wai and that's a hell of a selling point.

Man...this site has become a shithole.
UniqNo
UniqNo - 4/30/2024, 9:46 AM
Disney keeping it all in house i see.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 4/30/2024, 9:48 AM
Question if they want a Yes Man or someone with a vision but knowing MS and their m.o. not to mention the nature of the beast...heh.


Yeah, let's talk about the writers instead, far more interesting.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 4/30/2024, 9:50 AM
I know Nolan would probably never do it but if he did...the circle would be complete. 😀
Itwasme
Itwasme - 4/30/2024, 9:56 AM
@Doomsday8888 - you really think Nolan would be good for the X-Men?
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 4/30/2024, 10:05 AM
@Itwasme
Depends on what Marvel wants tbh and i'm familiar with Nolan's sensibilities so the movie might be great but maybe not what everyone expects.

But yeah, i don't doubt for a moment that he could deliver an amazing movie and at the end of the day, that should be the priority but alas...
Itwasme
Itwasme - 4/30/2024, 10:12 AM
@Doomsday8888 - Jenkins is an Academy award winning director and writter and he's still not good enough? Wtf?
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 4/30/2024, 10:13 AM
@Itwasme - He’s black. This buffoon can’t get down with that.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 4/30/2024, 10:28 AM
@Itwasme
Wait i thought we were talking about Nolan?

What i was saying is that Nolan could make a great X-Men movie but just like with Singer, it could be very grounded in nature and people would not care for it, regardless of its quality, cause that doen't matter (apparently).

I dunno Jenkins at all so i can't comment on that.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/30/2024, 9:49 AM
Nah, I could make a list of directors I'd want but they never go back or even consider. All I'm saying is get someone who can handle a 250m budget with 70% green screen and most of the scenes already determined and pre visualized years ago.. just give me more '97. I'll watch that all day
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/30/2024, 9:51 AM
Believe it not, the script is what makes a movie a movie, and a show a show! Lol I could care less about cgi and blue beams in the sky and a thousand jokes
garu
garu - 4/30/2024, 9:58 AM
@bobevanz - The director will ultimately be just Feige's messenger of the story, the writers hold more weight.

'97 is alright but we've already seen that story in '97, we need something fresh from the X-Men we have never seen before - House of X would be a decent more fresh approach.

I'll throw a wild guess, bring Daniel Kwan to pen the film.
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 4/30/2024, 10:06 AM
@bobevanz - "All I'm saying is get someone who can handle a 250m budget with 70% green screen and most of the scenes already determined and pre visualized years ago."

I mean, Mufasa is a movie that's 100% green screen with a $250M budget. Does that count?
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 4/30/2024, 9:52 AM
Get the writers for XMen 97, and then find a director. Hell, bring back Beau and have him on as a producer... then id feel more confident and not as worried about which director they hire
garu
garu - 4/30/2024, 9:55 AM
@MotherGooseUPus - Highly doubt they'll bring back Beau for anything, they don't just drop someone 1 week prior to a release of their project without good reason.
Forthas
Forthas - 4/30/2024, 9:57 AM
I would reach out to Steve McQueen. For various reasons this could potentially be right up his alley.
LSHF
LSHF - 4/30/2024, 10:11 AM
Could MUFASA Director Barry Jenkins Be A Contender To Helm MCU Reboot?

I wonder how many clickbait articles this site has published by asking a question.

Could Spielberg helm a reboot?

Could so-and-so play so-and-so?

Could what's-his-name write the next Shang-Chi movie?
Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 4/30/2024, 10:12 AM
If they wanted to keep it in-house I'd say that Rick Famuyiwa would be a pretty good choice; he's directed some good episodes of The Mandalorian and the movie Dope was great too.

User Comment Image
garu
garu - 4/30/2024, 10:16 AM
I haven't watched Jenkins's work, but he's proving to be able to handle big budget films and has 3 Academy Awards under his belt, so why not.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/30/2024, 10:19 AM
Interesting…

I could see him being a good fit for the helm given his past work has tackled themes of race , identity & discrimination and if Mufasa turns out well then it will show he can do blockbuster filmmaking also.

My pick is still Rick Famiyuwa respectfully but I would give Jenkins a shot if he gets it!!.

User Comment Image
Odekahn
Odekahn - 4/30/2024, 10:22 AM
Please no…

