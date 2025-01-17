X-MEN: Marvel Said To Have "Actual Interest" In Enlisting Cynthia Erivo To Play Storm

Following a recent rumor that Marvel Studios might be eyeing Cynthia Erivo to play Storm in the X-Men reboot, another source is claiming that there is real interest in enlisting the Wicked star...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 17, 2025 04:01 PM EST
Filed Under: X-Men

Last week, a rumor did the rounds that Marvel Studios met with Wicked star Cynthia Erivo about potentially suiting-up as Storm in the long-awaited X-Men reboot, and another reliable source has now backed-up this claim.

On the latest episode of The Hot Mic, Jeff Sneider said he's heard that there is "actual interest" in enlisting Erivo to play the weather-manipulating mutant. The reporter also indicated that he knows about another individual (we're not sure if it's an actor or director) on the studio's radar, but is keeping it under his hat for the time being.

Whether Erivo has actually entered talks or is simply one possible contender is hard to say, but we do know that she would jump at the chance to play Ororo Munroe.

Erivo was asked if there's a "dream role" she'd like to manifest while being interviewed by the National Board of Review.

"I really want to play Storm," she responded. "I know it sounds frivolous, but I think we haven't uncovered how grand she is and all of that inner turmoil that she has, so I think there's a world where we could do something like that."

While Erivo would be a huge get for Marvel Studios after her star-making turn in Wicked, we have heard that the studio is looking for actors in the early to mid-20s age range to play the MCU's Children of the Atom, which would follow if Stranger Things alum Sadie Sink is indeed up for the role of Jean Grey as a previous rumor claimed. There's nothing to say that at least a couple of members of the team couldn't take on more of a mentor/teacher role, however.

Though Marvel does (finally) appear to be making progress on the elusive X-Men movie, official updates have been few and far between. All we know for sure is that Michael Lesslie is currently working on the script, and that a director is being sought.

How would you feel about Cynthia Erivo playing Storm in the MCU? Let us know in the comments section down below.

If some of the X-Men make their debut in the next Avengers movies (which they are rumored to do), there's a chance we could get some official casting news fairly soon.

During a recent interview with Discussing Film, Kevin Feige was asked how it feels knowing that "we’re closer to seeing the X-Men and Avengers together on the big screen."

"It is extremely emotional, on a personal level, to have done a movie with Hugh after 25 years and me being a small part of that first X-Men movie. And knowing that, thanks to various corporate studio entity deals, we now have 1000s of characters back — characters I hadn’t frankly thought about in many years because we didn’t have the rights to them. Now that we do, it is great fun thinking [about who we can finally]. Our animated series X-Men ’97 was sort of the first taste of people reuniting with the X-Men mythology and that storyline. The response to that series just further excited us about how to bring the soap opera and the saga of the mutants to the MCU."

1 2
WaffeX
WaffeX - 1/17/2025, 4:03 PM
HELL NO!!!!
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/17/2025, 4:06 PM
@WaffeX - hell yes
thebamf
thebamf - 1/17/2025, 4:24 PM
@WaffeX - Maybe the can make Arianna Jean Grey.
thebamf
thebamf - 1/17/2025, 4:25 PM
Then they can both "hold space" together. LOL
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 1/17/2025, 4:03 PM
Oh God..

The Fan Art'ists are gonna get some heavy degrading periods coming up...
marvel72
marvel72 - 1/17/2025, 4:04 PM
Well The X-Men reboot is off to a bad start.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/17/2025, 4:05 PM
that b1tch is no phucking storm
User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/17/2025, 4:14 PM
@harryba11zack - its what peopl wnat
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/17/2025, 4:19 PM
@Malatrova15 - I am the PEOple!!!!
User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 1/17/2025, 4:05 PM
I could see her playing an African Queen. She was awesome in Wicked, plus she has the look. Idk what the hate stems from. She also has clout and that's what Marvel wants from casting
bobevanz
bobevanz - 1/17/2025, 4:06 PM
Comments prove my point lol sheesh. Same dumbasses praise RDJ casting as Doom so who gives af what they think
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/17/2025, 4:15 PM
@bobevanz - Taylor Swift still the better option for this role ..she us more popular and beloved
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 1/17/2025, 4:21 PM
@Malatrova15 - Wrong.

User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/17/2025, 4:22 PM
@Feralwookiee - User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/17/2025, 4:24 PM
@Feralwookiee - WRONG...Hunter is the next Kamala Khan now that the last one redeemed her gift card
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 1/17/2025, 4:06 PM
The chorus sang

NOOOOOOOOOOOOO
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 1/17/2025, 4:07 PM
But there's always the multiverse for now.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/17/2025, 4:09 PM
User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/17/2025, 4:25 PM
@HashTagSwagg - User Image Comment
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/17/2025, 4:27 PM
@Malatrova15 - Oh you cheeky motherFu
User Comment Image
dagenspear
dagenspear - 1/17/2025, 4:09 PM
I think she's older than I prefer for the character and doesn't have the right sturdy physical and regal vibe I prefer for the character.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/17/2025, 4:16 PM
@dagenspear - she is only 29 ..dog years
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 1/17/2025, 4:41 PM
@dagenspear - I can see the concerns about her age, though it seems Disney's looking hard at X-Men '97 which set a precedent of Storm being an educator at Xavier's school.

But in terms of "sturdy" physicality (which I assume is referring to physical fitness and not something more . . . worldly 😉) and regality, I feel like Erivo has those aspects to spare.
JstaKIDfrmBKLYN
JstaKIDfrmBKLYN - 1/17/2025, 4:10 PM
User Comment Image
DREAMER
DREAMER - 1/17/2025, 4:10 PM
Well, They butchered Silver Surfer and Mr Fantastic, They can do whatever they want,I don't care
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/17/2025, 4:18 PM
@Vigor - He was a diet coke Spider-boy at best.
Waifuslayer2
Waifuslayer2 - 1/17/2025, 4:11 PM
Well, I'm out. Disney will fumble the X-Men just like they did with Spider-Man.
Vigor
Vigor - 1/17/2025, 4:14 PM
@Waifuslayer2 - mcu spiderman is awesome
Waifuslayer2
Waifuslayer2 - 1/17/2025, 4:22 PM
@Vigor - wow, I'm totally shocked one of the biggest simps on the site loves the MCU Spider-Man.

Sometimes I wish I was just as stupid so I could be as easily entertained as you.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/17/2025, 4:23 PM
@Vigor - not sure about that homie G, 6 films to learn responsibility? tobey did that in 44 minutes.
User Comment Image
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 1/17/2025, 4:37 PM
@Vigor - Cause having a trilogy be in the 90s on RT and making billions is fumbling.User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 1/17/2025, 4:44 PM
@harryba11zack - i come from a time when jrpgs were 60 hours to complete. But the character development was excellent since you spend so much time eith them

I say that to say, I enjoy a slow burn. And tom hollanda spiderman feels like he earned everything. For instance I cared more for aunt may dying than his uncle
Vigor
Vigor - 1/17/2025, 4:44 PM
@Waifuslayer2 - if you were happier, you would live an easier life. Just saying...
theprophet
theprophet - 1/17/2025, 4:11 PM
please god no, shes too old anyways. If they truly starting over after secret wars they need someone atleast in their 30s
TheyDont
TheyDont - 1/17/2025, 4:13 PM
That would be retarded
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/17/2025, 4:16 PM
@TheyDont - then its MCU accurate
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 1/17/2025, 4:15 PM
🤦🏾‍♂️
marvel72
marvel72 - 1/17/2025, 4:16 PM
User Comment Image User Comment Image User Comment Image User Comment Image User Comment Image User Comment Image User Comment Image User Comment Image

Keep this mental skinny ass bitch away from Storm.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/17/2025, 4:17 PM
@marvel72 - for the last time bro...Taylor Swift its notup for this role ...accept Erivo
LeonNova
LeonNova - 1/17/2025, 4:18 PM
Literally no one wants her cast as Storm
1 2

