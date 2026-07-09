X-Men Rumor: Is Moana Star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Circling In On MCU's Apocalypse

X-Men Rumor: Is Moana Star Dwayne &quot;The Rock&quot; Johnson Circling In On MCU's Apocalypse

A familiar rumour has resurfaced, but will Moana star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson really play the MCU's Apocalypse? Here's everything we know about his potential X-Men reboot role.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 09, 2026 11:07 AM EST
Filed Under: X-Men

It's been rumoured on multiple occasions that Moana star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is in the running to play the MCU's Apocalypse. At this point in his career, the professional wrestler turned actor arguably needs Marvel Studios a lot more than they need him.

It's been a challenging few years for Johnson. Once one of Hollywood's highest-paid actors and a certified box office draw, he tried and failed to take over the DCEU with Black Adam. Later, his sitcom, Young Rock, was cancelled, and attempts to relaunch the XFL fell flat. With that, The Rock returned to WWE, and despite having a largely successful run, many fans turned on him when he tried to hijack the WrestleMania main event.

When the prospect of an Oscar came his way thanks to The Smashing Machine, Johnson dropped WWE like it was hot, earning more scorn from fans who argued that he'd left John Cena's feud with Cody Rhodes in a complete mess after, in-storyline, orchestrating Cena's "heel" turn. He failed to secure an Academy Award, got a rare win with Moana 2, but is now facing another box office flop with this weekend's live-action Moana.

So, yeah, a lot has happened. That could go some way in explaining a new rumour from insider @MyTimeToShineH, who reports that "The Rock is up to play Apocalypse in the MCU." 

What does this actually mean? Well, it sounds like he's finally interested in taking on the role, presumably in a future X-Men movie from Marvel Studios. Of course, there's always a chance he could show up in Avengers: Secret Wars. For now, that's a mystery to us, as is whether he'll ever officially sign up to play En Sabah Nur.

Physically, Johnson certainly looks the part and could play a convincing Apocalypse who isn't brought to life with Thanos-style motion capture. As we've established, he's also a huge star in desperate need of a win. 

Created by writer Louise Simonson and artist Jackson Guice, Apocalypse first appeared in X-Factor #5 in 1986. The ancient mutant believes in the concept of "survival of the fittest" and hopes to bring about the evolution of mutantkind by any means necessary, often through destructive and genocidal means.

Ultimately, Apocalypse sees himself as a God-like figure and seeks to impose his vision of mutant supremacy upon the world. Along the way, he's assembled various groups of mutant followers, typically known as the "Four Horsemen," to serve his purposes. Oscar Isaac previously played the villain in 2016's X-Men: Apocalypse.

Would you like to see The Rock take a crack at a Marvel role with the MCU's Apocalypse? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below, and stay tuned for more on Jake Schreier's X-Men reboot as we have it.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 7/9/2026, 11:33 AM
User Comment Image
PatientXero
PatientXero - 7/9/2026, 11:37 AM
Idk. I know it’d be a lot of cgi, but I wouldn’t say he’s physically got the body for the role anymore. Hes slimmed down quite a bit these days.
movieguy18
movieguy18 - 7/9/2026, 11:38 AM
Starting with this article I'm going to create a database of MTTSH's bullsh**. No way this is true.
CrimmLives03
CrimmLives03 - 7/9/2026, 11:56 AM
@movieguy18 -

You dont have to, one of the MCU Leaks subreddits has a bot that keeps track of every scooper and their scoops, and then it gives them an accuracy rating for how many they get/got right.

MTTSH is consistently one of the worst "scoopers".
CrimmLives03
CrimmLives03 - 7/9/2026, 11:58 AM
@movieguy18 -

R/MarvelStudiosSpoilers is the sub that tracks scoopers accuracy. If you click a post the first comment pinned will be from the bot and it will give you that scoopers accuracy and tier level.
tBHzHomer
tBHzHomer - 7/9/2026, 11:39 AM
For the love of Gond, keep this man away from Marvel.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/9/2026, 11:40 AM
@tBHzHomer - i enjoy the Rock but i agree…

Dude might try change the hierarchy of power in the MCU.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/9/2026, 11:39 AM
Oh i see this rumor popping it’s head up again huh?.

https://www.comicbasics.com/marvel-studios-reportedly-wants-dwayne-the-rock-johnson-to-play-one-of-the-most-chilling-x-men-villains/

Granted this one says that the Rock is circling the role while the one i posted states it’s Marvel that is interested in him for Apocalypse (also said by MTTSH) but still.

Anyway , i think the Rock playing someone who is trying to impose his vision on others sounds pretty good if true and could see him pull it off..;).
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 7/9/2026, 11:40 AM
I remember back in the day, the director of the first Captain America movie said that they did the montage of Cap and the Howling Commandos traipsing all over Europe to imply a bit of a time jump with the intention that they may come back someday to do a story with Steve and Bucky set during that part of the War.

I wish we could go back to the simpler times.
JobinJ
JobinJ - 7/9/2026, 11:47 AM
@InfinitePunches - Why they have nit done an Isaiah Bradley Captain America movie set in Korea is beyond me. That could be an amazing story.
movieguy18
movieguy18 - 7/9/2026, 11:42 AM
We'll see how "right" you are. I'm so tired of your bull****
JabbaTheSus
JabbaTheSus - 7/9/2026, 11:43 AM
I submitted 2 articles this morning, one of which for X-Men 97, says 10 minutes to be reviewed and posted...going on like 3 hours now. Are they going to even make it up? lol. On this topic though, keep him away from any other comicook property. Did they not learn with how he tried to completely take over DC.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/9/2026, 11:43 AM
Christopher Judge to motion capture & voice Apocalypse in the MCU!!.

User Comment Image
DCasAhobby
DCasAhobby - 7/9/2026, 11:44 AM
Please keep this man away from Marvel😳
soberchimera
soberchimera - 7/9/2026, 11:44 AM
Javier Bardem please.
Iports
Iports - 7/9/2026, 11:45 AM
I actually think he would do a good job if applys the same focus as he did in hes recent bio pic film. But still think it should be more of a fully character like thanos and it opens the door to some great voice actors.

The x’men 97 version is absolutely amazing he sounds and looks so powerful I loved the latest episode when he is the desert with Charles and magneto was epic at the end
Thing94
Thing94 - 7/9/2026, 11:45 AM
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DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/9/2026, 11:46 AM

The sad sinking rock would love to latch onto anything that revives his nearly over time in the public eye. Please keep this glaring meathead away from the MCU. He's yesterday bad news.
XenoJazz
XenoJazz - 7/9/2026, 11:54 AM
Omg could you imagine?! 🤣
Fogs
Fogs - 7/9/2026, 11:57 AM
That would be hilarious.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 7/9/2026, 11:57 AM
Oddly, I'm all for it. It's up his alley and he needs a hit. Apocalypse is basically just a heel
TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 7/9/2026, 12:03 PM
First JC, now MTTSH? Slow news day, I suppose...

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