X-MEN '97: Beau DeMayo Shares Homework Assignment For Next Week's Penultimate Episode - SPOILERS
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 5/3/2024, 1:33 PM
How about NOT hiring any Director that don't care for the source material.

User Comment Image
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 5/3/2024, 1:37 PM
They learned how to take great story arcs that Claremont wrote and edit them down to a 20 minute episode with ridiculous dialogue.
mountainman
mountainman - 5/3/2024, 1:44 PM
The show also does a great job adapting the characters well from the page in both look and characterization. Something that the previous live action movies didn’t do consistently and the MCU version will absolutely be a failure if it doesn’t do the same.
Vigor
Vigor - 5/3/2024, 1:44 PM
I agree with all of this. Since I grew up with xmen uh '92, the fox-men movies never resonated with me. Just seeing someone jump from comic to screen doesn't do it. In that case then Ben Affleck daredevil and the uwe boll movies are masterpieces.

That's why easily, easily first class is THE BEST Xmen film. It got so many things right while still respecting the other foxmen movies. The tone felt like something out of the MCU and the costumes were on point.

And just to cap off my comment and probably delegitimize everything I just said --- quantumania was better 🐜 > 🦊
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/3/2024, 1:47 PM
@Vigor -better than what?.

Also as someone who recently saw Quantumania , I thought it was decent.

There needed to be more substance too , just was more spectacle & scale over that I felt.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 5/3/2024, 1:48 PM
@Vigor -
That first Singer X-Men movie was the first time that any Marvel characters were brought to the big screen in any semblance of quality. While it left a lot to be desired, from a comic accuracy standpoint, it's a good movie that is well acted and McKellen was a great Magneto as was Patrick Stewart as Xavier.

While they went down too many rabbit holes in later movies that first one escecially holds a soft spot for me.
Vigor
Vigor - 5/3/2024, 1:54 PM
@TheVisionary25 - it's hyperbole somewhat but also my opinion, however I don't see the foxmen movies (other than first class) being any better than the worst of the MCU.

They really just don't do it for me
@goldboink - I understand for sure! My fav characters had terrible arcs (rogue for sure, gambit being short changed, ice man only going full iceman once). But I won't deny seeing magneto, angel, wolverine, and Xavier for the first time was special
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/3/2024, 2:00 PM
@Vigor - that’s fair

First Class might be my favorite too but I still wish it was just an Xavier/Magneto film
Goldboink
Goldboink - 5/3/2024, 2:09 PM
@TheVisionary25 -
It took me 3 sittings to get through Quantummania and I was surprised when it was over. An almost complete POS movie IMHO. Most of the Foxmen movies are better than that, and Eternals and The Marvels etc.

Of course these are opinions so, yea, there's that.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/3/2024, 2:15 PM
@Goldboink - damn man haha , maybe somethings wrong with me (nevermind , I know that).

To me it was a B- type of movie , Kang elevated it for me.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 5/3/2024, 2:20 PM
@TheVisionary25 -
Hard to mock things that people enjoy, for the most part. We are all broken toys anyway.
mountainman
mountainman - 5/3/2024, 2:22 PM
@Vigor - I really enjoyed the first two when they came out. I remember The Last Stand I did the midnight showing with a bunch of friends and we all hated it so much. Then X-Men Origins was terrible too. I then enjoyed First Class and DOFP.

Over the Fox movies were a mixed bag. About 1/2 of them were enjoyable. They were never source accurate enough, but good movies and maybe my inner X-Men fan was just happy with what I got.

But now in this era, we deserve better. we deserve the costumes, characters, and storylines adapted accurately.

I hope we get that.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/3/2024, 2:23 PM
@Goldboink - User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/3/2024, 1:52 PM
I would agree honestly and I’m sure Marvel is seeing the response and taking it into account…

I have definitely been liking the show thus far but I see people not just here but online clamoring for Beau DeMayo to be brought in…

I’m glad the show has turned out well but we don’t know what he did that they fired him so before asking him back , let’s think about that please?.

If it truly was for his OnlyFans account (which was apparently non-explicit) then that’s dumb.
HermanM
HermanM - 5/3/2024, 2:08 PM
I've liked the show a lot. The biggest difference between this and the OG though is that this show is a lot loftier and much more on the nose with its preachiness... it thinks a lot of itself, and too many characters have cathartic monologues. Other than that, it's great.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 5/3/2024, 2:13 PM
Putting the spotlight on Cyclops and Storm is a good start.
User Comment Image User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/3/2024, 2:22 PM
@MCUKnight11 - give my boys some shine too in the movies!!.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 5/3/2024, 2:39 PM
@TheVisionary25 - User Comment Image
My top 3 X-men: Cyclops, Gambit and nightcrawler.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 5/3/2024, 2:22 PM
User Comment Image

but.... but... i actually pretty agree with Josh on this one.

HEY KEVIN. LOOK AT X-MEN 97 AND TAKE A FEW DOZEN HINTS ON HOW TO MAKE AN AMAZING XMEN Movie. THANKS. Sincerely ALL comic book fans

User Comment Image
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 5/3/2024, 2:30 PM
@MotherGooseUPus - Lol I'm just now realizing that Rouge is tossing Beast in.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/3/2024, 2:32 PM
"Things Marvel Studios Can Learn From The Series For Its Live-Action Reboot" LOL, you really think anyone from Disney Marvel would read your sh1t and take advice from it?
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/3/2024, 2:37 PM
I will say , I don’t love Wolverines voice in this..

I know it’s the original voice actor and it’s decent overall but the dude sounds like an old sea captain sometimes lol.

That last fight scene though with him & Kurt…

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

