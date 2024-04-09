X-MEN '97: Cameo-Filled Clip Sees Nightcrawler Introduce Rogue And Gambit To His Home On Genosha

X-Men '97 has received glowing reviews from fans and critics alike since launching on Disney+ with a stellar two-episode premiere. Now, after battles with the Sentinels, Mister Sinister, and Mojo, it's time to take a trip to Genosha.

In this first clip from "Remember It," we see Rogue and Gambit welcomed to the mutant nation by an old friend: Nightcrawler. The teleporting X-Man gives them a tour of his home, with plenty of Easter Eggs for comic book readers; among them are appearances from newer characters like Pixie, Glob Herman, and Leech!

Many of you will recall what became of Genosha on the page and the villain who orchestrated it, Cassandra Nova. X-Men '97 could easily adapt that story, particularly if the series follows the comics by having the psychic impersonate her twin brother Professor X after his apparent demise.

That would also make for a pretty neat tie-in to this summer's Deadpool & Wolverine (where she'll be played by Emma Corrin).

"When we were first making stuff for Disney+, I pitched the animated show called What If...?" Marvel's Head of Television, Animation, and Streaming Brad Winderbaum recently said of how the revival came to be. "We had just finished the first season, and everyone was really happy with it, and it did really well. That was our first foray as a studio into animation."

"Based on the response to that show, [Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige] was like, "Well, what else do you want to do?" And the first thing I said was, 'I want to revive X-Men: The Animated Series,'" he continued. "Then the next conversation was, 'Can we get the music? Do we have the music?' And then it was off to the races, collecting the most creative, talented X-Men fans to bring this to light."

Check out this clip from tomorrow's episode of X-Men '97 below.

In our review of the show's first three episodes last month, we wrapped up by saying, "A triumphant return for X-Men: The Animated Series, X-Men '97 is an eXtraordinary epic which, while a little overreliant on nostalgia, should satisfy fans of the original show and serve as an eXcellent entry point for newcomers."

X-Men '97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.

The first four episodes of X-Men '97 are now streaming on Disney+ with new instalments following weekly.