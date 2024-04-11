X-MEN '97: Fired Showrunner Beau DeMayo Breaks Silence By Sharing New Insights Into 9/11-Inspired Episode

X-Men '97 showrunner Beau DeMayo was fired by Marvel Studios and Disney+ before the series premiered, but he's now broken his silence on "Remember It" by sharing some fascinating insights into the episode.

By JoshWilding - Apr 11, 2024 04:04 AM EST
In yesterday's episode of X-Men '97, Sentinels laid waste to Genosha, leading to the shocking deaths of characters like Magneto and Gambit. Time travel may ultimately retcon those deaths, but if so, that runs the risk of lessening the stakes of this team's future adventures. 

Shortly before X-Men '97's two-episode premiere, we learned that showrunner Beau DeMayo had been fired by Marvel Studios. No reason was given, though we'd later hear it might have been related to his problems behind the scenes or even the filmmaker's non-nude OnlyFans account. 

While DeMayo has yet to break his silence on that, he did take to X shortly after "Remember It" dropped to comment on the harrowing events seen in the episode.

Responding to dozens of fans to thank them for their support and praise, DeMayo dropped some interesting tidbits (via Toonado.com), confirming Gambit is dead and sharing insights into the sheer amount of work that went into telling this story. 

He also revealed, "My plan was the first half of the season is the OG audiences pre-9/11 days, rife with nostalgia and comfort. Then 9/11 - like Tulsa and other mass tragedies - turned the world upside down and reminded us the whole world unsafe."

Needless to say, we expect the second half of the season to make for heavy viewing! 

While comic book readers will be familiar with the attack on Genosha and who the culprit was eventually revealed to be, there's nothing to say X-Men '97 will necessarily head down that route. There are already some big differences - Cable's unexpected appearance, for example - so expect more surprises in the weeks ahead. 

You can see more of DeMayo's response to "Remember It" in the X posts below.

Matchesz
Matchesz - 4/11/2024, 5:14 AM
“Hey man thank you, we really appreciate you for this amazing season you made for us btw you’re fired.”
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 4/11/2024, 5:27 AM
Read this too:

User Comment Image
User Comment Image

The woke vs. Anti-woke argument is so f*cking tiresome and tainted, not just on the internet in general but here as well that i don't even know if i want to be arsed to express some of my feelings here but...yeah, suffice to say that this shit doesn't sit right with me, the ONE time you have a writer who happens to be gay but just wants to be a good storyteller they f*cking fire him.

But they will keep working with all those wankers whose only priority in life is pushing certain topics down our throat.
A whole gigantic CW-verse tier universe where the only minority are straight white people and everybody else is on the rainbow flag.

This is kinda the same shit that happened with the Swamp Thing show where they cancelled it right when it premiered and it ended up being great of course.
Unites
Unites - 4/11/2024, 5:49 AM
@Doomsday8888 - I don't think they fired him without a good reason, especially when he delivers a good show.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 4/11/2024, 5:53 AM
@Unites
Streets say he's a naughty lad with an OnlyFans account which was frowned upon.

And i'm like...that's it???
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/11/2024, 5:55 AM
@Unites - we may see a similar situation as Gunn here if support is enough. Him answering these questions seem to me like he is seeking support - and rightfully so
Matchesz
Matchesz - 4/11/2024, 5:57 AM
@Doomsday8888 - will fire a talented man for having an onlyfans but will hire meg the stallion for her twerking expertise. Such hypocrites
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 4/11/2024, 5:31 AM
Until we get concrete details as to the exact reason or reasons he was fired, I can't comment on his firing and if they should bring him back.

But as far as his talent and the series so far, he has made probably the best MARVEL product since the glory days of the MCU. This show is genuinely great, and deserves every single pedal of its flowers. It does the one thing Disney Marvel struggles to do the most, treat the audience as mature intelligent viewers capable of receiving quality content.

I'll admit, if I had to find a gripe, my biggest one would be the blatant SOAP OPERA mechanics of milking the drama to a ridiculous amount... But the writing in those moments is actually what carries the show. It's good writing.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/11/2024, 5:53 AM
@TheVandalore - this.

It has been a while since I geeked out on a Marvel content in tv/cinema.

Well done Mr De Mayo
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/11/2024, 5:49 AM
I for one would like him back.

After the latest episode, he did a great job imo

Now cant wait for those finals episodes he mentioned

Just when Marvel is bringing in a good output, they fire the guy. Classy. 😂
UniqNo
UniqNo - 4/11/2024, 6:00 AM
Has she spoken about his dismissal yet? if so can someone link it? i'll be interested to hear what ACTUALLY went down.

Or is it likely he's going to wait until it finishes it's first season...Or NDA?

