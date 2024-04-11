X-MEN '97: Fired Showrunner Beau DeMayo Breaks Silence By Sharing New Insights Into 9/11-Inspired Episode

In yesterday's episode of X-Men '97, Sentinels laid waste to Genosha, leading to the shocking deaths of characters like Magneto and Gambit. Time travel may ultimately retcon those deaths, but if so, that runs the risk of lessening the stakes of this team's future adventures.

Shortly before X-Men '97's two-episode premiere, we learned that showrunner Beau DeMayo had been fired by Marvel Studios. No reason was given, though we'd later hear it might have been related to his problems behind the scenes or even the filmmaker's non-nude OnlyFans account.

While DeMayo has yet to break his silence on that, he did take to X shortly after "Remember It" dropped to comment on the harrowing events seen in the episode.

Responding to dozens of fans to thank them for their support and praise, DeMayo dropped some interesting tidbits (via Toonado.com), confirming Gambit is dead and sharing insights into the sheer amount of work that went into telling this story.

He also revealed, "My plan was the first half of the season is the OG audiences pre-9/11 days, rife with nostalgia and comfort. Then 9/11 - like Tulsa and other mass tragedies - turned the world upside down and reminded us the whole world unsafe."

Needless to say, we expect the second half of the season to make for heavy viewing!

While comic book readers will be familiar with the attack on Genosha and who the culprit was eventually revealed to be, there's nothing to say X-Men '97 will necessarily head down that route. There are already some big differences - Cable's unexpected appearance, for example - so expect more surprises in the weeks ahead.

You can see more of DeMayo's response to "Remember It" in the X posts below.