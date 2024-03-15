X-MEN '97: Marvel Animation Exec Breaks Silence On Beau DeMayo's Shock Firing: "He Did Excellent Work"

Following the news that X-Men '97 showrunner Beau DeMayo has been fired by Marvel Studios, Marvel Animation executive Brad Winderbaum shares a brief - PR-approved - statement on the news. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 15, 2024 07:03 PM EST
Filed Under: X-Men '97
Source: Toonado.com

Earlier this week, the news broke that Marvel Studios had fired X-Men '97 showrunner Beau DeMayo. No reason was given and fans have been left to speculate why he'd be dumped from the show right before the X-Men: The Animated Series' revival begins its press tour. 

Variety (via Toonado.com) has run an interesting piece on X-Men '97 and asked executive producer Brad Winderbaum about DeMayo's shock dismissal. 

"He did excellent work writing Seasons 1 and 2, and I can’t wait for fans to see the series," he told the trade. "The entire team came together to create a revival worthy of the X-Men’s 60-year legacy."

"From Stan and Jack, to Claremont, to the Lewalds, we all truly were standing on the shoulders of giants," Winderbaum concluded.

Honestly, that statement might as well have been written by Disney's PR team (and very well might have been). The site adds that they had an interview scheduled with DeMayo for its story, only for that to be postponed on March 4 due to him being "under the weather." It was then cancelled two days later. 

Needless to say, something strange is going on and the truth is bound to come out eventually. 

Talking to the trade before DeMayo's firing was made public, original showrunner Eric Lewald said, "We love and respect Beau DeMayo for taking on this job. He’s one of those superfans who knows our show better than we do. He said, 'We want it to be an extension. We want it to be like the next episode of the show that all of us on staff love and grew up with.'" 

"They could have done a spinoff or a different character or team, and yet they chose to be an extension of our show, which just is ridiculously gratifying to us."

DeMayo is thought to have concluded his work on the first two seasons of X-Men '97 and had been discussing season 3 before being fired. He's yet to issue any sort of statement about his MCU departure.

A new TV spot for X-Men '97 has also been released which you can check out in the players below.

X-Men'97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.

X-Men '97 is set to premiere on Disney+ on March 20.

DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 3/15/2024, 7:08 PM
So, is it confirmed that they booted him 'cause he has an OnlyFans, or was there something more to it?
Spidey91
Spidey91 - 3/15/2024, 7:26 PM
@DrReedRichards - I think I read somewhere that he was difficult to work with. now, what does that mean and is it true? I don't know.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 3/15/2024, 7:30 PM
@DrReedRichards - That's the narrative on social media. Apparently he had breached his contract by creating an Onlyfans account. Did he upload something nude? Nobody really knows. But the fact he deleted his social media and was immediately fired says he may have. As to how Disney found out immediately and nobody has seen this said "Onlyfans account" remains to be seen. My guess is he may have created one and logged on via a company server and that's how they caught him and out of embarrassment he deleted his accounts and social media.
Origame
Origame - 3/15/2024, 7:11 PM
Yes, I'm sure this is all true and not just pr to save face for a show you're trying to sell 🙄
PatientXero
PatientXero - 3/15/2024, 7:19 PM
The Gambit charging Wolverine’s claws is silly. His claws may not explode, but his hands sure will.
marvel72
marvel72 - 3/15/2024, 7:23 PM
@PatientXero - I said this the other day, it's a stupid idea.
PatientXero
PatientXero - 3/15/2024, 7:28 PM
@marvel72 - I think it’s a cool idea, but that’s it. In practice it don’t make no sense.
dracula
dracula - 3/15/2024, 7:37 PM
@PatientXero - well if they did it would just grow back
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 3/15/2024, 7:24 PM
So you will source Toonado.com for something that didnt come from there but you wont source The Joe Rogan Experience for direct quotes from their Zack Snyder interview?
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 3/15/2024, 7:26 PM
@Ryguy88 - stop telling truth! It's racist!
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 3/15/2024, 7:30 PM
@OriginalGusto1 - I will when you unblock me from your only fans!
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 3/15/2024, 7:25 PM
There's more to my onlyfans...Holla!
four20smoke
four20smoke - 3/15/2024, 7:50 PM
@OriginalGusto1 - bruh...what's onlyfans? is that where ur closest followers go to congregate and discuss issues of the world and try to make a meaningful change???????
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 3/15/2024, 7:52 PM
@four20smoke - It's an educational website. PM for the link.
grif
grif - 3/15/2024, 7:28 PM
you do Excellent Work! gtfo

