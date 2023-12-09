X-MEN '97: Rogue Actress Lenore Zann Reveals She's Back In The Recording Booth Working On Season 2

While we're still waiting to find out when X-Men '97's first season will be released, Rogue actress Lenore Zann has just taken to social media to confirm she's already recording her lines for season 2...

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 09, 2023 06:12 AM EST
Filed Under: X-Men '97
Source: Toonado.com

A press release from Disney+ recently confirmed that X-Men '97 will premiere on Disney+ next year. While we still don't have a specific release window, it hopefully means we don't have too much longer to wait before Marvel Studios shares an official first look at the animated series. 

It was back in February when we first heard of plans for a second season and X-Men: The Animated Series star Lenore Zann, who plays Rogue, has just shared an update from the recording booth. 

"LA, California, Dec 7, 2023: Happy to be back in the studio continuing to record Season 2 of 'X-Men 97' for Marvel Studios - this time in Burbank," she says in the X post below (via Toonado.com). "Grateful to be back and I jes’ know y’all are gonna love our new show as much as I do."

If we're lucky, dialogue being recorded for season 2 means the wait between the first and second batches of episodes will be relatively short. Unfortunately, Marvel Studios doesn't seem to be having an easy time producing these animated projects, hence why there was such a significant gap between What If...?'s 2021 launch and season 2 premiering later this month. 

This past August, we asked Zann about her previous comments about working on X-Men '97 season 2 and learned how it's felt to play Rogue again. 

"It's fantastic to get this opportunity to re-inhabit the character of Rogue who is my favorite character I’ve played to date," she says, careful not to give too much away. "I’m grateful to the fans for their loyalty and support for our original series - and for my performance - which has made this possible."

"And I’m also grateful to Beau DeMayo and Charley Feldman from X-Men '97 for insisting I come back as Rogue."

As for what we can expect from the powerful mutant in this revival, Zann teases: "As usual, Rogue will go through a lot in X-Men '97. Like me, she’s a passionate woman who can’t help wearing her heart on her sleeve. So, buckle up for a wild ride!"

X-Men '97 is currently scheduled to premiere on Disney+ sometime in 2024.



ObserverIO - 12/9/2023, 7:12 AM
I can't wait! Rogue was always my favorite X-Man, largely due to Lenore Zann's version of the character. Can't wait to hear her reprise the role.

Gonna be weird hearing different voices for some of the other X-Men though.

