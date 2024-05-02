X-MEN '97 Showrunner Beau DeMayo Reveals New Easter Eggs And Answers "Tolerance Is Extinction" Fan Questions

The latest episode of X-Men '97 was another mind-blowing effort full of surprises and plot twists.

You can read our recap of "Tolerance Is Extinction" by clicking here. In the meantime, Head Writer/showrunner Beau DeMayo (who was dismissed by Marvel Studios for reasons which still aren't clear) has taken to X - via Toonado.com - to share some insights into this latest instalment.

He started by addressing a few key moments, including who that mysterious woman was speaking to Bastion and some of the unique imagery included in the episode...along with a pretty sizeable Easter Egg which should make rewatches essential.

DeMayo weighed in on whether Tilby was willingly working against the X-Men, confirming that while she didn't want to become a Prime Sentinal, the journalist has been gathering intel on the team since the series started.

He also elaborated on X-Men '97's place in the MCU's Multiverse.

Some — those like Tilby who were close to the X-Men — were converted against their will. Tilby’s whole interview was Bastion getting more insider details on the team even as he was trashing Genosha. #xmen97 — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) May 1, 2024 I think it’s very much dealer’s choice on some levels. I know all my discussions were to view it as its own neighboring tree, not a branch of the multiverse MCU tree. Sure a few leaves from one tree can mingle with another at some point. — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) May 1, 2024

Later, the showrunner confirmed that the Spider-Man who appears is indeed the Peter Parker who took centre stage in Spider-Man: The Animated Series. On a less happy note, DeMayo seemed to confirm that both Gambit and Dazzler are very much dead following the attack on Genosha.

Finally, DeMayo chimed in to explain why he recommended a couple of specific X-Men: The Animated Series episodes before X-Men '97's three-part finale. It turns out today wasn't the first time we've met Bastion's parents!

Eight episodes of X-Men '97 are now streaming on Disney+ with new instalments following weekly.