X-MEN '97 Showrunner Beau DeMayo Reveals New Easter Eggs And Answers "Tolerance Is Extinction" Fan Questions

X-Men '97 Head Writer Beau DeMayo has broken down "Tolerance Is Extinction - Part 1, including easy-to-miss Easter Eggs, the episode's cameos, unanswered questions, and the show's place in the Multiverse.

News
By JoshWilding - May 02, 2024 05:05 AM EST
Filed Under: X-Men '97
Source: Toonado.com

The latest episode of X-Men '97 was another mind-blowing effort full of surprises and plot twists.

You can read our recap of "Tolerance Is Extinction" by clicking here. In the meantime, Head Writer/showrunner Beau DeMayo (who was dismissed by Marvel Studios for reasons which still aren't clear) has taken to X - via Toonado.com - to share some insights into this latest instalment. 

He started by addressing a few key moments, including who that mysterious woman was speaking to Bastion and some of the unique imagery included in the episode...along with a pretty sizeable Easter Egg which should make rewatches essential.

DeMayo weighed in on whether Tilby was willingly working against the X-Men, confirming that while she didn't want to become a Prime Sentinal, the journalist has been gathering intel on the team since the series started. 

He also elaborated on X-Men '97's place in the MCU's Multiverse. 

Later, the showrunner confirmed that the Spider-Man who appears is indeed the Peter Parker who took centre stage in Spider-Man: The Animated Series. On a less happy note, DeMayo seemed to confirm that both Gambit and Dazzler are very much dead following the attack on Genosha.

Finally, DeMayo chimed in to explain why he recommended a couple of specific X-Men: The Animated Series episodes before X-Men '97's three-part finale. It turns out today wasn't the first time we've met Bastion's parents! 

X-Men '97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.

Eight episodes of X-Men '97 are now streaming on Disney+ with new instalments following weekly. 

MadThanos
MadThanos - 5/2/2024, 5:18 AM
What's up with the Twin Cocks Castle?
TheShape9859
TheShape9859 - 5/2/2024, 5:23 AM
@MadThanos - it's Beau DeGayo after all
TheShape9859
TheShape9859 - 5/2/2024, 5:22 AM
I do not accept Gambit and Dazzler are dead. Nope. Won't do it
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 5/2/2024, 6:38 AM
@TheShape9859 - of course you won’t. it’s hard accepting reality I get it. Good think for head cannons and fan theories to feed your delusions 😂
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 5/2/2024, 5:44 AM
?si=jepNXzLp9vnGEHsj

Fully mentally prepared to see a dip in quality after S2, which should be still written by him if i'm not mistaken.


Makes sense tho, we can't have good things after all...
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 5/2/2024, 6:40 AM
leave it to the brother ✊🏾to create the most compelling piece of a media the MCU has ever released. The multiverse saga is just a work of art 👌🏾 no mona lisa

