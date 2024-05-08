X-MEN '97 Showrunner On THAT Ending, [SPOILER]'s Fate, And Taking A Shot At Bryan Singer's X-MEN

Just when we thought X-Men '97 couldn't possibly shock us again, today's middle chapter of the three-part "Tolerance Is Extinction" finale delivered one of the show's most jaw-dropping cliffhangers to date.

You can read our full recap here, but in an explosive confrontation on Asteroid M, Magneto tore the Adamantium from Wolverine's skeleton, a moment which, while likely familiar to comic book fans, promises to be a game-changer for Logan as we head into season 2.

Former X-Men '97 showrunner Beau DeMayo has taken to X (via Toonado.com) to share some insights into the episode, starting with Wolverine's and the Master of Magnetism's battle...

It even speaks to what Logan warned Jean about in Ep 5: that the past will drag you under if you’re not careful. — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) May 8, 2024 This is the beauty and honor of Logan. He does the nasty job so the other X-Men can dream. — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) May 8, 2024 #Xmen97 this stand off was a season in the making. So proud of it pic.twitter.com/UsPK4QTJOe — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) May 8, 2024

DeMayo also clarified why Cyclops stopped Professor X from taking control of Magneto, explaining that he needed to avoid the Prime Sentinels from being reactivated when Jean Grey was already in a perilous situation fighting the Mister Sinister-controlled Cable.

As for whether Jean made it out of that battle alive, DeMayo wasn't willing to give anything away, teasing another possible death for the former Phoenix.

😬 — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) May 8, 2024 Cyclops saw the team tearing each other to pieces and attempted to deescalate the situation. Also, he needed to stop Xavier from turning the power — and thus the Primes — back on while Jean and his son are at Bastion’s base. — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) May 8, 2024 #xmen97 I say this with a ton of love but I will not be confirming anything about tonight’s episode in terms of death. Enjoy the show, and trust the ride. — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) May 8, 2024

Finally, he chimed in on that shot at the live-action X-Men franchise's black leather costumes. We first heard that line in one of X-Men '97's trailers and it sounds like DeMayo couldn't resist the temptation to take a swipe at Bryan Singer's X-Men movies (despite saying he's a fan).

Maybe — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) May 8, 2024 #xmen97 okay, I love the Singer moves. But we had to… — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) May 8, 2024

X-Men '97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.

Nine episodes of X-Men '97 are now streaming on Disney+ with the finale set to drop next Wednesday.