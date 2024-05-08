X-MEN '97 Showrunner On THAT Ending, [SPOILER]'s Fate, And Taking A Shot At Bryan Singer's X-MEN

The penultimate episode of X-Men '97 arrived on Disney+ earlier today, and former showrunner Beau DeMayo is now breaking down some of the biggest moments, including the clash between Wolverine and Magneto.

News
By JoshWilding - May 08, 2024 06:05 PM EST
Filed Under: X-Men '97
Source: Toonado.com

Just when we thought X-Men '97 couldn't possibly shock us again, today's middle chapter of the three-part "Tolerance Is Extinction" finale delivered one of the show's most jaw-dropping cliffhangers to date.

You can read our full recap here, but in an explosive confrontation on Asteroid M, Magneto tore the Adamantium from Wolverine's skeleton, a moment which, while likely familiar to comic book fans, promises to be a game-changer for Logan as we head into season 2. 

Former X-Men '97 showrunner Beau DeMayo has taken to X (via Toonado.com) to share some insights into the episode, starting with Wolverine's and the Master of Magnetism's battle...

DeMayo also clarified why Cyclops stopped Professor X from taking control of Magneto, explaining that he needed to avoid the Prime Sentinels from being reactivated when Jean Grey was already in a perilous situation fighting the Mister Sinister-controlled Cable. 

As for whether Jean made it out of that battle alive, DeMayo wasn't willing to give anything away, teasing another possible death for the former Phoenix.

Finally, he chimed in on that shot at the live-action X-Men franchise's black leather costumes. We first heard that line in one of X-Men '97's trailers and it sounds like DeMayo couldn't resist the temptation to take a swipe at Bryan Singer's X-Men movies (despite saying he's a fan).

X-Men '97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.

Nine episodes of X-Men '97 are now streaming on Disney+ with the finale set to drop next Wednesday.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/8/2024, 6:11 PM
Taking shots against Sir Bryan Singer when he is the man that has an only fans, frankly im depressed and asshamed
GaruVonDoom
GaruVonDoom - 5/8/2024, 6:11 PM
I appreciate their interactivity with the fans, and the passion they have for the source material.


This show has been nothing but phenomenal!
Tonic24k
Tonic24k - 5/8/2024, 6:12 PM
Marvel Studios came super correct with this show. Just absolute perfection.

But I need Gambit to come back somehow. And I don't care about the cliche. He can't stay dead damnit!
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 5/8/2024, 6:13 PM
Has anyone asked him about Onslaught yet?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/8/2024, 6:17 PM
@DrReedRichards -yes, he dm me an onlyfans link, weird guy i told ya
Cleander
Cleander - 5/8/2024, 6:13 PM
Whoever wrote, edited and directed the scene with Jean and Ororo needs to be slapped in to oblivion.

This episode as a whole lacked memorable moments (Idc about Jean lol) I can't wait for this to end.
Tonic24k
Tonic24k - 5/8/2024, 6:15 PM
@Cleander - You just spit the exact opposite of facts...
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/8/2024, 6:15 PM
@Cleander - Hey , take it easy will ya! Justin Roiland is a great man
bobbo68
bobbo68 - 5/8/2024, 6:13 PM
This was off the chain. I swear every episode every week gets better and better. I loved It if you haven’t seen it I’m not gonna give up no spoilers, but I love how to take parts from the comics and actually make it happen at the same way It happened in the comics so cool to see it actually come to light, even if it is animated
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/8/2024, 6:16 PM
@bobbo68 - comics? those are like static animations ? i read one in hig school where Goku beats Freeza
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 5/8/2024, 6:16 PM
Also, more than a couple of amazing frames in this.

User Comment Image

Total anime vibes.

