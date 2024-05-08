X-MEN '97 Showrunner On THAT Ending, [SPOILER]'s Fate, And Taking A Shot At Bryan Singer's X-MEN

Just when we thought X-Men '97 couldn't possibly shock us again, today's middle chapter of the three-part "Tolerance Is Extinction" finale delivered one of the show's most jaw-dropping cliffhangers to date.
You can read our full recap here, but in an explosive confrontation on Asteroid M, Magneto tore the Adamantium from Wolverine's skeleton, a moment which, while likely familiar to comic book fans, promises to be a game-changer for Logan as we head into season 2.
Former X-Men '97 showrunner Beau DeMayo has taken to X (via Toonado.com) to share some insights into the episode, starting with Wolverine's and the Master of Magnetism's battle...
DeMayo also clarified why Cyclops stopped Professor X from taking control of Magneto, explaining that he needed to avoid the Prime Sentinels from being reactivated when Jean Grey was already in a perilous situation fighting the Mister Sinister-controlled Cable.
As for whether Jean made it out of that battle alive, DeMayo wasn't willing to give anything away, teasing another possible death for the former Phoenix.
Finally, he chimed in on that shot at the live-action X-Men franchise's black leather costumes. We first heard that line in one of X-Men '97's trailers and it sounds like DeMayo couldn't resist the temptation to take a swipe at Bryan Singer's X-Men movies (despite saying he's a fan).
X-Men '97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.
Nine episodes of X-Men '97 are now streaming on Disney+ with the finale set to drop next Wednesday.
