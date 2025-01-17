Rotten Tomatoes Awards Result In Noteworthy "Golden Tomato" Wins For THE PENGUIN And X-MEN '97

Rotten Tomatoes Awards Result In Noteworthy &quot;Golden Tomato&quot; Wins For THE PENGUIN And X-MEN '97

The results are in for this year's Rotten Tomatoes Awards, and while Deadpool & Wolverine was frozen out, there's good news for The Penguin and X-Men '97. You can find a full list of winners here...

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 17, 2025 06:01 AM EST
Filed Under: X-Men '97
Source: Rotten Tomatoes

Annually, Rotten Tomatoes hands out Golden Tomatoes to the best-reviewed movies and TV series from the past year.

Previous winners include Oppenheimer, The Last of Us, Top Gun: Maverick, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and House of the Dragon, but Dune: Part Two has reigned supreme this time. 

Shōgun largely dominated the TV side, though there were noteworthy wins for both The Penguin and X-Men '97. Unfortunately, neither Deadpool & Wolverine nor Agatha All Along have received any love, even in the newly created "Fan Favorite Movies" category. 

The winners and nominees are determined by an adjusted score formula, which is a weighted ranking that compensates for the variation in the number of reviews when comparing movies or TV shows within a specified time frame.

Critics have always had something of a complicated relationship with comic book adaptations, particularly in recent years. However, between this and other televised award shows, it's clear that Deadpool & Wolverine's "FYC" campaign - which received a big push from Disney and Ryan Reynolds - didn't pay off. 

You can check out the full list of Rotten Tomatoes Awards winners below. 

Best Movies of 2024

Dune: Part Two – WINNER
Anora​
Challengers
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga​
Hit Man
Inside Out 2
Love Lies Bleeding
The Substance
Wicked
The Wild Robot

Best Wide Release Movies of 2024

Dune: Part Two – WINNER
Anora​
Challengers
Conclave
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga​
Inside Out 2
Love Lies Bleeding
The Substance
Wicked
The Wild Robot

Best Limited Release Movies of 2024

All We Imagine As Light – WINNER
The Brutalist​
A Different Man
Ghostlight
Girls Will Be Girls​
Good One
Nowhere Special
The Promised Land
Robot Dreams
Sing Sing

Best Streaming Movies of 2024

Hit Man – WINNER
Fancy Dance​
His Three Daughters
The Imaginary
Música
Orion and the Dark
The Piano Lesson
Rebel Ridge
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Woman of the Hour

Best TV Series of 2024

Shōgun – WINNER
Arcane: League of Legends: Season 2​​
Baby Reindeer​
Fallout​
Mr. & Mrs. Smith​
Pachinko: Season 2
The Penguin​
Slow Horses: Season 4
True Detective: Night Country
X-Men ’97​

Best New Series of 2024

Shōgun – WINNER
Batman: Caped Crusader​​
Black Doves
English Teacher
Fallout​
Matlock
Mr. & Mrs Smith​
Nobody Wants This
Supacell
X-Men ’97​

Best Returning Series of 2024

Slow Horses: Season 4 – WINNER
Arcane: League of Legends: Season 2​​
Colin From Accounts: Season 2
Evil​: Season 4
Girls5eva: Season 3
Hacks: Season 3
Heartstopper: Season 3
Industry: Season 3
Pachinko: Season 2
Somebody Somewhere: Season 3

Best Anthology or Limited Series of 2024

The Penguin​ – WINNER
Baby Reindeer​
Fantasmas​
Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist​
Mary & George
One Day
Ripley​
Say Nothing
The Sympathizer
True Detective: Night Country

Fan Favorite Movies

Wicked – WINNER
Bad Boys: Ride or Die​
Deadpool & Wolverine​
Dune: Part Two
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire
Inside Out 2
It Ends With Us
Reagan
Twisters
The Wild Robot

Best Action & Adventure Movies

Monkey Man – WINNER
Deadpool & Wolverine​
The Fall Guy
Rebel Ridge
Twisters

Best Animated Movies

The Wild Robot – WINNER
Flow
Inside Out 2
Robot Dreams
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Best Comedy Movies

Hit Man – WINNER
Hundreds of Beavers
My Old Ass
Kneecap
Thelma

Best Documentaries

Will & Harper – WINNER
Dahomey
Daughters
Jim Henson: Idea Man
Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Best Drama Movies

A Real Pain – WINNER
All We Imagine As Light
Ghostlight
His Three Daughters
Sing Sing

Best Fantasy Movies

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – WINNER
Problemista
Timestalker
Tuesday
The Vourdalak

Best Horror Movies

The Substance – WINNER
A Quiet Place: Day One
Heretic
Late Night with the Devil
Longlegs

Best Music Movies

Wicked – WINNER
Beatles ’64
The Greatest Night in Pop
I Am: Celine Dion
Music by John Williams

Best Mystery & Thriller Movies

Conclave – WINNER
A Different Man
Civil War
Love Lies Bleeding
Strange Darling

Best International Movies

All We Imagine As Light – WINNER
Kneecap
Oddity
The Promised Land
Robot Dreams

Best Romance Movies

Anora – WINNER
Girls Will Be Girls
Música
The Idea of You
We Live in Time

Best Sci-Fi Movies

Dune: Part Two – WINNER
Alien: Romulus
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
Molli and Max in the Future
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Best Sports Movies

Challengers – WINNER
Backspot
The Beautiful Game
The Fire Inside
Young Woman and the Sea

Best Animated Series

X-Men ’97 – WINNER
Arcane: Leage of Legends: Season 2
Batman: Caped Crusader
Creature Commandos
Terminator Zero

Best Comedy Series

Hacks: Season 3 – WINNER
English Teacher
Girls5Eva: Season 3
Only Murders in the Building: Season 4
Shrinking: Season 2

Best Docuseries

Wise Guy: David Chase and the Sopranos – WINNER
American Nightmare
Jerrod Carmichael: Reality Show
In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon
Steve! (Martin)

Best Drama Series

Shōgun – WINNER
Baby Reindeer
Industry: Season 3
Matlock
Pachinko: Season 2

Best Fantasy Series

Dead Boy Detectvies – WINNER
Agatha All Along
House of the Dragon: Season 2
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: Season 2
Renegade Nell

Best Horror Series

Evil: Season 4 – WINNER
Hysteria!
Interview with the Vampire: Season 2
Teacup
The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live

Best Mystery & Thriller Series

The Penguin – WINNER
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Ripley
Slow Horses: Season 4
True Detective: Night Country

Best Romance Series

Heartstopper: Season 3 – WINNER
Colin from Accounts: Season 2
My Lady Jane
Nobody Wants This
One Day

Best Sci-Fi Series

Fallout – WINNER
The Boys: Season 4
Doctor Who
Silo: Season 2
Supacell

THE BATMAN 2 Director Matt Reeves Breaks Silence On Possibility Of Robert Pattinson Becoming DCU's Batman
Related:

THE BATMAN 2 Director Matt Reeves Breaks Silence On Possibility Of Robert Pattinson Becoming DCU's Batman
Former X-MEN '97 Showrunner Beau DeMayo Calls Out Marvel Studios For Race-Swapping White Villains
Recommended For You:

Former X-MEN '97 Showrunner Beau DeMayo Calls Out Marvel Studios For "Race-Swapping White Villains"

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
AnungUnRama
AnungUnRama - 1/17/2025, 6:44 AM
OT: @JoshWilding: French filmmaker Jeannot Szwarc, director of the 1984 Supergirl Movie, has died at the age of 85. - Maybe you want to report on this
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/17/2025, 6:45 AM
Cool , congrats to the Penguin & X-Men 97 since both were well deserved imo!!.

Also did anyone check out Batman:Caped Crusader…

I liked it but I never heard people atleast on here talk much about it.

User Comment Image
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 1/17/2025, 6:48 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I did. I liked it, but that's it. Beyond the noir setting, it didn't really offer anything unique. Villains were all fun though
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/17/2025, 6:52 AM
@bkmeijer1 - true , it wasn’t an entirely unique take I guess on Batman & his World

I did like this Bruce and his relationship with Alfred or “ Pennyworth” initially since it comes off more cold & detached but you see it progress and how it warns by the end.

The take on the villains were fun and the voice cast did well.

Barbara and Bruce being relatively the same age now without any Robins as of yet (who we do see and are still kids) means Bruce Timm can finally have that romance without it getting weird.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 1/17/2025, 7:35 AM
@TheVisionary25 - yeah, this take on Alfred was pretty good. Kinda forgot about Barbara already though, but I guess you're right there
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 1/17/2025, 6:49 AM
So the results are based on a formula based on the score? If so, it's already pretty much set in stone when it's released. A FYC campaign thus has no effect on it right?

Anyway, I kinda wanna know how the formula works. There's the percentages from both critics and audience, but there's also the actual scores. So lot to work with.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder