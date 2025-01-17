Rotten Tomatoes Awards Result In Noteworthy "Golden Tomato" Wins For THE PENGUIN And X-MEN '97

Annually, Rotten Tomatoes hands out Golden Tomatoes to the best-reviewed movies and TV series from the past year.
Previous winners include Oppenheimer, The Last of Us, Top Gun: Maverick, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and House of the Dragon, but Dune: Part Two has reigned supreme this time.
Shōgun largely dominated the TV side, though there were noteworthy wins for both The Penguin and X-Men '97. Unfortunately, neither Deadpool & Wolverine nor Agatha All Along have received any love, even in the newly created "Fan Favorite Movies" category.
The winners and nominees are determined by an adjusted score formula, which is a weighted ranking that compensates for the variation in the number of reviews when comparing movies or TV shows within a specified time frame.
Critics have always had something of a complicated relationship with comic book adaptations, particularly in recent years. However, between this and other televised award shows, it's clear that Deadpool & Wolverine's "FYC" campaign - which received a big push from Disney and Ryan Reynolds - didn't pay off.
You can check out the full list of Rotten Tomatoes Awards winners below.
Best Movies of 2024
Dune: Part Two – WINNER
Anora
Challengers
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
Hit Man
Inside Out 2
Love Lies Bleeding
The Substance
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Best Wide Release Movies of 2024
Dune: Part Two – WINNER
Anora
Challengers
Conclave
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
Inside Out 2
Love Lies Bleeding
The Substance
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Best Limited Release Movies of 2024
All We Imagine As Light – WINNER
The Brutalist
A Different Man
Ghostlight
Girls Will Be Girls
Good One
Nowhere Special
The Promised Land
Robot Dreams
Sing Sing
Best Streaming Movies of 2024
Hit Man – WINNER
Fancy Dance
His Three Daughters
The Imaginary
Música
Orion and the Dark
The Piano Lesson
Rebel Ridge
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Woman of the Hour
Best TV Series of 2024
Shōgun – WINNER
Arcane: League of Legends: Season 2
Baby Reindeer
Fallout
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Pachinko: Season 2
The Penguin
Slow Horses: Season 4
True Detective: Night Country
X-Men ’97
Best New Series of 2024
Shōgun – WINNER
Batman: Caped Crusader
Black Doves
English Teacher
Fallout
Matlock
Mr. & Mrs Smith
Nobody Wants This
Supacell
X-Men ’97
Best Returning Series of 2024
Slow Horses: Season 4 – WINNER
Arcane: League of Legends: Season 2
Colin From Accounts: Season 2
Evil: Season 4
Girls5eva: Season 3
Hacks: Season 3
Heartstopper: Season 3
Industry: Season 3
Pachinko: Season 2
Somebody Somewhere: Season 3
Best Anthology or Limited Series of 2024
The Penguin – WINNER
Baby Reindeer
Fantasmas
Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist
Mary & George
One Day
Ripley
Say Nothing
The Sympathizer
True Detective: Night Country
Fan Favorite Movies
Wicked – WINNER
Bad Boys: Ride or Die
Deadpool & Wolverine
Dune: Part Two
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire
Inside Out 2
It Ends With Us
Reagan
Twisters
The Wild Robot
Best Action & Adventure Movies
Monkey Man – WINNER
Deadpool & Wolverine
The Fall Guy
Rebel Ridge
Twisters
Best Animated Movies
The Wild Robot – WINNER
Flow
Inside Out 2
Robot Dreams
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Best Comedy Movies
Hit Man – WINNER
Hundreds of Beavers
My Old Ass
Kneecap
Thelma
Best Documentaries
Will & Harper – WINNER
Dahomey
Daughters
Jim Henson: Idea Man
Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
Best Drama Movies
A Real Pain – WINNER
All We Imagine As Light
Ghostlight
His Three Daughters
Sing Sing
Best Fantasy Movies
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – WINNER
Problemista
Timestalker
Tuesday
The Vourdalak
Best Horror Movies
The Substance – WINNER
A Quiet Place: Day One
Heretic
Late Night with the Devil
Longlegs
Best Music Movies
Wicked – WINNER
Beatles ’64
The Greatest Night in Pop
I Am: Celine Dion
Music by John Williams
Best Mystery & Thriller Movies
Conclave – WINNER
A Different Man
Civil War
Love Lies Bleeding
Strange Darling
Best International Movies
All We Imagine As Light – WINNER
Kneecap
Oddity
The Promised Land
Robot Dreams
Best Romance Movies
Anora – WINNER
Girls Will Be Girls
Música
The Idea of You
We Live in Time
Best Sci-Fi Movies
Dune: Part Two – WINNER
Alien: Romulus
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
Molli and Max in the Future
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Best Sports Movies
Challengers – WINNER
Backspot
The Beautiful Game
The Fire Inside
Young Woman and the Sea
Best Animated Series
X-Men ’97 – WINNER
Arcane: Leage of Legends: Season 2
Batman: Caped Crusader
Creature Commandos
Terminator Zero
Best Comedy Series
Hacks: Season 3 – WINNER
English Teacher
Girls5Eva: Season 3
Only Murders in the Building: Season 4
Shrinking: Season 2
Best Docuseries
Wise Guy: David Chase and the Sopranos – WINNER
American Nightmare
Jerrod Carmichael: Reality Show
In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon
Steve! (Martin)
Best Drama Series
Shōgun – WINNER
Baby Reindeer
Industry: Season 3
Matlock
Pachinko: Season 2
Best Fantasy Series
Dead Boy Detectvies – WINNER
Agatha All Along
House of the Dragon: Season 2
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: Season 2
Renegade Nell
Best Horror Series
Evil: Season 4 – WINNER
Hysteria!
Interview with the Vampire: Season 2
Teacup
The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live
Best Mystery & Thriller Series
The Penguin – WINNER
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Ripley
Slow Horses: Season 4
True Detective: Night Country
Best Romance Series
Heartstopper: Season 3 – WINNER
Colin from Accounts: Season 2
My Lady Jane
Nobody Wants This
One Day
Best Sci-Fi Series
Fallout – WINNER
The Boys: Season 4
Doctor Who
Silo: Season 2
Supacell