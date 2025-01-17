Rotten Tomatoes Awards Result In Noteworthy "Golden Tomato" Wins For THE PENGUIN And X-MEN '97

Annually, Rotten Tomatoes hands out Golden Tomatoes to the best-reviewed movies and TV series from the past year.

Previous winners include Oppenheimer, The Last of Us, Top Gun: Maverick, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and House of the Dragon, but Dune: Part Two has reigned supreme this time.

Shōgun largely dominated the TV side, though there were noteworthy wins for both The Penguin and X-Men '97. Unfortunately, neither Deadpool & Wolverine nor Agatha All Along have received any love, even in the newly created "Fan Favorite Movies" category.

The winners and nominees are determined by an adjusted score formula, which is a weighted ranking that compensates for the variation in the number of reviews when comparing movies or TV shows within a specified time frame.

Critics have always had something of a complicated relationship with comic book adaptations, particularly in recent years. However, between this and other televised award shows, it's clear that Deadpool & Wolverine's "FYC" campaign - which received a big push from Disney and Ryan Reynolds - didn't pay off.

You can check out the full list of Rotten Tomatoes Awards winners below.

Best Movies of 2024

Dune: Part Two – WINNER

Anora​

Challengers

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga​

Hit Man

Inside Out 2

Love Lies Bleeding

The Substance

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Wide Release Movies of 2024

Dune: Part Two – WINNER

Anora​

Challengers

Conclave

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga​

Inside Out 2

Love Lies Bleeding

The Substance

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Limited Release Movies of 2024

All We Imagine As Light – WINNER

The Brutalist​

A Different Man

Ghostlight

Girls Will Be Girls​

Good One

Nowhere Special

The Promised Land

Robot Dreams

Sing Sing

Best Streaming Movies of 2024

Hit Man – WINNER

Fancy Dance​

His Three Daughters

The Imaginary

Música

Orion and the Dark

The Piano Lesson

Rebel Ridge

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Woman of the Hour

Best TV Series of 2024

Shōgun – WINNER

Arcane: League of Legends: Season 2​​

Baby Reindeer​

Fallout​

Mr. & Mrs. Smith​

Pachinko: Season 2

The Penguin​

Slow Horses: Season 4

True Detective: Night Country

X-Men ’97​

Best New Series of 2024

Shōgun – WINNER

Batman: Caped Crusader​​

Black Doves

English Teacher

Fallout​

Matlock

Mr. & Mrs Smith​

Nobody Wants This

Supacell

X-Men ’97​

Best Returning Series of 2024

Slow Horses: Season 4 – WINNER

Arcane: League of Legends: Season 2​​

Colin From Accounts: Season 2

Evil​: Season 4

Girls5eva: Season 3

Hacks: Season 3

Heartstopper: Season 3

Industry: Season 3

Pachinko: Season 2

Somebody Somewhere: Season 3

Best Anthology or Limited Series of 2024

The Penguin​ – WINNER

Baby Reindeer​

Fantasmas​

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist​

Mary & George

One Day

Ripley​

Say Nothing

The Sympathizer

True Detective: Night Country

Fan Favorite Movies

Wicked – WINNER

Bad Boys: Ride or Die​

Deadpool & Wolverine​

Dune: Part Two

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Inside Out 2

It Ends With Us

Reagan

Twisters

The Wild Robot

Best Action & Adventure Movies

Monkey Man – WINNER

Deadpool & Wolverine​

The Fall Guy

Rebel Ridge

Twisters

Best Animated Movies

The Wild Robot – WINNER

Flow

Inside Out 2

Robot Dreams

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Best Comedy Movies

Hit Man – WINNER

Hundreds of Beavers

My Old Ass

Kneecap

Thelma

Best Documentaries

Will & Harper – WINNER

Dahomey

Daughters

Jim Henson: Idea Man

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Best Drama Movies

A Real Pain – WINNER

All We Imagine As Light

Ghostlight

His Three Daughters

Sing Sing

Best Fantasy Movies

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – WINNER

Problemista

Timestalker

Tuesday

The Vourdalak

Best Horror Movies

The Substance – WINNER

A Quiet Place: Day One

Heretic

Late Night with the Devil

Longlegs

Best Music Movies

Wicked – WINNER

Beatles ’64

The Greatest Night in Pop

I Am: Celine Dion

Music by John Williams

Best Mystery & Thriller Movies

Conclave – WINNER

A Different Man

Civil War

Love Lies Bleeding

Strange Darling

Best International Movies

All We Imagine As Light – WINNER

Kneecap

Oddity

The Promised Land

Robot Dreams

Best Romance Movies

Anora – WINNER

Girls Will Be Girls

Música

The Idea of You

We Live in Time

Best Sci-Fi Movies

Dune: Part Two – WINNER

Alien: Romulus

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Molli and Max in the Future

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Best Sports Movies

Challengers – WINNER

Backspot

The Beautiful Game

The Fire Inside

Young Woman and the Sea

Best Animated Series

X-Men ’97 – WINNER

Arcane: Leage of Legends: Season 2

Batman: Caped Crusader

Creature Commandos

Terminator Zero

Best Comedy Series

Hacks: Season 3 – WINNER

English Teacher

Girls5Eva: Season 3

Only Murders in the Building: Season 4

Shrinking: Season 2

Best Docuseries

Wise Guy: David Chase and the Sopranos – WINNER

American Nightmare

Jerrod Carmichael: Reality Show

In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon

Steve! (Martin)

Best Drama Series

Shōgun – WINNER

Baby Reindeer

Industry: Season 3

Matlock

Pachinko: Season 2

Best Fantasy Series

Dead Boy Detectvies – WINNER

Agatha All Along

House of the Dragon: Season 2

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: Season 2

Renegade Nell

Best Horror Series

Evil: Season 4 – WINNER

Hysteria!

Interview with the Vampire: Season 2

Teacup

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live

Best Mystery & Thriller Series

The Penguin – WINNER

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Ripley

Slow Horses: Season 4

True Detective: Night Country

Best Romance Series

Heartstopper: Season 3 – WINNER

Colin from Accounts: Season 2

My Lady Jane

Nobody Wants This

One Day

Best Sci-Fi Series

Fallout – WINNER

The Boys: Season 4

Doctor Who

Silo: Season 2

Supacell