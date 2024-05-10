X-MEN '97 Showrunner Shares STAR TREK-Related Hint About Next Week's Season Finale - SPOILERS

After an exciting, often shocking run of episodes, the season 1 finale of X-Men '97 hits Disney+ next Wednesday, and (former) showrunner Beau DeMayo has shared some "homework" for fans who might want a cryptic hint about what to expect from "Tolerance is Extinction - Part 3."

Spoilers for last week's episode and (potentially) Wednesday's instalment follow.

DeMayo posted an image from Star Trek: The Next Generation season 5, episode 18, "Cause and Effect." This episode of the beloved sci-fi series saw the crew of the Enterprise caught in a time-loop, with the ship being destroyed over and over again, and Picard, Riker, Data and co. having to figure out how to reset the anomaly.

Does this suggest that the X-Men will find themselves in a similar situation? "Tolerance is Extinction - Part 2" certainly left the team in dire straits, with Jean Grey killed(?) by a Mr. Sinister-controlled Cable, and Wolverine's Adamantium torn right off his bones by Magneto.

Logan survives this in the comics, but the trauma sees him regress into an uncontrollable, feral beast.

Bishop hasn't been seen since he brought Nathan Summers into a future timeline, so he could show up in the finale to save the day - although we can't see too many things being completely reversed. The likes of Gambit's death and the Genosha massacre left a lasting impression, and a lot of fans would likely view any "fixes" in a negative light, since it would cheapen the sacrifices of certain characters.

Check out DeMayo's post below, and let us know how you think the season finale of X-Men '97 is going to play out in the comments section.

X-Men '97's voice cast includes Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, JP Karliak as Morph, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, AJ LoCascio as Gambit, Holly Chou as Jubilee, Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop, Matthew Waterson as Magneto and Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler.

DeMayo, who was recently fired, serves as head writer, while episodes are directed by Jake Castorena, Chase Conley and Emi Yonemura. Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and DeMayo executive produce.

"A band of mutants use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them; they're challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future. New Episodes, New Era."