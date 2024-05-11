X-MEN '97 Showrunner Talks WHAT IF...? Cameo, Original 5-Season Plan, Hopes To Adapt [SPOILER], And More

We still don't know why exactly Marvel Studios parted ways with X-Men '97 showrunner Beau DeMayo shortly before the series launched (and no one seems willing to explain).

Unsurprisingly, the writer has today confirmed that he's in the dark about Marvel's season 2 plans and where the series goes from there. However, DeMayo also told fans on X - via Toonado.com - that he originally had a five-season plan which seemingly included taking us to the "Age of Apocalypse."

Marvel Studios might be looking to stick with that, though if "creative differences" came into play, there are any number of directions X-Men '97 could head in after this first batch of episodes.

Thank you. I’d like you to discover the answer to this on your own. But I will also say I had a five season plan. — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) May 10, 2024 It is one of the greatest and most popular crossovers in X-Men history, which sees Magneto and Rogue married with a child named Charles… — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) May 10, 2024 I don’t know what changes were made to scripts and edits after my departure — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) May 10, 2024

DeMayo also took the time to explain Magneto's attack on Earth better, revealing how the Master of Magnetism hopes to make Earth suffer following the devastating attack on Genosha.

Good point. However, he just sent Earth into a Dark Age. He didn’t destroy the ozone. And Magneto would argue their abilities would help mutants survive in a blacked out world as they migrate to Asteroid M. Those who chose not to follow him chose their lot. — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) May 10, 2024 Magneto believes humans will tear themselves apart while mutants and their powers help them survive or come to Asteroid M. In fact, he would argue mutants could finally take over the world House of M style since humans would be dependent on their powers to survive. — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) May 10, 2024

Shortly before the Sentinels laid waste to the island, we saw The Watcher keeping a close eye on the festivities below, a surefire sign something significant was about to happen.

Based on the design, it appears to be the same Watcher we've spent time with in What If...? However, X-Men: The Animated Series already featured its own version of Uatu and DeMayo says it was never his plan for this one to be the MCU's Variant.

He also acknowledges that things might have changed since his departure. With that in mind, we'd say X-Men '97's Watcher is indeed meant to be the Jeffrey Wright version that previously popped up in Marvel Animation's I Am Groot.

When the idea was conceived, it was not with it being the one from What If — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) May 10, 2024 No clue. Maybe due to the success of the show. But I know my team and I wanted to be disconnected from the larger MCU for creative freedom. — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) May 10, 2024

X-Men '97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.

Nine episodes of X-Men '97 are now streaming on Disney+ with the finale set to drop this coming Wednesday.