X-MEN '97 Showrunner Talks WHAT IF...? Cameo, Original 5-Season Plan, Hopes To Adapt [SPOILER], And More

We still don't know why exactly Marvel Studios parted ways with X-Men '97 showrunner Beau DeMayo shortly before the series launched (and no one seems willing to explain).
Unsurprisingly, the writer has today confirmed that he's in the dark about Marvel's season 2 plans and where the series goes from there. However, DeMayo also told fans on X - via Toonado.com - that he originally had a five-season plan which seemingly included taking us to the "Age of Apocalypse."
Marvel Studios might be looking to stick with that, though if "creative differences" came into play, there are any number of directions X-Men '97 could head in after this first batch of episodes.
DeMayo also took the time to explain Magneto's attack on Earth better, revealing how the Master of Magnetism hopes to make Earth suffer following the devastating attack on Genosha.
Shortly before the Sentinels laid waste to the island, we saw The Watcher keeping a close eye on the festivities below, a surefire sign something significant was about to happen.
Based on the design, it appears to be the same Watcher we've spent time with in What If...? However, X-Men: The Animated Series already featured its own version of Uatu and DeMayo says it was never his plan for this one to be the MCU's Variant.
He also acknowledges that things might have changed since his departure. With that in mind, we'd say X-Men '97's Watcher is indeed meant to be the Jeffrey Wright version that previously popped up in Marvel Animation's I Am Groot.
X-Men '97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.
Nine episodes of X-Men '97 are now streaming on Disney+ with the finale set to drop this coming Wednesday.
