X-MEN '97 Spoilers: Two-Episode Premiere Ends With A Huge Cliffhanger After Team Gets A New Leader

X-MEN '97 Spoilers: Two-Episode Premiere Ends With A Huge Cliffhanger After Team Gets A New Leader X-MEN '97 Spoilers: Two-Episode Premiere Ends With A Huge Cliffhanger After Team Gets A New Leader

The two-episode premiere of X-Men '97 has left fans with plenty to talk about, including a new leader for the mutant team and a cliffhanger setting up a major comic book storyline. Read on for details...

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 20, 2024 03:03 PM EST
Filed Under: X-Men '97
Source: Toonado.com

This article was originally published on Toonado.com - head there now for all the latest on X-Men '97!

The first two episodes of X-Men '97 are now streaming on Disney+ and, boy, that was quite the cliffhanger to leave us on! 

In "To Me, My X-Men," we get reacquainted with the team as they move on from Professor X following his death (yes, he's now confirmed dead). The X-Men later defeat Bolivar Trask and his remaining Sentinels, though some of that tech has found its way into the hands of mutant-hating humans. 

In the closing moments of the premiere, the X-Men enter Charles Xavier's office to find Magneto waiting for them; it turns out the Professor has left the Master of Magnetism his fortune, his school...and his X-Men!

"Mutant Liberation Begins" sees the X-Men reluctantly follow Magneto, though it's apparent that none of them trust him. His and Rogue's romance is soon revisited, though it's cut short when the U.N. demands to try the former villain for his past crimes. 

During the hearing, The X-Cutioner attacks and Storm is hit by a blast meant for Magneto. She's left powerless and, enraged, Magneto flies members of the U.N. above the Earth's atmosphere. Rather than kill them, the mutant makes it clear he really has changed and demands they accept this is now a shared world. He does, of course, remind them not to cross him.

Scott Summers and Jean Grey's baby, Nathan, is born and the U.N. vows to help Genosha. Cyclops comes around to Magneto after his recent actions and Storm learns her power loss appears to be permanent. 

She leaves the X-Men, but when the doorbell goes, Morph is convinced that she's already come home...instead, it's a second, badly injured, Jean at the door! Could this be heading where we think? Comic book fans will be familiar with Madelyne Pryor, the clone created by Mister Sinister so he could get his hands on baby Nathan, but only time will tell whether X-Men '97 is moving in a similar direction. 

"A triumphant return for X-Men: The Animated Series," we said in our review earlier today, "X-Men '97 is an eXtraordinary epic which, while a little overreliant on nostalgia, should satisfy fans of the original show and serve as an eXcellent entry point for newcomers."

What did you think about the two-episode X-Men '97 premiere? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

X-MEN '97 Review: A Triumphant Return For X-MEN: THE ANIMATED SERIES [And] An EXtraordinary Epic
Related:

X-MEN '97 Review: "A Triumphant Return For X-MEN: THE ANIMATED SERIES [And] An EXtraordinary Epic"
X-MEN '97 Gets A Final Trailer And Original Series Recap Video Ahead Of Tomorrow's Premiere
Recommended For You:

X-MEN '97 Gets A Final Trailer And Original Series Recap Video Ahead Of Tomorrow's Premiere
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 3/20/2024, 3:23 PM
Wtf was gambit wearing

User Comment Image
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 3/20/2024, 3:24 PM
@WhateverItTakes - it was the times. That's what men wore.
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 3/20/2024, 3:25 PM
@TheVandalore - what year is it based on
marvel72
marvel72 - 3/20/2024, 3:29 PM
@TheVandalore - You wouldn't have seen me dead in that.
marvel72
marvel72 - 3/20/2024, 3:31 PM
@WhateverItTakes - It was bad,made him look like he batted for the other team.
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 3/20/2024, 3:32 PM
@marvel72 - Rogue needs to do some sumo deadlifts
mountainman
mountainman - 3/20/2024, 3:33 PM
@TheVandalore - I’d say that men wearing cut off tops was 100% out of fashion before 1997. That was an 80s / early 90s fad.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 3/20/2024, 3:34 PM
@marvel72 - User Comment Image
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 3/20/2024, 3:36 PM
@WhateverItTakes -

User Comment Image
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 3/20/2024, 3:37 PM
@marvel72 - I doubt you had the midriff for it bro 😂
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 3/20/2024, 3:41 PM
@marvel72 - tell Brian Bosworth he looks like he plays for the other team lol he was famous for crunching humans while wearing them

User Comment Image
marvel72
marvel72 - 3/20/2024, 3:28 PM
It was a good two parter,good cliffhanger.More than likely this is going to be the best take of the X-Men coming from Disney.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 3/20/2024, 3:29 PM
I was pleasantly surprised by the show. I was worried about the animation style from the trailers, but I actually dug it. The fight scenes were imaginative, I liked both Cyclops intro with him sliding around with his blasts, and Storm going Omega. Magnetos speech was also pretty great. I enjoyed the storytelling. The show feels impactful and has potential. I look forward to seeing the rest of the season. It doesn't feel like a direct continuation, but that's fine. It feels like a spiritual sequel.
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 3/20/2024, 3:32 PM
I finished them about an hour ago, would've been annoyed if I saw that headline before - I did see a similar one on IGN, but that's a different story 😛

So, guessing we'll get numerous articles based off of these, or at least the ending...

10 Reasons Why THAT Ending Changes Everything - the Roman Numeral for 10 is X, so guessing he'll have fun with that.
UniqNo
UniqNo - 3/20/2024, 3:33 PM
NGL there was some really good writing in those first 2 eps. I kind wish they would use a similar set up in the new movie or series we end up getting.

Finally! A bad ass Cyclops.

Only 1 lil nit pick....did Archangel only appear to save one person and dip again? Or is there something I'm forgetting from 25+ years ago about his story. Seriously he disappeared when they were fighting those sentinals.
UniqNo
UniqNo - 3/20/2024, 3:34 PM
@UniqNo - That Magneto scene out in orbit was fire BTW! Just not feeling the new suit.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 3/20/2024, 3:36 PM
@UniqNo - that was Morph who turned into archangel to save wolvie
UniqNo
UniqNo - 3/20/2024, 3:38 PM
@MotherGooseUPus - ahhh of course. Makes total sense now...he did do that also at the trial...turned into psylocke etc right.. i feel dumb now asking that 🤣🤣🤣. I'll leave it up as a reminder of my difficulty with concentration.
abd00bie
abd00bie - 3/20/2024, 3:38 PM
@UniqNo - Lady Deathstrike, Colossus and Psylocke dipped too
UniqNo
UniqNo - 3/20/2024, 3:42 PM
@abd00bie - 🤣
Wyatt2
Wyatt2 - 3/20/2024, 3:37 PM
Great premiere. I'm glad they didn't push the boundaries with content and the rating.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 3/20/2024, 3:37 PM
I liked it. good 2 episodes so far. not getting my hopes up just yet as weve all been burned before, but, so far so good.... and that intro is STILL a banger and love it
bobevanz
bobevanz - 3/20/2024, 3:39 PM
Great job, what an amazing beginning to this series. It truly does feel like it left right off from Graduation Day. And Magneto's monologue was perfect. I'm all in. From keeping the intro the same (adding some characters) and even going back to the season one outro with the point and click info. [frick]ing amazing
bobevanz
bobevanz - 3/20/2024, 3:41 PM
Usually Marvel shows are decent in the beginning, this exceeded my expectations 10 fold. If there's one thing they need to get right it's this
GhostDog
GhostDog - 3/20/2024, 3:41 PM
Everything with Cyclops was CHEF’S KISS. Great two parter.

“Give them the forecast”
User Comment Image
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 3/20/2024, 3:46 PM
@GhostDog - Scott and Storms scenes were iconic. Finally treating the team with respect.
GhostDog
GhostDog - 3/20/2024, 3:46 PM
@TheVandalore - Finally. Those two are powerhouses and deserve it.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder