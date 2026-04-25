Austin Butler And Michael B. Jordan Lend Star Power To Miami Vice Reboot

Austin Butler And Michael B. Jordan Lend Star Power To Miami Vice Reboot

The rumors can finally be put to rest; it’s official. Austin Butler and Michael B. Jordan are teaming up to headline a massive remake of Miami Vice.

News
By MarkJulian - Apr 25, 2026 07:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Action
Source: ActioNewz.com

A Miami Vice reboot is officially a go, and it’s bringing some serious star power to the vibrant East Coast city. Joseph Kosinski, the director behind Top Gun: Maverick and Tron: Legacy, has been given the green light to steer the project.

In addition, Austin Butler and Michael B. Jordan are officially locked in to don leisure suits and shades as Crockett and Tubbs.

Unlike the contemporary 2006 reimagining from Michael Mann, which starred Colin Farrell and Jamie Foxx, Kosinski previously confirmed that his film will be set during the '80s, hence the title, Miami Vice 85.

Back in November, Kosinski hinted that the Butler and Jordan would be involved, stating, "Michael is someone I’ve admired for a long time, [and] always wanted to work with him. Austin, I think, is proving himself as someone to watch. Again, I’ve just have really admired his choices. If it ends up being those two, I’d be very lucky."

While things can certainly change between now and when cameras start to roll, it seems reasonably safe to say that the Oblivion director should consider himself a lucky man.

And it seems as if the potential for changes to occur has increased as shortly after the project was announced, word has come down that the reboot has been delayed from its initial August 6, 2027, release date to May 19th, 2028. Filming was originally set to start this fall but that now appears to be in limbo, hence the delay.

In related news, with Kosinski also set to direct an Untitled UFO Thriller in addition to Miami Vice 85, he's not expected to return to helm a sequel to Top Gun: Maverick.

 Dan Gilroy (Nightcrawler) and Eric Warren Singer (Top Gun: Maverick) are co-writing the script. It was previously reported that the film will take its ques from the pilot episode of the original TV show.

The original Miami Vice show followed two undercover detectives, James "Sonny" Crockett (Don Johnson) and Ricardo "Rico" Tubbs (Philip Michael Thomas), who are partnered together in the Metro-Dade Police Department's Vice Squad in Miami, Florida.

They worked undercover to infiltrate and take down the city's vast criminal underwold, focusing on drug cartels, arms delaers, and sex traffickers.

About The Author:
MarkJulian
Member Since 6/8/2011
CBM writer for a decade+.
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THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/25/2026, 7:27 AM
Butler + Michael B. Jordan under Joseph Kosinski, set in the ’80s?

That’s already a [frick]ing strong commercial play, proven director (Top Gun: Maverick), two bankable leads, nostalgic IP with a [frick]ing modern edge.

Now add one proper heavyweight villain… and it scales.

All that’s missing is Uncle Tom Cruise stepping in as the antagonist, experience, presence and [frick]ing global pull.

That’s when it stops being a reboot and becomes a [frick]ing billion-dollar event.

#DCAlliance

For [frick]s Sake
FinnFangFoom
FinnFangFoom - 4/25/2026, 7:39 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - [frick] your alliance. AGAIN!

I like you tho
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/25/2026, 7:47 AM
@FinnFangFoom - 😂😂

I like you too my man👊🏿

As @Nolanite stated, we will be expecting you.

#DCAlliance
FinnFangFoom
FinnFangFoom - 4/25/2026, 7:49 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - sooner or later I yield. If you have Xavier, or Jean on your side😎
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 4/25/2026, 9:21 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - I wonder if Don Johnson and PMT will cameo (are both still alive?). It was a cool show when I was a kid and it started a fashion trend
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/25/2026, 11:07 AM
@FinnFangFoom - We’ll see👊🏿
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/25/2026, 11:11 AM
@Bucky74 - I started watching the series on Prime all over again, I'm on season 4 now 😂

Mate, if Don and Philip dont show up it wouldn't be fair and would be so wrong. But I'm confident they will, especially with Joe at the helm, he looks to have given us a version that stays true and in the tone of the TV show.

Side note? What did you think of Mann’s version?
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 4/25/2026, 1:13 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - I had forgotten about that one. Honestly, though, it was solid. Yeah, I really hope to see the two OG's in this.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 4/25/2026, 1:20 PM
@FinnFangFoom -

You too will fold like the others who have been before you. No need to fight it, just let it happen.

Trust me, you'll feel right at home with us.

#DCAlliance

Nolanite out
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/25/2026, 1:51 PM
@Bucky74 - 😂 @ I had forgotten about that.

Yep, it's hard to remember. It was ok, but I just felt that the chemistry between Jamie and Colin was just not there.
FinnFangFoom
FinnFangFoom - 4/25/2026, 7:38 AM
User Comment Image
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 4/25/2026, 7:44 AM
Is Michael B Jordan playing Don Johnson's character?
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/25/2026, 7:48 AM
@HelloBoysImBack - No, he is playing the female lead🙄

For [frick]s Sake

#DCAlliance
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 4/25/2026, 8:21 AM
@HelloBoysImBack - User Comment Image
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 4/25/2026, 8:22 AM
@HelloBoysImBack -

User Comment Image
JusticeL
JusticeL - 4/25/2026, 9:47 AM
@HelloBoysImBack - 😂
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 4/25/2026, 8:14 AM
Sounds pretty great, but I'm a little bummed that Mann isn't more involved. Miami Vice is his baby. But having Dan Gilroy onboard can't hurt.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/25/2026, 12:12 PM
@Clintthahamster - yep

Dan Gilroy’s involvement is exciting since Nightcrawler is great as is the Aldhani heist arc in Andor which he wrote.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 4/25/2026, 8:37 AM
Who on earth even knows what the [frick] Miami Vice actually was?

If they REALLY want boffo box office they need to update this gold:

?si=6MHqYfvm8Uyrlmfx
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 4/25/2026, 8:41 AM
@Batmangina - people over 45-50 know and it’s a remake with two actors that are popular right now with the younger audience. It could work as long as it’s a good script.
ModernAudience
ModernAudience - 4/25/2026, 9:29 AM
Have they cast Elvis yet?
DocSpock
DocSpock - 4/25/2026, 10:36 AM

Michael Jordan is an extremely good actor. Can't someone find something better for him to headline than this popcorn junk?

Maybe make Jordan be Alex Cross and start at the beginning with the first Cross book.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/25/2026, 10:42 AM
The delay makes me wonder if there's a schedule issue or if Kosinski is going to film another movie in between. Either way this is going to be huge.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/25/2026, 12:10 PM
Cool , sounds interesting imo!!.

Kosinski is a solid director and both MBJ & Butler are great talents so along with their prowess aswell as the former’s immersive approach , I’m interesting see their take on this stylized & neon drenched franchise.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Nolanite
Nolanite - 4/25/2026, 1:22 PM
It can't be any worse than the last one they made

Colin Farrell simply wasn't feeling it and then he had a weird relationship with Jamie Foxx.

#DCAlliance

Nolanite out
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/25/2026, 1:58 PM
@Nolanite - Thats just what I was telling @Bucky74

The chemistry was just off. If there was a spark it would have been such a good movie, like Heat-level good.

What even made it worse, is that it's Michael Mann who produced and, I believe wrote the TV show series. So I dont know who [frick]ed up the casting of the movie.

#DCAlliance

For [frick]s Sake
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 4/25/2026, 3:42 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - I enjoyed it, but I can definitely see what you mean there. I was ultimately forgettable.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 4/25/2026, 4:41 PM
@THEKENDOMAN -

Michael Mann is a one hit wonder in my opinion. He's made some good movies but he can be hit or miss.

Heat will forever be stamped in the history of great filmmaking. I can still watch that shootout scene over and over again and never get tired of it.

Not sure why they're even making a sequel to the movie. It's not needed or necessary. But they do have some pretty good A plus talent attached to it so we'll see what happens.

#DCAlliance

Nolanite out
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/25/2026, 5:23 PM
@Nolanite - I don’t know about calling him a one hit wonder like that…

He’s done what, 13 films, I’ve seen about seven, and only Miami Vice and Ferrari really missed for me (and Ferrari still annoys me… how do you take that iconic story and make it feel that flat and in [frick]ing English? 🤦🏾‍♂️).

But you know what, come to think of it… Ali though… yeah, great performance from Will, but the film? Bit frustrating. Felt like we only got a slice when you’re dealing with a whole legacy.

So from what I’ve seen, that’s what… 2–3 misses out of 7?

Yeah… you’re right.

“One hit wonder.”

Right.

#DCAlliance

For [frick]s Sake
Nolanite
Nolanite - 4/25/2026, 5:31 PM
@THEKENDOMAN -

You know what I mean dickhead 😂

I'm slightly buzzed at the moment so excuse me.

#DCAlliance

Nolanite out
Nolanite
Nolanite - 4/25/2026, 5:33 PM
@THEKENDOMAN -

Also, I meant to say this on my last comment but this Michael guy has been pretty hot as of late due to him winning the Oscar.

He'll fade away soon enough though.

#DCAlliance

Nolanite out
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/25/2026, 6:26 PM
@Nolanite - 😂 I clocked it, you just said it sideways.

Go hydrate before you start calling Scorsese a TikTok director next.😂🤦🏾‍♂️

#DCAlliance

For [frick]s Sake
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/25/2026, 6:30 PM
@Nolanite -Yeah I get what you’re saying.

Michael B. Jordan’s hot right now, no doubt, but he’s not a “carry it solo and print a billion” guy yet.

He works best when he’s got the right setup around him.

That’s why pairing him with Butler makes sense.

#DCAlliance

For [frick]s Sake
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 4/25/2026, 3:42 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - I enjoyed it, but I can definitely see what you mean there. It was ultimately forgettable.
Forthas
Forthas - 4/25/2026, 4:20 PM
This is bad casting. Neither one evokes the characters that they are playing. Michael B Jordan is a bigger star so how will that play out in the dynamic of the film. Will Tubbs over shadow Crocket? When we watch the film we won't see Tubb we will all see Michael B Jordan. It is casting name recognition. The better choice would have been Glenn Powell and Regé-Jean Page.
smoke317
smoke317 - 4/25/2026, 5:15 PM
@Forthas - That’s not bad casting either.
smoke317
smoke317 - 4/25/2026, 5:15 PM
The soundtrack to Michael Mann’s Miami Vice remake was 🔥 🔥 🔥. Also the shootouts, especially with the .50 cal, were dope. I can definitely see Jordan & Butler killing it though.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/25/2026, 5:20 PM
@smoke317 - I think they should get Hans Zimmer to handle it
TangerineAlfred
TangerineAlfred - 4/25/2026, 6:01 PM
Holy shit, this is now the number one movie I'm looking forward to
Kozmik
Kozmik - 4/25/2026, 7:08 PM
Kinda curious why MarkJulian used a photo of Austin Butler from the Dune movies when something from 'Caught Stealing' might have worked better (it wouldn't hurt if the Michael Jordan pic were for a more 'modern' – in the sense of the character depicted – though it's less of an issue).
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