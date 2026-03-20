Chuck Norris, Legendary '80s Action Movie Star And Martial Artist, Passes Away At The Age Of 86

Chuck Norris, the martial arts champion and karate school teacher who became an action star in the '80s and will surely go down as the most "memeable" actor in history, has passed away at the age of 86.

According to multiple sources, Norris died suddenly on Thursday in Hawaii, shortly after being hospitalised for unknown symptoms. His family confirmed the sad news with the following statement.

"It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning. While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace. To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family.

He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved. Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives. While our hearts are broken, we are deeply grateful for the life he lived and for the unforgettable moments we were blessed to share with him. The love and support he received from fans around the world meant so much to him, and our family is truly thankful for it. To him, you were not just fans, you were his friends.

We know many of you had heard about his recent hospitalization, and we are truly grateful for the prayers and support you sent his way. As we grieve this loss, we kindly ask for privacy for our family during this time. Thank you for loving him with us."

Carlos Ray Norris was born in 1940 in Oklahoma and enlisted in the Air Force shortly after graduating (where he was given the nickname "Chuck"). By the time he was discharged in 1962, he had become adept at multiple forms of martial arts.

After a handful of background roles, Norris began to pursue acting as a full-time career at the urging of Steve McQueen. 1972’s The Way of the Dragon is considered his breakthrough, and roles in the likes of Breaker! Breaker! (1978), Good Guys Wear Black (1978), An Eye for an Eye (1981), Lone Wolf McQuade (1983), Code of Silence (1985), Invasion U.S.A. (1985), and The Delta Force (1986) followed.

For many, Norris will be best known for playing the title role in CBS' 1993 series Walker, Texas Ranger.

Then, of course, there are "Chuck Norris facts" - absurd hyperbolic claims about the actor's legendary toughness which have become widespread in popular culture.