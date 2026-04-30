Resident Evil Trailer: Enter A New Era Of Evil In First Look At Zach Cregger's Survival Horror Reboot

Resident Evil Trailer: Enter A New Era Of Evil In First Look At Zach Cregger's Survival Horror Reboot

Reports from CinemaCon promised that fans would be pleased with the first trailer for Zach Cregger's Resident Evil movie, and you can now check it out for yourselves...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 30, 2026 01:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via GameFragger.com

The first footage from Weapons director Zach Cregger's Resident Evil reboot screened at CinemaCon earlier this month to a highly positive reaction, and Sony Pictures has now officially released the teaser online.

It's certainly a very effective first look, as we see Austin Abrams' character desperately searching for a working phone so he can call his girlfriend... maybe for the last time. We then see him being chased through the snow before taking refuge in an abandoned house, where he encounters a pale, bloated creature while several other partially visible terrors lurk in the darkness. 

The trailer ends with Abrams running down a street while zombies fall from the sky, splattering all over the ground.

A test-screening for the movie was held recently, and while the feedback (via World of Reel) was positive, Cregger's take is said to have "practically nothing to do with the games, aside from a few Easter eggs and some recognizable monsters."

"I don't think my telling a story that's not about Leon is a violation of the Resident Evil world because the games do that all the time," Cregger tells Screen Rant. "Leon's not in seven or eight, so they're allowed to jump around. So I figure if I am honoring the games, I'm just going to tell another story that feels like playing a game in the world of the game, but I'm not stepping on the toes of any of Leon's storyline."

The more recent Resident Evil feature was Johannes Roberts' (47 Meters Down, The Strangers: Prey at Night) Welcome to Racoon City, starring Kaya Scodelario (Crawl) as Claire Redfield, Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp) as Jill Valentine, and Robbie Amell (Upload) as Chris Redfield. It was not well-received by fans or critics.

A live-action Resident Evil series starring the late Lance Reddick (John Wick, The Wire) as Albert Wesker was also released on Netflix, and that was met with an even worse reception.

Could this movie finally deliver the terrifying experience fans have been waiting for? Check out the teaser below, and let us know what you think.

The new movie's official synopsis reads:

From the mind of visionary filmmaker Zach Cregger comes a thrilling—and terrifying—reinvention of the RESIDENT EVIL franchise. In an all-new story, RESIDENT EVIL follows Bryan (Austin Abrams; pictured), a medical courier who unwittingly finds himself in an action-packed, non-stop race for survival, as one fateful, horrifying night collapses into chaos around him.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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MisterBones
MisterBones - 4/30/2026, 1:03 PM
I’m in
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Batmandalorian
Batmandalorian - 4/30/2026, 1:04 PM
Looks great
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 4/30/2026, 1:05 PM
Big fan of all the Resident Evil movies. Opening night for me.
regmovieguy
regmovieguy - 4/30/2026, 1:41 PM
@OneMoreTime

Do my eyes deceive me?
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 4/30/2026, 1:45 PM
@regmovieguy - Big No :)
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 4/30/2026, 1:51 PM
@regmovieguy - Had to Come Back for Marvel Studios Spider-Man Brand New Day. My most Anticipated MCU movie EVER!
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 4/30/2026, 1:06 PM
Ew. This look just like weapons and barbarian just coated with resident evil name on it.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/30/2026, 1:06 PM
So far, this looks like any random horror flick; nothing really screams Resident Evil. Hoping that changes as more is revealed, as I like Cregger's approach to horror flicks.
Pampero
Pampero - 4/30/2026, 1:06 PM
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JackDeth
JackDeth - 4/30/2026, 1:08 PM
This looks like a lot of fun and he hasn't missed yet.
Irregular
Irregular - 4/30/2026, 1:08 PM
Might as well have called it "Cold Graves" because it does NOT remind me of Resident Evil.

Looks OK though but just...not Resident Evil so far.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/30/2026, 1:12 PM
Looks good imo , I feel like it has the vibe & atmosphere of RE to an extent tbh…

I read a comment on YouTube that said this feels like you are watching the story of one of those already dead NPCS that you’ll come across and read a letter they wrote which would essentially be this film and I can see that.

Also , hell of a year for Austin Abrams since he has this and Whalefall which both got great buzz from Cinemacon so kudos to him since he’s a good actor imo!!.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 4/30/2026, 1:32 PM
@TheVisionary25 - this gives the feeling of you’re alone and trying to survive like in the game, versus the other movies where you had a band of heroes facing a horde of monsters.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/30/2026, 1:33 PM
@WruceBayne - yep , definitely paying more homage to the earlier games atleast.
Irregular
Irregular - 4/30/2026, 1:18 PM
@EscapeMySight - So while it’s technically an original narrative, it still exists within the same timeline and continuity as the game. That’s a pretty compelling angle to take.

Except in the games the Raccoon City incident took place between July & September of 1998. so no....it does not follow the timeline of said games.
EscapeMySight
EscapeMySight - 4/30/2026, 1:19 PM
I like the approach to this. Cregger has mentioned that the story unfolds alongside the events of the original Resident Evil game, just in a different location. So while it’s technically an original narrative, it still exists within the same timeline and continuity as the game.

I definitely wouldn’t call myself a die-hard RE fan, but I think this looks cool. I remember playing the first game on PS1 back in the mid-90s and catching the first couple of films. Walter from Arrow getting sliced into cubes by that laser in the original film is one of those moments that’s permanently burned into my memory, lol. Thats about as far as my RE knowledge goes though.
MouthyMerc
MouthyMerc - 4/30/2026, 1:19 PM
For gods sake just adapt the video games. The general public has no clue what resident evil really is.
regmovieguy
regmovieguy - 4/30/2026, 1:41 PM
@MouthyMerc

The last movie basically adapted 1 and 2 and was dogshit. This looks [frick]ing awesome.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 4/30/2026, 2:02 PM
@MouthyMerc - I rather have them make alternate stories in the same world, than direct adaptations. The likelihood that they will mess up an adaptation is much greater. As long as they stay true to the world and lore I'm in. This movie is essentially doing the Fallout approach, and that worked pretty damn well there.
GrandRegent
GrandRegent - 4/30/2026, 1:22 PM
Weapons was good enough to get me to see this
regmovieguy
regmovieguy - 4/30/2026, 1:43 PM
@GrandRegent

Check out Barbarian if you haven’t already. Cregger is 2 for 2 on his horror movies and doesn’t look like he’s slowing down any time. His next movie “the Flood” sounds awesome too.
abd00bie
abd00bie - 4/30/2026, 1:28 PM
Advertising it has a Creggers movie with his credentials more than the IP itself... ugh
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 4/30/2026, 1:30 PM
This looks wild! I’m definitely checking this out.
regmovieguy
regmovieguy - 4/30/2026, 1:42 PM
Take my money. This is an opening night must-watch.
Alucard28
Alucard28 - 4/30/2026, 1:46 PM
I'm not against the idea of movies spin offs of the games. I don't think current Hollywood can handle correctly Leon Kennedy, Claire, Chris, etc.
Irregular
Irregular - 4/30/2026, 1:54 PM
@Alucard28 - For more than 25 years since RE movies have been in production, they have never gotten the RE characters right and looks like it will never happen.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 4/30/2026, 2:02 PM
It looks scary enough so I guess that's a good thing.

The continuos shot of the guy trying to call his girlfriend while there was a window beside him on the distance made me wonder if they were gonna homage the first sneak peek of the Licker monster from the RE2 PS1 game.

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