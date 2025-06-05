F1: THE MOVIE Social Media Reactions Hail It As The TOP GUN: MAVERICK Of Racing Movies

A handful of critics got to see F1: The Movie yesterday evening, and they're hailing it as a "high-octane thrill ride" that's every bit as thrilling as Top Gun: Maverick. You can find a full roundup here!

By JoshWilding - Jun 05, 2025 10:06 AM EST
F1: The Movie has already been reviewed by Formula 1's drivers, and now critics are weighing in. Even looking beyond the "please quote me" reactions below, there's enough praise here to safely say that filmgoers are in for a fun ride at the theaters later this month.

It's worth pointing out that nearly everyone here seems to be new to Formula 1, so what fans will make of what looks to be an expectedly Hollywood-ized approach to the sport remains to be seen.

However, while Formula 1 has a massive fanbase, it appears the idea with F1: The Movie is to create new fans, similar to Netflix's popular Drive to Survive docuseries (which typically plays fast and loose with what really takes place on track). 

The biggest takeaway from these reactions has to be the comparisons to Top Gun: Maverick, filmmaker Joseph Kosinski's last movie. That received rave reviews and grossed just shy of $1.5 billion worldwide, so if he's recaptured that same magic with race cars, then we're likely in store for something special here. 

While we'd recommend waiting for the reviews, all signs point to F1: The Movie exceeding expectations in a big way. Even with Jurassic World Rebirth, Superman, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps on the way, that may help it become one of 2025's biggest movies by the time the chequered flag is waved on this year.

Dubbed "the greatest that never was," Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt) was Formula 1's most promising phenom of the 1990s until an accident on the track nearly ended his career.  Thirty years later, he’s a nomadic racer-for-hire when he’s approached by his former teammate Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem), owner of a struggling Formula 1 team that is on the verge of collapse.

Ruben convinces Sonny to come back to Formula 1 for one last shot at saving the team and being the best in the world.  He’ll drive alongside Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris), the team's hotshot rookie, intent on setting his own pace.  But as the engines roar, Sonny’s past catches up with him and he finds that in Formula 1, your teammate is your fiercest competition—and the road to redemption is not something you can travel alone. 

Joseph Kosinski directs from a screenplay by Ehren Kruger. The film is executive-produced by Daniel Lupi.  Collaborating with Kosinski behind the scenes are his creative team, including director of photography Claudio Miranda, production designers Mark Tildesley and Ben Munro, editor Stephen Mirrione, costume designer Julian Day, casting director Lucy Bevan and composer Hans Zimmer. 

F1 arrives in UK cinemas on June 25 and races into U.S. theaters on June 27.

TheyDont
TheyDont - 6/5/2025, 10:21 AM
As in, an overhyped snoozefest?
CyberNigerian
CyberNigerian - 6/5/2025, 10:25 AM
@TheyDont - Maybe. Something to watch at least...
Fogs
Fogs - 6/5/2025, 10:53 AM
@TheyDont - Maverick was great.
TheyDont
TheyDont - 6/5/2025, 10:58 AM
@Fogs - You can have an opinion.
Fogs
Fogs - 6/5/2025, 11:07 AM
@TheyDont - Hey, that view's better than most.

Cheers!
supermanrex
supermanrex - 6/5/2025, 10:26 AM
Lets ride!!
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/5/2025, 10:41 AM
@supermanrex -

Let's not, and say we did.

F1 never makes $800,000,000.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/5/2025, 10:27 AM
Second!

So it will be okay, but not as good as Top Gun (1986)?
grif
grif - 6/5/2025, 10:28 AM
looks good but im really excited for days of thunder 2
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/5/2025, 10:44 AM
@grif -

With Thomas Cruise Mapother IV and Nicole Mary Kidman kissing.

Did you know he has a top center tooth?

Did you know she was born in America?

So was fellow Aussie Mel Gibson.

And Kelly LeBrock.
NoDaysOff
NoDaysOff - 6/5/2025, 10:29 AM
NGL, i'm looking forward to this, but i still find it crazy that the media ain't trying to cancel Brad now that the shit he did on the plane with Jolie and the kids is out there....

Just goes to show the bias these days...

Who you know, not what you know.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/5/2025, 10:45 AM
@NoDaysOff -

That's right.

Cancel Brad Pitt!

Cancel Brad Pitt!
NoDaysOff
NoDaysOff - 6/5/2025, 10:53 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Well, i mean considering from the sounds of it, he did alot worse than what JM did and people were quick to want him cancelled...
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/5/2025, 10:31 AM
Looks better than expected although after Romulus, expectations could not be lower.
NoDaysOff
NoDaysOff - 6/5/2025, 10:40 AM
@HashTagSwagg - Looks awesome..

I'm often intrigued by the concept of "transferring one's consciousness" though..like surely it's not possible, it just works as copying your neuropathway and memories and installing it in a new body.... So many movies and TV shows have used this concept that still don't convince me the fiction is plausible.

Ok, i went off there, This show is going to be good, but i think i'll wait for it all to finish, then i'll binge it.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/5/2025, 10:46 AM
@HashTagSwagg -

How many boxes will it check?

I'm not spending money on this.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 6/5/2025, 10:55 AM
@HashTagSwagg - User Comment Image

HOLY shit! That looks pretty f*cking awesome and now im wicked pumped. i had my hesitations but this looks Badass. Love Fx shows and ive heard nothing but great things about Hawley.

User Comment Image
MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/5/2025, 10:36 AM
Wasn't that the whole point?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/5/2025, 10:42 AM
Sweet , glad to see the positive reactions thus far!!.

I’m not too surprised about the comparisons to Top Gun:Maverick since it seemed the intent was to bring the energy , the heart & the thrill that was brought there into the world of professional race car driving which seems to have been a success so far.

Anyway , the movie has seemed fun so looking forward to checking it out!!.

User Comment Image
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 6/5/2025, 10:56 AM
Is the thumbnail pic supposed to be an Akira reference ?
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 6/5/2025, 10:57 AM
The best racing movie ever... really not a surprise or hard to beat. Days of Thunder was easily the best so far. Not sure ill see it in theaters but ill def give this a watch at somepoint
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 6/5/2025, 11:02 AM
Anyone know the reported budget for this movie?

As it seems like they took forever to film, plus with them incooperating the actual F1 and being allowed to film during actual races it sounds really EXPENSIVE.

I wonder if they'll (the trades) will be as quick on reporting how much this need to make to be profitable as variety and Co were downplaying Sinners.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/5/2025, 11:06 AM
Looks like a solid racing film.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 6/5/2025, 11:07 AM
Bleh.

I'm sure it'll be fine.
Not fussed.

Bring on Superman.
Irregular
Irregular - 6/5/2025, 11:17 AM
Seeing it tomorrow in IMAX. Honestly just wanna go for the racing and seeing how it looks in IMAX.

View Recorder