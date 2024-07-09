GLADIATOR II: Paul Mescal Squares Off With Pedro Pascal & Denzel Washington In Epic First Trailer

The first official trailer and a new set of character posters for Ridley Scott's epic Gladiator II have arrived, offering a stunning first look at one of the most anticipated films of the year.

By RohanPatel - Jul 09, 2024 10:07 AM EST
The first official trailer for Ridley Scott's long-awaited historical action epic Gladiator II has arrived online and it's every bit as epic as you'd expect as Paul Mescal (Normal People; Aftersun; The Lost Daughter) squares off against 3x Primetime Emmy-nominee Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian; Game of Thrones; Narcos) and Academy Award-winner Denzel Washington (Training Day; Fences; Malcolm X).

As per the official synopsis, "Gladiator II continues the epic saga of power, intrigue, and vengeance set in Ancient Rome. Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Paul Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist. With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people."

Ridley Scott returns to direct the upcoming epic, a sequel to his blockbuster starring Russell Crowe and Joaquin Phoenix as Maximus Decimus Meridius and Commodus, respectively. The original, which opened in 2000, grossed over $465.4 million globally on its estimated $100 million production budget and won five Academy Awards, including Best Picture. It is also often frequently regarded as one of the greatest movies ever made, so the sequel certainly has a lot to live up to. 

In addition to Mescal, Pascal, and Washington, the all-star supporting cast features Connie Nielsen (Wonder Woman; Gladiator; The Devil's Advocate), Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things; Catherine the Great; Overlord), Fred Hechinger (The White Lotus; Fear Street Part One: 1994; News of the World), Derek Jacobi (I, Claudius; Gladiator; The King's Speech), Tim McInnerny (Blackadder; Notting Hill; Eddie the Eagle), Alexander Karim (Tyrant; The Lawyer; Zero Dark Thirty), Lior Raz (Fauda; 6 Underground; Mary Magdalene), Peter Mensah (300; Avatar; Spartacus: Blood and Sand), Matt Lucas (Little Britain; Bridesmaids; Alice in Wonderland), and May Calamawy (Ramy; Moon Knight; The Long Road Home).

Gladiator II hits theaters on November 22!

Watch the official trailer below:

FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/9/2024, 10:32 AM
Looks shit

lvcl
lvcl - 7/9/2024, 10:56 AM
@FireandBlood - Is this a CBM comic book movie?

Gladiator II rap and hip hop came to Rome
Lem1
Lem1 - 7/9/2024, 10:32 AM
Looks wild!
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 7/9/2024, 10:33 AM
'We need an audience' ok put some urban music in the trailer that doesn’t suit the theme of the movie!

Visuals and acting look cool though.
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 7/9/2024, 10:41 AM
@UnderBelly - everything has "urban" music now especially when dei is in play
Vigor
Vigor - 7/9/2024, 10:52 AM
@UnderBelly - yeah I don't get that. And it's always jay z
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 7/9/2024, 10:57 AM
@WhateverItTakes - yup

@Vigor - or Kanye

Someone needs to redo it with some of the score not this bs. Put some of Zimmers score on it...

Oh but i heard he's not doing this 1.
Mixedsuperman
Mixedsuperman - 7/9/2024, 10:37 AM
Ummmmm...didnt he literally have a mom in the first one and isn't she in this one?!?!
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/9/2024, 10:40 AM
@Mixedsuperman - Yep
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/9/2024, 10:46 AM
@Mixedsuperman - I’m confused about that too

It would make sense if he was a baby or younger if he didn’t remember her but dude seemed like he would at the age he was.
EZBeast
EZBeast - 7/9/2024, 10:40 AM
This looks awful...

Still need to watch the original though 😅
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 7/9/2024, 10:48 AM
@EZBeast - dude
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 7/9/2024, 10:52 AM
@EZBeast - dude
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/9/2024, 10:42 AM
It looks like they're aiming for that Pacific Rim 2 audience that doesn't exist
abd00bie
abd00bie - 7/9/2024, 10:42 AM
This doesn't look good, the first was pretty good though.
HermanM
HermanM - 7/9/2024, 10:43 AM
The producers: "We got Denzel. Throw some rap music in there to emphasize the Roman empire!" 🤡
Forthas
Forthas - 7/9/2024, 10:44 AM
Did they just spoil the ending in the trailer?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/9/2024, 10:44 AM
for sheezy, my neezy. I didn't even know this was a GLADIATOR film until they started playing that historically iconic rap music from D OG film. this film will being making billlions at the box office on open knight for realz yo that homey G be poping for reals yo homie G. .....word.
HermanM
HermanM - 7/9/2024, 10:44 AM
Low expectations. Looks like they're still using the slave turned warrior plot from the first movie but this time with a black guy as the mentor figure. I'll wait for the reviews.

The first movie is great. Doubt this holds up.
JayLemle
JayLemle - 7/9/2024, 10:47 AM
I didn't care much for the first movie. So, I haven't read much about this one. Denzel looks to be an important character in nmbr 2. On the strength of Denzel (and the Jay-Z hook in the background), I WILL be seeing this one.
HermanM
HermanM - 7/9/2024, 10:48 AM
It will be better than the 300 sequel if nothing else, so I suppose it has that going for it even tho that isn't saying much.
TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 7/9/2024, 10:49 AM
The layout on this site is a hot mess... Oh, the trailer looks decent, kinda overdone.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/9/2024, 10:50 AM
Looks good , hell of a cast!!.

I liked the first one but it’s been awhile since I have seen it so might do a rewatch before this comes out.

kylo0607
kylo0607 - 7/9/2024, 10:51 AM
Looks good, but that Kanye music killed the trailer for me.

Also, it looks like every modern blockbuster with an abundance of CGI and fake backgrounds.

Call me crazy, but the first Gladiator from 24 years ago had better blended CGI environments and overall look.
Imprtracr1
Imprtracr1 - 7/9/2024, 10:51 AM
I guess??

and
Why??
SuperCat
SuperCat - 7/9/2024, 10:52 AM
NicolausCopernicus
NicolausCopernicus - 7/9/2024, 10:55 AM
disappointed that they didnt go with Maximus ghost pitch

https://www.bbc.com/culture/article/20180810-gladiator-2-was-written-and-its-mad
Imprtracr1
Imprtracr1 - 7/9/2024, 10:55 AM
I really wish HOLLYWEIRD would just waste money on me and my bank account sometime...

I'll take it.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 7/9/2024, 10:55 AM
Looks bad. Rehash of the first, and stop using modern crap music for these historical epic trailers you IDIOTS! "Yo, Ancient Rome y'all, Gladiator shit, blood on the ground mofo!"
Spoken
Spoken - 7/9/2024, 11:01 AM
God...there is nothing more annoying than a marketing team who believes shoving pop/rap music in a blockbuster trailer is going to get more seats. Such a god-awful trend. I rather they just use the score for the movie, or just actually seek out these artists who make trailer music for a living.

Some movies I understand to use cause it can help in some cases, but my god it's like literally every blockbuster now.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 7/9/2024, 11:06 AM
What is even the point of this trash?
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 7/9/2024, 11:13 AM
So...

Mescal is Maximus
Pascal is Commodus
Quin is also Commodus
Denzel is Proximus
Neilsen is the same character
Jacobi is the same character

And judging by the photos, trailer, they are going to hit a lot of the same plot beats, but at triple the budget...

Yep, it's a hollywood sequel alright!
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 7/9/2024, 11:15 AM
It's going to do well on streaming simply from all of the hate-watching.

