Glen Powell Is Out To Kill His Family In New Trailer For HOW TO MAKE A KILLING

A24 has debuted the first trailer for John Patton Ford's upcoming black comedy action thriller How to Make a Killing, which stars Glen Powell in the lead role as Beckett Redfellow, a young man that sets out to get the inheritance he's believed he's due.

Loosely inspired by the 1949 British film Kind Hearts and Coronets, the film's story follows Beckett (Glen Powell), who after his mother - an heiress to the vast Redfellow estate who was disowned after his birth - passes away decides to take unconventional measures to claim the inheritance he believes he's due. Complicating matters is an unexpected love triange between his doting girlfriend, Ruth (Jessica Henwick), for whom money means nothing, and the increasing attentions of Julia (Margaret Qualley), a flirtatious old flame from the past, for whom it most definitely does.

Following his breakout performance in 2022's Top Gun: Maverick, Powell has become one of Hollywood's most sought after leading man, and has found success with a number of films, including Anyone But You, Hit Man, Twisters, and, most recently, The Running Man.

In addition to Powell (Top Gun: Maverick, The Running Man), the film stars Margaret Qualley (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Leftovers), Jessica Henwick (The Matrix Resurrections, Iron Fist), Bill Camp (The Queen’s Gambit, Joker), Zach Woods (Silicon Valley, Avenue 5), Topher Grace (Spider-Man 3, BlacKkKlansman), Ed Harris (Westworld, The Truman Show), Raff Law (Twist, Running Man), Sean Cameron Michael (Black Sails, The Last Days of American Crime), and Bianca Amato (The Good Wife, Childhood's End).

How To Make A Killing Hits Theaters on February 20!

Watch the official trailer below: