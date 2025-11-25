Glen Powell Is Out To Kill His Family In New Trailer For HOW TO MAKE A KILLING

The first official trailer for Glen Powell's How to Make a Killing has landed online, offering a first look at the upcoming John Patton Ford-directed feature where Powell is out to kill his family.

News
By RohanPatel - Nov 25, 2025 09:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Action

A24 has debuted the first trailer for John Patton Ford's upcoming black comedy action thriller How to Make a Killing, which stars Glen Powell in the lead role as Beckett Redfellow, a young man that sets out to get the inheritance he's believed he's due. 

Loosely inspired by the 1949 British film Kind Hearts and Coronets, the film's story follows Beckett (Glen Powell), who after his mother - an heiress to the vast Redfellow estate who was disowned after his birth - passes away decides to take unconventional measures to claim the inheritance he believes he's due. Complicating matters is an unexpected love triange between his doting girlfriend, Ruth (Jessica Henwick), for whom money means nothing, and the increasing attentions of Julia (Margaret Qualley), a flirtatious old flame from the past, for whom it most definitely does.

Following his breakout performance in 2022's Top Gun: Maverick, Powell has become one of Hollywood's most sought after leading man, and has found success with a number of films, including Anyone But YouHit Man, Twisters, and, most recently, The Running Man. 

In addition to Powell (Top Gun: Maverick, The Running Man), the film stars Margaret Qualley (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Leftovers), Jessica Henwick (The Matrix Resurrections, Iron Fist), Bill Camp (The Queen’s Gambit, Joker), Zach Woods (Silicon Valley, Avenue 5), Topher Grace (Spider-Man 3, BlacKkKlansman), Ed Harris (Westworld, The Truman Show), Raff Law (Twist, Running Man), Sean Cameron Michael (Black Sails, The Last Days of American Crime), and Bianca Amato (The Good Wife, Childhood's End).

How To Make A Killing Hits Theaters on February 20!

Watch the official trailer below: 

Becket Redfellow is the son of Mary, an heiress to the vast Redfellow estate, but who was disowned by the family when Becket was born. When she passes away, impoverished and alone, Becket decides to make good on her belief that he is destined for greatness, no matter how evil he might need to be to achieve it. Ruthlessly determined to get back what Mary always said was stolen from him, Becket hatches a murderous scheme to eliminate the seven Redfellow relatives who stand between him and his inheritance. Can money buy happiness? As the heirs fall one by one, in a series of deliciously imaginative accidents, Becket is pretty sure it can. But he must also navigate his relationship with his loving girlfriend, Ruth, for whom money means nothing, and the increasing attentions of Julia, a flirtatious old flame from the past, for whom it most definitely does.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/25/2025, 9:07 PM
Finally, if someone is clear in América is that family sucks.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 11/25/2025, 9:09 PM
The “kill the rich” genre is at it again

Loosely inspired…This is literally modern day Kind Hearts and Coronets. If it’s not it should be labeled a remake. What’s the point of doing Kind Hearts and Coronets again if you’re not gonna do one guy playing multiple roles?
User Comment Image
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 11/25/2025, 9:38 PM
@MisterBones - it is a remake of it. But honestly my dude. I’d be happy living in the gutter if it meant I would be with Jessica Henwick. The rich chick ain’t taking me away from a beautiful Chinese-British chick.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/25/2025, 9:42 PM
That seems interesting imo.

Heard nothing but good things about Emily The Criminal and I like the cast for this…

In particular , it’s especially nice to see Powell playing a grey character like this early into his career as a leading man.

Anyway , I’ll definitely give it a shot!!.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 11/25/2025, 9:46 PM
Just glad we get more Margaret Qualley, nice on the eyes and very talented.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/25/2025, 9:48 PM

Yep, this goofy guy will be James Gunn's Starlord....oops, typo.... Batman.
NGFB
NGFB - 11/25/2025, 9:50 PM
Yes!! Or no? Do we love this or hate it? What do all the cool kids think?

