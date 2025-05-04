WICK IS PAIN Trailer Previews JOHN WICK Documentary Featuring New Interviews & Never Before Seen BTS Footage

With Ballerina right around the corner, Lionsgate is taking a second to look back at the history of the John Wick franchise and have released a new trailer for their new documentary Wick is Pain!

News
By RohanPatel - May 04, 2025 03:05 PM EST
Filed Under: John Wick

Lionsgate has debuted the debut trailer for Wick is Pain, an upcoming documentary chronically the making of John Wick and its blockbuster sequels, featuring exclusive new interviews with leading man Keanu Reeves, director/producer Chad Stahelski, Thunder Road producers Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, and tons of below-the-line talent from the film series and from 87eleven Action Design.

The documentary takes an extensive look at the making of the modern fable known as John Wick, with tons of never before seen behind-the-scenes footage from 2013 as then first time filmmakers Chad Stahelski and David Leitch embark on a journey that would forever change their lives and transition them from highly regarded stunt performers/coordinators into bona fide A-list movie directors. 

There's tons of amazing and intense new stories, as they walk us through the first film's extremely tumultuous production, including how it lost financing just a few days before shooting was set to begin, Stahelski experiencing troubles in his personal life, a fallout between Stahelski and Leitch, and a number of other unprecedented issues that ultimately resulted in movie magic.

In the press release, Reeves said “I’m excited to share and be a part of taking fans behind the curtain on the extraordinary journey of making the John Wick films,” while longtime friend and director Stahelski added, “We had an idea for a low-budget independent movie. Looking back now, more than ten years later, it’s hard to believe what that idea became. It’s the fans that embraced the movie that made it all possible—and made all the pain a pleasure.

The documentary is directed by Jeffrey Doe, produced by Josh Oreck, Gabriel Roth, and Matthew Sidle, and executive produced by Tina Carter, Chad Stahelski, and Keanu Reeves. 

Wick is Pain will screen exclusively at Beyond Fest at the American Cinematheque on May 8, and will be available to buy on Digital HD platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, and YouTube, among others, the following day, May 9. It's already available for pre-order.

Watch the trailer below:

WICK IS PAIN is the incredible true story behind the John Wick franchise, starring Keanu Reeves. In never-before-seen footage captured over a decade on and off set, the film chronicles John Wick’s journey from independent film—facing a mountain of creative, financial, and personal challenges—into a global phenomenon that redefined the action genre and launched three megahit sequels. Join Keanu Reeves, director Chad Stahelski, and the extended Wick cast and crew as they go behind the scenes of this billion-dollar franchise that almost never happened.

View Recorder