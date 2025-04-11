WORLD OF WICK: New Interactive Website With Locations And Character Guides Released

A new website released via the texting update service shows iconic locations from Lionsgate's action franchise that you can interact with.

News
By ChandlerMcniel - Apr 11, 2025 03:04 PM EST
Filed Under: John Wick
Source: ActioNewz.com

Yesterday, on April 10, via the John Wick texting updates service, a new interactive website was revealed to the world that brings new information about the World of John Wick. It features key locations from the franchise including the Continental Hotels of Las Vegas and New York City, and information about various characters that exist in the universe. 

The text read, “The Ruska Roma has intercepted confidential files regarding key landmarks & persons of interest. Uncover critical intel on the World of Wick here,” then provided the link to the website.

Somewhat comedically, the website did not work for about twenty minutes after the initial text was sent out. When it was back up and running, a new text was sent out that said, “Too many eyes on the files. Access has been restored.”

As the franchise keeps growing, the website is a fun way to immerse yourself in the lore of the world or even learn more about it. Check it out here

This comes after the announcement of John Wick: Chapter 5 at CinemaCon 2025. Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson said there, “Keanu, Chad, Basil, and Erica would not return unless they had something truly phenomenal and fresh to say with these characters and this world. We can’t wait for audiences to see where the journey takes us next.”

Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee added to his excitement, saying, “It’s so important to get this story right and give John’s story the proper next step. It’s exciting to take the first step on that road.”

After the events of John Wick: Chapter 4, (SPOILERS) John had seemingly died, but there was a very subtle, single hint that he may be alive. How exactly the story will explain John’s supposed fake death or if it will end up being some sort of prequel is not yet known. What we do know is that an animated prequel centered around “the Impossible Task – the killing of all of his rivals in one night – in order to free himself from his obligation to the High Table and earn the right to be with the love of his life, Helen.”

Chad Stahelski said at CinemaCon regarding the animated feature, “I’ve always been fascinated with anime. It has always been a huge influence on me, especially with the John Wick series. To have the opportunity to develop a John Wick anime seems to be the perfect progression for the John Wick world. I feel John Wick is the perfect property for this medium—anime holds the potential to expand our world, our characters, and our action in ways unimaginable before.”

Check out the new interactive website and let us know what you think in the comments!

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/11/2025, 3:33 PM
Luigi Mangione says we are already in a World of Wicks
thebamf
thebamf - 4/11/2025, 3:36 PM
@Malatrova15 - Grounded Wick
MasterMix
MasterMix - 4/11/2025, 3:39 PM
Did anyone in 2014 expect John Wick to blow up as much as it did?
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/11/2025, 3:39 PM
Cool, always did like how assassins operate in the Wick universe.

