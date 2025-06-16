Liam Neeson Teams Up With Pamela Anderson In The Riotously Funny New Trailer For THE NAKED GUN

Liam Neeson Teams Up With Pamela Anderson In The Riotously Funny New Trailer For THE NAKED GUN

The first full trailer for The Naked Gun is finally here, and it sees Liam Neeson's hapless Lt. Frank Drebin Jr. teaming up with Pamela Anderson's femme fatale in the hope of solving a deadly new case.

By JoshWilding - Jun 16, 2025 10:06 AM EST
Source: ActioNewz.com

Only one man has the particular set of skills...to lead Police Squad and save the world! Lt. Frank Drebin Jr. (Liam Neeson) follows in his father's footsteps in The Naked Gun, directed by Akiva Schaffer (Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping) and produced by Seth MacFarlane (Family Guy).

As we first reported on ActioNewz.com, the first full trailer for the movie has been released, and it finds Neeson's hapless Lieutenant getting mixed up in all manner of compromising positions.

He's a buffoon, something that's hilariously established with him asking a crook why they "served 20 years for 'man's laughter" and cutting the line for the bathroom by firing his gun. However, things get serious (kinda) when Pamela Anderson's femme fatale arrives on the scene, seeking his help to solve the murder of her brother. 

Neeson's Frank isn't the only legacy character. Paul Walter Hauser is the son of George Kennedy's Captain Ed Hocken, and Moses Jones' character's father is revealed as O.J. Simpson's Detective Nordberg. For longtime Naked Gun fans, it seems there will be heaps of Easter Eggs.

"It’s funny because right before Christmas, my sons and I were looking through the Academy screeners and trying to find something silly, some still, stupid movie that we could giggle at," Neeson previously said of why he agreed to star in The Naked Gun. "There was none, of course, as they were all very heavy and international. I mean, brilliant movies, but all very heavy."

"When Seth MacFarlane approached me about it — this was about two years ago, now — I thought, yeah, I guess I could do that as long as I play it dead seriously and not try and imitate Mr. Leslie Nielsen. He was wonderful," he added. "Akiva Schaffer is directing it and he’s from the [Saturday Night Live] world. I’m looking forward to it. It’s a good script, and there’s a few laugh out loud moments in it."

Anderson, meanwhile, has said, "It is the same depth of process for a high comedy as it is for a drama. I worked hard on the role, another cathartic experience. Every film, it seems, tackles a deep-seated issue that needs to be expressed and surfaced in ways other than anything else."

"I'm hoping people love it. We had so much fun making it. I think it's timely for a beloved comedy like this. I'm a fan of the originals. As Liam says, 'We could all use a good giggle.' I pray we do more."

Joining Neeson on the case are Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, CCH Pounder, Kevin Durand, Cody Rhodes, Liza Koshy, Eddie Yu, and Danny Huston.

The Naked Gun arrives in theaters on August 1. You can see the new trailer and poster below.

image host
Jackie Chan And Tony Leung Headline Gritty New Action Thriller THE SHADOW'S EDGE
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 6/16/2025, 10:38 AM
They're trying to bring back the spoof.... But I honestly don't think this generation will be into it. I'll watch it on a streamer, but i honestly think this is going to bomb.

The Scary Movie reboot is also probably going to fail...when they get round to that one.

Tik Tok and Instagram are to blame!
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 6/16/2025, 11:45 AM
@UnderBelly - "I'm not going to see this at a cinema".

"I think this will floop".

No sh*t. Do you really think yours and people's collective actions don't affect a film's box office?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/16/2025, 10:46 AM
That looks fun imo!!.

Neeson seems to have the same straight face demeanor of Leslie Nielsen but with more an intensity & seriousness that works.

The humor worked for me for the most part in that trailer (to various extents).

Also having CCH Pounder as the captain is great aswell!!.
TyrantBossMedia
TyrantBossMedia - 6/16/2025, 10:52 AM
I think there was too much shown in this trailer.

I remember when the original movies were released in the theaters. The trailers revealed some jokes but not that many.



Also the lighting and cinematography of that trailer were WAY too high end for a spoof.

Now, Naked Gun was a spoof of cop shows, while this is most likely a spoof on cop movies so there is that, but it just doesn't feel right.

Once I saw McFarland's name I winced.

ElJefe
ElJefe - 6/16/2025, 11:36 AM
@TyrantBossMedia - Seth McFarland is such an annoying person. Even his face annoys me.
TyrantBossMedia
TyrantBossMedia - 6/16/2025, 11:46 AM
@ElJefe - You're not the only one.
CoHost
CoHost - 6/16/2025, 11:54 AM
@TyrantBossMedia - Seth MacFarlane's the less talented Trey Parker.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 6/16/2025, 10:56 AM
User Comment Image
frottage
frottage - 6/16/2025, 11:03 AM
This has a level of cringe not seen for a very long time, oh my.
IronGenesis
IronGenesis - 6/16/2025, 11:09 AM
Oh …
ElJefe
ElJefe - 6/16/2025, 11:37 AM
Love it. I’m down.
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 6/16/2025, 11:38 AM
They don't make spoofs like this anymore! 😂
JFerguson
JFerguson - 6/16/2025, 11:38 AM
Looks shit. The spirit Halloween joke was funny though
CoHost
CoHost - 6/16/2025, 11:55 AM
That Spaceballs 2 announcement was funnier than this.

