Mark Wahlberg Sports A Wild New Look In Chilling New Trailer For Mel Gibson Directorial FLIGHT RISK

Mark Wahlberg Sports A Wild New Look In Chilling New Trailer For Mel Gibson Directorial FLIGHT RISK Mark Wahlberg Sports A Wild New Look In Chilling New Trailer For Mel Gibson Directorial FLIGHT RISK

The first official trailer for Mel Gibson's upcoming action thriller Flight Risk has landed online and it promises one helluva ride with Mark Wahlberg as he causes maximum mayhem 30,000 feet high.

News
By RohanPatel - Jun 27, 2024 03:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Action

Lionsgate has just released the first official trailer for Flight Risk, an upcoming action-thriller from 2x Oscar-winning director Mel Gibson (Braveheart; Apocalypto; Hacksaw Ridge) that stars 2x Academy Award-nominee Mark Wahlberg (The Fighter; The Departed; Ted) in the lead role as a pilot that may not be who he seems...

The synopsis reads, "In this high-stakes suspense thriller, Mark Wahlberg plays a pilot transporting an Air Marshal (Michelle Dockery) accompanying a fugitive (Topher Grace) to trial. As they cross the Alaskan wilderness, tensions soar and trust is tested, as not everyone on board is who they seem."

While the plot is fairly straightforward, it promises a wealth of thrills this coming October, which is shaping up to be quite a busy month on the release calendar with the debuts of Joker: Folie à Deux (October 4), White Bird (October 4), Terrifier 3 (October 11), Piece by Piece (October 11), We Live in Time (October 11), Smile 2 (October 18), and Venom: The Last Dance (October 25). 

In addition to Wahlberg, the excellent supporting cast features 4x Primetime Emmy-nominee Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey; Good Behavior; Godless), and Topher Grace (That '70s Show; Spider-Man 3; BlacKkKlansman). 

This will be Mark Wahlberg's first villain role since 1996's horror-thriller Fear, where he played David McCall and terrorized Reese Witherspoon, so it should make for some entertaining viewing as he explores a character unlike many audiences have seen from him recent years, where he's opted for more family friendly fare, including, but not limited to, Arthur the King (2024), The Family Plan (2023), Me Time (2022), Uncharted (2022), Father Stu (2022), Infinite (2021), Joe Bell (2020), Spenser Confidential (2020), Scoob! (2020), Wonderland (2019), and Instant Family (2018).

Ahead of this film, Wahlberg can be seen opposite X-Men: Days of Future Past star Halle Berry in the Netflix action-thriller The Union, which launched its first trailer yesterday. He's currently in the midst of filming Shane Black's crime thriller Play Dirty, which is due out next year and co-stars Atlanta fan-favorite LaKeith Stanfield.

Flight Risk hits theaters on October 18!

Watch the official trailer below:

In this high-stakes suspense thriller, Academy Award nominee Mark Wahlberg (Best Supporting Actor, The Departed, 2006) plays a pilot transporting an Air Marshal (Michelle Dockery) accompanying a fugitive (Topher Grace) to trial. As they cross the Alaskan wilderness, tensions soar and trust is tested, as not everyone on board is who they seem.

flightrisk-sg-trailer-00029rc-1

GRFpg-T3b-IAAUe-B

THE INSTIGATORS: Matt Damon & Casey Affleck Are Boston's Most Wanted In New Trailer For Doug Liman Thriller
Related:

THE INSTIGATORS: Matt Damon & Casey Affleck Are Boston's Most Wanted In New Trailer For Doug Liman Thriller
KILL Official Trailer Unveils One Of This Year's Most Intense, Blood-Soaked, and Violent Action Thrillers
Recommended For You:

KILL Official Trailer Unveils One Of This Year's Most Intense, Blood-Soaked, and Violent Action Thrillers
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Origame
Origame - 6/27/2024, 3:11 PM
Just saying, Mel Gibson has never made a film that didn't make a profit. Even after his controversy.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/27/2024, 3:43 PM
@Origame - he's a brilliant director. And a fantastic actor.
Origame
Origame - 6/27/2024, 4:00 PM
@McMurdo - id love him to return to mad max.
grouch
grouch - 6/27/2024, 3:20 PM
didn't this dude blind a vietnamese man
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/27/2024, 3:39 PM
That looks fun , seems like some nice tension & suspense there!!.

Not a big Mark Wahlberg fan but he seems to be doing very well here , also nice to see him play a character rather then just a variation of himself for the most part like he has been moreso recently i feel…

Reminds me of Tom Cruise in Collateral where you have a leading man playing against type with a striking look and he played a sociopathic/psychopathic assassin too.

Also , Michelle Dockery & Topher Grace are nice support aswell so I’ll check it out!!.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 6/27/2024, 3:41 PM
Jeez, I thought it was a Samuria movie.

User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/27/2024, 3:42 PM
You had me at Mel Gibson
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 6/27/2024, 3:45 PM
I'm a simple man, I see that Mel Gibson has directed a new movie and I buy a ticket for it
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/27/2024, 4:03 PM
For you Americans out there: democracy is on the line tonight. Watch the debate, don't wait to watch biased highlights that only suits your agenda. One side is already starting to claim defeat to deflect from a toupee ass whopping lol
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/27/2024, 4:06 PM
his sexy A55 hairline is the reason I'm gonna give this film a shot.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder