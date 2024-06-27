Mark Wahlberg Sports A Wild New Look In Chilling New Trailer For Mel Gibson Directorial FLIGHT RISK

Lionsgate has just released the first official trailer for Flight Risk, an upcoming action-thriller from 2x Oscar-winning director Mel Gibson (Braveheart; Apocalypto; Hacksaw Ridge) that stars 2x Academy Award-nominee Mark Wahlberg (The Fighter; The Departed; Ted) in the lead role as a pilot that may not be who he seems...

The synopsis reads, "In this high-stakes suspense thriller, Mark Wahlberg plays a pilot transporting an Air Marshal (Michelle Dockery) accompanying a fugitive (Topher Grace) to trial. As they cross the Alaskan wilderness, tensions soar and trust is tested, as not everyone on board is who they seem."

While the plot is fairly straightforward, it promises a wealth of thrills this coming October, which is shaping up to be quite a busy month on the release calendar with the debuts of Joker: Folie à Deux (October 4), White Bird (October 4), Terrifier 3 (October 11), Piece by Piece (October 11), We Live in Time (October 11), Smile 2 (October 18), and Venom: The Last Dance (October 25).

In addition to Wahlberg, the excellent supporting cast features 4x Primetime Emmy-nominee Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey; Good Behavior; Godless), and Topher Grace (That '70s Show; Spider-Man 3; BlacKkKlansman).

This will be Mark Wahlberg's first villain role since 1996's horror-thriller Fear, where he played David McCall and terrorized Reese Witherspoon, so it should make for some entertaining viewing as he explores a character unlike many audiences have seen from him recent years, where he's opted for more family friendly fare, including, but not limited to, Arthur the King (2024), The Family Plan (2023), Me Time (2022), Uncharted (2022), Father Stu (2022), Infinite (2021), Joe Bell (2020), Spenser Confidential (2020), Scoob! (2020), Wonderland (2019), and Instant Family (2018).

Ahead of this film, Wahlberg can be seen opposite X-Men: Days of Future Past star Halle Berry in the Netflix action-thriller The Union, which launched its first trailer yesterday. He's currently in the midst of filming Shane Black's crime thriller Play Dirty, which is due out next year and co-stars Atlanta fan-favorite LaKeith Stanfield.

Flight Risk hits theaters on October 18!

Watch the official trailer below: