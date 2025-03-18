SHADOW FORCE: Kerry Washington & Omar Sy Go On The Hunt In Action-Packed New Trailer

Lionsgate has debuted the first official trailer for Joe Carnahan's Shadow Force, an upcoming actioner starring Primetime Emmy-winner Kerry Washington and Omar Sy in the lead roles as a pair of former special forces operatives that are being hunted by their former agency.

As per the synopsis, the film follows Kyrah (Kerry Washington) and Isaac (Omar Sy), who "were once the leaders of a multinational special forces group called Shadow Force. They broke the rules by falling in love, and in order to protect their son, they go underground. With a large bounty on their heads, and the vengeful Shadow Force hot on their trail, one family’s fight becomes all-out war."

The spy action thriller stars Kerry Washington (Scandal; Django Unchained; Little Fires Everywhere) and Omar Sy (Lupin; The Intouchables; Jurassic World) in the lead roles, with a supporting cast consisting of Da'Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers; Dolemite Is My Name; Only Murders in the Building), Method Man (Power Book II: Ghost; How High; The Deuce), Mark Strong (Kingsman: The Secret Service; Shazam!; 1917), Jahleel Kamara (Candy Cane Lane; The Wonder Years; Young Dylan), Krondon (Black Lightning; Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse; Harry's Law), Natalia Reyes (Terminator: Dark Fate; Birds of Passage; Cumbia Ninja), Yoson An (Mulan; Plane; Dead Lucky), Ed Quinn (Eureka; 2 Broke Girls; The Oval), Jénel Stevens-Thompson (Black Panther; The Woman King; Avengers: Endgame), and Marshall Cook (Film Fest; One Night in Miami...; Division III: Football's Finest).

In addition to directing, Carnahan co-wrote the film with Leon Chills. Carnahan's past credits include, but are not limited to, Smokin' Aces, The A-Team, The Grey, Stretch, Boss Level, and Copshop. Along with this film, he also has RIP with Matt Damon and Ben Affleck due out later this year on Netflix.

For comic book movie fans, Kerry Washington, of course, portrayed Alicia Masters in 2005's Fantastic Four and 2007's Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, while Omar Sy played Bishop in 2014's critically acclaimed X-Men: Days of Future Past.

Shadow Force hits theaters on May 2!

Check out the first official trailer, stills, and poster below: